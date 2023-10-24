About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Nur im LG Online Brand Store

Nur im LG Online Brand Store

LG Member werden und doppelt sparen!

Registriere dich bis zu dem 14.01.2023 auf LG.com und sichere dir einen 10% Willkommensrabatt auf das gesamte Sortiment von LG Electronics.

LG Member werden und doppelt sparen!

 

Starte das neue Jahr mit einer kostenlosen Mitgliedschaft bei LG und profitiere von doppelten Rabatten!

 

Registriere dich bis zu dem 14.01.2023 auf LG.com und sichere dir einen 10% Willkommensrabatt* auf das gesamte Sortiment von LG Electronics.

Account-Registrierung

1. LG Account erstellen

Erstelle dir hier einen LG Account.

Newsletter abonnieren

2. Newsletter abonnieren

Akzeptiere den Empfang von Marketingbenachrichtigungen, damit du keine Angebote und News mehr verpasst.

Willkommensgutschein

3. Willkommensgutschein einlösen

Nach erfolgreicher Registrierung, kannst du deinen Code unter "Meine Gutscheine" kopieren und direkt einlösen.

Du bist schon ein LG Member?

Wenn du deinen 5% Willkommensrabatt bisher noch nicht eingelöst hast, kannst du auch von unserem Neujahrsangebot profieren und doppelt sparen. Dein Code wurde bereits aktualisiert und du kannst den 10% Rabatt direkt auf LG.com einlösen.

Deine Benefits im Überblick

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Gratisversand

Für alle LG.com Bestellungen

Entdecke unsere Produktvielfalt

Als LG Member kannst du dir 10% Willkommensrabatt auf deine Lieblingsprodukte sichern!

TVs
TVs entdecken
Audio
Lautsprecher entdecken
Wireless Earbuds
Earbuds entdecken
Beamer
Beamer entdecken
Notebooks
Notebooks entdecken
Monitore
Monitore entdecken
Kühlschränke
Kühlschränke entdecken
Wäschepflege
Waschgeräte entdecken
Mikrowellen
Mikrowellen entdecken
Staubsauger
Staubsauger entdecken
background
Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrieren Newsletter abonnieren

*Das solltest du beachten!

 

  • In dem Zeitraum vom 02.01. - 14.01.2024 erhöhen wir den Willkommensrabatt von 5% auf 10% für alle neuen Registrierungen.
  • Wenn du bereits einen LG Account besitzt und den Code noch nicht eingelöst hast, erhöhen wir den Rabatt ebenfalls auf 10% anstelle von 5%.
  • Nach Ablauf der Kampagne wird die Rabatthöhe wieder auf 5% zurückgesetzt.
  • Der Willkommensrabatt wird 60 Tage lang in deinem Kundenkonto aktiv sein. Die Rabatthöhe wird sich allerdings wie oben beschrieben ändern.

*Das Angebot ist gültig vom 02.01.2024 bis 14.01.2024, exklusiv auf LG.com, nicht kombinierbar und nur solange der Vorrat reicht. LG behält sich in Ausnahmefällen vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.