Cross BU Summerdeals

Knacke den Jackpot
auf LG.com

Sichere dir ab dem Kauf von zwei Aktionsgeräten 15% Rabatt

mit dem Code JACKPOT15 exklusiv auf LG.com. Zusätzlich warten

unschlagbare Gewinne auf dich - nutze jetzt deine Chance und

nimm an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Sichere dir ab dem Kauf von 2 Aktionsgeräten 15% Rabatt mit dem Code JACKPOT15 und nutze deine Chance auf bis zu 300 Gewinne!

 

Entdecke unsere ausgewählten Aktionsgeräte auf LG.com und nimm an unserem exklusiven Gewinnspiel teil. 

 

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Aktionsmodelle kaufen

Kaufe zwei ausgewählte LG Aktionsgeräte im Aktionszeitraum 19.08.2024 - 11.09.2024 auf LG.com und erhalte 15% Rabatt mit dem Code JACKPOT15 im Warenkorb.

 

Teilnahmebedingungen

Rabatt

Gewinnspiel

Ab einem Warenkorb von 300 € und zwei Produkten hast du die Möglichkeit an unserem exklusiven Gewinnspiel teilzunehmen. 

 

Registrierung Gewinnspiel

Winner

Bekanntgabe der Gewinner

Nach Ablauf der Aktion und Einhaltung der Retourenfrist werden wir den glücklichen Gewinnern die gewonnenen LG Produkte kostenfrei an die Lieferadresse aus der Bestellung zusenden. Solltest du nicht gewonnen haben, senden wir dir für deinen nächsten Einkauf auf LG.com einen 15% Rabatt Code zu. 

Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

*Wichtige Hinweise: Es gelten die Teilnahmebedingungen der LG Jackpot Kampagne, ansonsten die gesetzlichen Teilnahmebedingungen. Teilnahmeberechtigt sind nur Aktionsmodelle, die im Aktionszeitraum vom 19.08.2024 bis 11.09.2024 auf LG.com erworben wurden. Teilnahmebedingungen, Aktionsmodelle, Informationen zu dem Gewinnspiel und weitere Infos erhältlich auf LG.com.