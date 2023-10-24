About Cookies on This Site

Google Smartphone mit Android 6.0 Marshmallow, 1,8-GHz-Hexa-Core-Prozessor, 13,2 cm (5,2 Zoll) Full HD IPS-Display und 12,3-Megapixel-Kamera mit HDR+

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Nexus 5X

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Betriebssystem

Android Marshmallow (6.0)

DISPLAY

Technologie

IPS

Typ

IPS Display

Diagonale in cm

13,21 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,2 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Millionen

Auflösung

1920 x 1080 Pixel (Full HD), 423 ppi, Coming® Gorilla® Glass 3

KAMERA

Megapixel

12,3 MP*

Zoom

Digital 4 x Zoom

Auflösung

4032 x 3024 Pixel

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD), 4K (30fps) Video Aufnahme

Features

IR Laser Auto Focus, Timer, F2.0 Blende, Geotagging, HDR+, Photo Sphere, Panorama, Fokuseffekte

Front-Kamera

5 MP, 2592 1944 Pixel (HD), F2.0 Blende

Hinweis

*Finale Auflösung der Kamera kann weniger als 12.3 MP sein.

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 (MSM8992), Adreno 418 GPU

Taktrate

1,8 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

6 (64 Bit)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 6 (300 Mbps/50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band), WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth-Version

4.2

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile(HID), Advanced Audio Distribution Profile(A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control, Profile(AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP), Phone Book Access Profile (PBAP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), HID Over GATT Profile (HOGP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Nano SIM-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

Weitere Verbindungen

Android Beam, Miracast, Drucken, DLNA

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,564 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

Fingerprint Sensor, TalkBack, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass, Umgebungslichtsensor, Gyroskopsensor

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Google Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google Suche, Hangouts, Google Maps, Play Spiele, Play Filme & TV, Play Music und Google Now.

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste, Neuer USB Typ-C Standard , Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Update Center, Backup, Browser, Download Manager

Weitere Funktionen

Musik-Player

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon

UKW-Radio

Nein

Sonstige Funktionen

3 Mikrophone, Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über

Personalisierung

Helligkeitstufe, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch,Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Aserbaidschanische, Indonesisch, Malaysisch, Philippinisch, Persisch

Videoformate

H.263, H.264, H.265, MPEG4, VP8, VP9

Audioformate

MP3, AAC LC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AAC ELD, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, WAV, Vorbis, MIDI, Opus

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion Akku

Kapazität

2700 mAh (Fest verbaut)

Stand-by-Zeit

2G: bis zu 590 Std.. ; 3G: Bis zu 710 Std., 4G: Bis zu 710 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 1380 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 1140 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

16/32 GB

RAM

2 GB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

147 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm

Gewicht

136 g

