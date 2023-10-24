We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Google Smartphone mit Android 6.0 Marshmallow, 1,8-GHz-Hexa-Core-Prozessor, 13,2 cm (5,2 Zoll) Full HD IPS-Display und 12,3-Megapixel-Kamera mit HDR+
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Betriebssystem
-
Android Marshmallow (6.0)
-
Technologie
-
IPS
-
Typ
-
IPS Display
-
Diagonale in cm
-
13,21 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
5,2 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Millionen
-
Auflösung
-
1920 x 1080 Pixel (Full HD), 423 ppi, Coming® Gorilla® Glass 3
-
Megapixel
-
12,3 MP*
-
Zoom
-
Digital 4 x Zoom
-
Auflösung
-
4032 x 3024 Pixel
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD), 4K (30fps) Video Aufnahme
-
Features
-
IR Laser Auto Focus, Timer, F2.0 Blende, Geotagging, HDR+, Photo Sphere, Panorama, Fokuseffekte
-
Front-Kamera
-
5 MP, 2592 1944 Pixel (HD), F2.0 Blende
-
Hinweis
-
*Finale Auflösung der Kamera kann weniger als 12.3 MP sein.
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 (MSM8992), Adreno 418 GPU
-
Taktrate
-
1,8 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
6 (64 Bit)
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
-
Cat. 6 (300 Mbps/50 Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band), WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile(HID), Advanced Audio Distribution Profile(A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control, Profile(AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP), Phone Book Access Profile (PBAP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), HID Over GATT Profile (HOGP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Nano SIM-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
Android Beam, Miracast, Drucken, DLNA
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
-
0,564 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
Fingerprint Sensor, TalkBack, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass, Umgebungslichtsensor, Gyroskopsensor
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Google Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google Suche, Hangouts, Google Maps, Play Spiele, Play Filme & TV, Play Music und Google Now.
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisation
-
Google Dienste, Neuer USB Typ-C Standard , Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Update Center, Backup, Browser, Download Manager
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Musik-Player
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon
-
UKW-Radio
-
Nein
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
3 Mikrophone, Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über
-
Personalisierung
-
Helligkeitstufe, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Animierte Hintergrundbilder
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch,Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Aserbaidschanische, Indonesisch, Malaysisch, Philippinisch, Persisch
-
Videoformate
-
H.263, H.264, H.265, MPEG4, VP8, VP9
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, AAC LC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AAC ELD, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, WAV, Vorbis, MIDI, Opus
-
Art
-
Li-Ion Akku
-
Kapazität
-
2700 mAh (Fest verbaut)
-
Stand-by-Zeit
-
2G: bis zu 590 Std.. ; 3G: Bis zu 710 Std., 4G: Bis zu 710 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: Bis zu 1380 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 1140 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
16/32 GB
-
RAM
-
2 GB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
147 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
-
Gewicht
-
136 g
