About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Next-Level Gaming!

Next-Level Gaming!

Next-Level Gaming!

Beim Kauf ausgewählter Gaming Monitore oder gram Modelle auf LG.com

bekommst du einen Gaming Stuhl im Wert von 289€ als Geschenk!

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Lieblings-Monitor oder gram kaufen

 

Kaufe einen ausgewählten Monitor oder gram auf LG.com und sichere dir einen Gaming Stuhl als Geschenk!

 

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

Gaming Stuhl als Geschenk sichern

 

Wir senden dir nach Abschluss der Aktion einen Rabattcode per Email zu, mit dem du auf der Webseite von DXRACER einen Gaming Stuhl im Wert von 289€ kostenfrei erwerben kannst.

 

background
Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrierenNewsletter abonnieren

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig vom 05.01.2026 bis 31.01.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und ist nicht mit anderen Rabattaktionen auf LG.com kombinierbar und nur solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich in Ausnahmefällen vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Der Gaming Stuhl kann mit einem Rabattcode auf der Webseite von DXRACER kostenfrei bestellt werden. Short Link:
  • https://www.dxracer-germany.de/products/gaming-chairs/formula?sku=GC/LFD01FBCFBB/NR
  • Nur gültig für ausgewählte Monitore und gram auf dieser Promotion Seite.
  • Der Rabattcode für den Gaming Stuhl wird nach Abschluss der Kampagne unter Einbehaltung der 14-tägigen Retourenfrist per Email aus der Bestellung auf LG.com an die Kunden versendet.
  • Wir bitten in diesem Zeitraum auch den Spam Ordner zu kontrollieren.