UHD-4K-Monitor mit 27 Zoll und VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
27UQ750_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : EU
UHD-4K-Monitor mit 27 Zoll und VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UQ750-W

UHD-4K-Monitor mit 27 Zoll und VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Hier stimmt jedes Detail

Genieße mit dem LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor klare Bilder und akkurate, leuchtende Farben. Mit diesem Monitor können Benutzer neue 4K-Konsolenspiele und Streaming-Dienste in hoher Auflösung voll genießen.

 

Dieser Monitor bietet ein klares Bild und akkurate, lebendige Farben.

Bildschirm

27 Zoll UHD 4K (3.840 x 2.160)

Auf 3 Seiten nahezu randloses Design

Bildqualität

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

DCI-P3 95 % (Typ.)

Konnektivität

USB Type-C™

HDMI 2.1 & USB 3.0

*Die Funktion kann je nach Zustand und Benutzerumgebung variieren.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Klares und helles HDR

Der Monitor unterstützt VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 mit einem vielfältigen Helligkeits- und Kontrastbereich und ermöglicht ein intensives Eintauchen in die neuesten HDR-Spiele, -Filme und -Bilder.

  • SDR

  • HDR

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Diese Eigenschaft kann je nach PC-Einstellung oder Umgebung des Benutzers variieren.

Unterstützt lebensechte Games bis zu 4K und HDR

Verbesserung der Spielleistung

Mit dem 27UQ750 beginnt eine neue Ära des 4K HDR-Konsolenspielvergnügens. Der Monitor begeistert nicht nur mit einem ordentlichen Bild und Stereoklang (mit Waves MaxxAudio®), sondern hilft mit AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Dynamic Action Sync und Black Stabilizer auch, Siege zu erringen.

Beeindruckendes 4K HDR Konsolen-Gaming-Erlebnis.

*Die Funktion kann je nach Zustand und Benutzerumgebung variieren.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

4K und 144 Hz über HDMI 2.1

Immersives Erlebnis, kompatibel mit Konsolenspielen

Dank der hohen Bildwiederholfrequenz von 144 Hz von HDMI 2.1 ermöglicht der 27UQ750 ein immersives Spielvergnügen für Konsolenspieler durch flüssige und synchronisierte Grafikbilder. Das bedeutet, dass Gamer entweder über DisplayPort oder HDMI in den vollen Genuss von 4K UHD-Hochauflösung und 144 Hz kommen.

Immersives Spielvergnügen für Konsolenspieler durch flüssige und synchronisierte Grafikbilder.

*Die Funktion kann je nach Zustand und Benutzerumgebung variieren.

*Er unterstützt eine variable Bildwiederholfrequenz (VRR) von bis zu 120 Hz bei einem Konsolenspiel mit 4K-Auflösung.

*Für eine ordnungsgemäße Funktion sind ein HDMI 2.1-Kabel oder DisplayPort (im Lieferumfang enthalten) und eine Grafikkarte (separat erhältlich), die HDMI 2.1 unterstützt, erforderlich.

AMD FreeSync Premium bietet flüssige und schnelle Bewegungsabläufe.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

 

Flüssige, schnelle Bewegungen

Mit der AMD FreeSync™ Premium-Technologie erleben Gamer nahtlose, flüssige Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und rasanten Spielen. Dadurch wird das Ruckeln und Stottern des Bildschirms deutlich reduziert.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Vergleich des „AUS“-Modus (linkes Bild) und AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

  • DAS nicht anwenden

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Blitzschnell auf Gegner reagieren

Reduziert die Verzögerung bei der Eingabe mit Dynamic Action Sync, damit Spieler kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfassen können.

*Die Funktion kann je nach Zustand und Benutzerumgebung variieren.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

  • Aus

  • Ein

Black Stabilizer

Im Dunkeln als Erster angreifen

Der Black Stabilizer hilft den Spielern, Scharfschützen zu vermeiden, die sich an den dunkelsten Orten verstecken, und Situationen schnell zu entkommen, wenn Blendgranaten explodieren.

*Die Funktion kann je nach Zustand und Benutzerumgebung variieren.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

USB Type-C™

Einfache Steuerung und Konnektivität

Der USB-Type-C™-Anschluss ermöglicht die Anzeige, die Datenübertragung sowie das Aufladen angeschlossener Geräte, sodass du deinen Laptop über ein einziges Kabel gleichzeitig nutzen kannst.

Bildschirm

Bildschirm

Daten

Daten

Stromversorgung

Stromversorgung

USB Type-C™ bietet eine einfache Steuerung und Konnektivität.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren, muss das im Lieferumfang enthaltene USB-Typ C™-Kabel an den USB-Typ C™-Anschluss des Monitors angeschlossen werden.

Leistungsstarkes Aufladen mit 90 W

Stromversorgung mit bis zu 90 W

Mithilfe der USB-C™-Ladetechnologie kannst du einen Monitor mit Strom versorgen und gleichzeitig ein angeschlossenes Laptop aufladen (bis zu 90 W).

Du kannst einen Monitor mit Strom versorgen und gleichzeitig ein angeschlossenes Laptop aufladen (bis zu 90 W).

Genieße Inhalte in 4K und HDR

Lebhaft und realistisch

HDR-Inhalte von mehreren Streaming-Diensten. Wenn du auf einem LG UHD-4K-Monitor mit VESA DisplayHDR™-400-Technologie zur Unterstützung des DCI-P3-Farbraums spielst, kommst du in den Genuss einer lebhaften Helligkeit und eines großen Farbraums.

Auf dem Monitor genießen Benutzer 4K- und HDR-Inhalte.

*Der OTT-Streaming-Dienst ist nur bei Anschluss eines OTT-Geräts an einen Monitor verfügbar. Das OTT-Gerät und die Fernbedienung sind NICHT im Lieferumfang enthalten (separat erhältlich).

OnScreen Control bietet eine einfachere Benutzeroberfläche.

OnScreen Control

Intuitive Benutzeroberfläche

Du kannst den Arbeitsbereich anpassen, indem du die Anzeige teilst oder die grundlegenden Monitoreinstellungen mit nur wenigen Mausklicks einstellst.

Intuitive Benutzeroberfläche HERUNTERLADEN

*Zum Herunterladen der neuesten OnScreen Control klicke auf die Schaltfläche „HERUNTERLADEN“.

*Abhängig vom PC des Benutzers sind möglicherweise einige Funktionen eingeschränkt.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfach und bequem

Der ergonomische Standfuß erleichtert das flexible Einstellen der Höhe, Neigung und Drehfunktion des Bildschirms, sodass du den Monitor in die für dich optimale Position bringen kannst.

One-Click-Standfuß für einfaches Aufstellen des Monitors ohne weitere Hilfsmittel.

One-Click-Installation des Standfußes

Easy installation

Neigungsverstellbarer Monitor.

Neigung

-5~20˚

Der Monitor ist drehbar.

Drehbar

90°, rechtsdrehend

Höhenverstellbarer Monitor.

Höhe

110mm

Der Monitor im ergonomischen Design kann geneigt, gedreht und in der Höhe verstellt werden und ist mit einem One-Click-Standfuß ausgestattet.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Auflösung

    3840x2160

  • Reaktionszeit

    5 ms

FEATURES

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    Nein

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

