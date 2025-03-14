TV Neuheiten exklusiv auf LG.com

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV Neuheiten Vorbestellung

Bestelle einen ausgewählte LG TV im Zeitraum vom 20.03. - 06.04.2025 auf LG.com vor und sichere dir einen LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am als Geschenk.

 

Rabatt

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am
als Geschenk* sichern

Lege das Modell xboom Bounce zu deiner TV Vorbestellung in den Warenkorb und wähle den Rabattcode aus. Der Rabatt wird automatisch von dem TV Betrag abgezogen. Im Fall einer Retoure berechnen wir dir den xboom Bounce.

 

Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Wichtige Hinweise:

  • Das Angebot ist gültig vom 20.03.2025 bis 06.04.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot/Vorbestellung frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für ausgewählte TV Neuheiten Aktionsgeräte, welche auf der Promotionseite angezeigt werden.
  • Der LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am muss bei der Bestellung im Warenkorb aktiv hinzugefügt werden.
  • Der Rabattbetrag wird von dem TV Preis im Warenkorb abgezogen. Der xboom Bounce Betrag wird weiterhin angezeigt werden.
  • Im Fall einer Retoure wird der xboom Bounce in Rechnung gestellt. Für eine gesamte Rückerstattung muss die komplette Bestellung inklusive xboom Bounce retourniert werden.
  • Die Lieferung wird voraussichtlich Ende April 2025 erfolgen.

 