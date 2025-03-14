Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Trade-Up

Trade-Up Tauschprämie

Aus Alt mach Neu – Für teilnehmende Produkte kannst du dir exklusiv auf LG.com

eine Tauschprämie sichern, wenn du dein Altgerät abgibst.

Trade-Up Tauschprämie Aktionsprodukte Trade-Up Tauschprämie Teilnahmebedingungen
bg

ALTGERÄTEMITNAHME

Altgerät mitnehmen lassen

 

Du kannst die Altgerätemitnahme ganz bequem direkt im Warenkorb auswählen und das Altgerät wird bei der Lieferung deines neuen LG Geräts mitgenommen.

 

Auch bei Kleingeräten steht dir der Service kostenfrei zur Verfügung. Hierzu kannst du einfach einen Code bei unserem Kundenservice anfragen und anschließend einen Servicepartner in deiner Nähe über "Weee Service" auswählen.

Zum Kundenservice
bg

TRADE-UP TAUSCHPRÄMIE

Prämie für dein neues Gerät sichern

 

Um die Trade-Up Tauschprämie im Warenkorb anzuwenden, klicke bitte auf Hinzufügen und fülle die Fragen aus. Anschließend wird dir die Prämie direkt im Warenkorb gutgeschrieben.

Entdecke unsere Aktionsprodukte

*Das Angebot ist gültig vom 20.02.2025 bis 31.12.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und ist nicht mit anderen Rabattaktionen auf LG.com kombinierbar und nur solange der Vorrat reicht.

*LG behält sich in Ausnahmefällen vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.

*Es gelten die Teilnahmebedingungen von der Trade Up Kampagne, falls diese ungültig werden sollten, gelten die allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen auf LG.com.

*Der Trade Up Rabatt muss aktiv im Warenkorb hinzugefügt werden und bestätigt werden. Der Rabatt wird anschließend im Warenkorb sichtbar sein und von der Summe abgezogen werden.

Kundenservice

Fragen zu einem Produkt oder einer Bestellung?

Unseren Kundenservice erreichst du unter 0800 4544 550* von MO - FR, 9 bis 18 Uhr (*aus Deutschland kostenlos erreichbar).

Alternativ kannst du unser Kontaktformular verwenden.

Zum Kontaktformular
Kundensupport Icon
Häufig gestellte Fragen

Hier findest du Antworten auf häufig gestellte Fragen in unserem Shop.

Zu den FAQs
LG