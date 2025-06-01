100 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI TV + LG StanbyME

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Beim Kauf von Aktionsprodukten bekommst du einen gestaffelten Cadooz BestChoice Premium Gutschein. Die Höhe richtet sich nach deinem Einkaufswert:

    • 299–499 €30 € Gutschein
    • 500–999 €50 € Gutschein
    • 1.000–2.000 €100 € Gutschein
    • über 2.000 €200 € Gutschein

  • LG Member Days - Premium Angebote! Sichere dir zusätzlich 10% Rabatt, 0% Finanzierung bis zu 48 Monate und einen cadooz Gutschein bis zu 200€ exklusiv auf LG.com!

2 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar
Frontansicht des LG QNED evo TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG QNED evo TV zeigt bunte Paintike-Texturen, die zusammenkommen.

100QNED86A6

100 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI TV

100QNED86A6 EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
LG StanbyME

27ART10AKPL

LG StanbyME
27ART10AKPL EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Display-Typ

4K QNED MiniLED

Bildschirmauflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

Mini LED

Bildwiederholfrequenz

120 Hz nativ (VRR 144 Hz)

Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

Dynamic QNED Color

BILDVERARBEITUNG

Bildprozessor

α8 Gen2 4K AI-Prozessor

AI Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre-Auswahl

Ja (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ja

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Dimming-Technologie

Precision Dimming

Bewegungskompensation / Zwischenbildberechnung

Motion Pro

Voreingestellte Bildmodi

10 Bildmodi

AI Picture Pro

Ja

Autokalibrierung

Ja

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Ja

GAMING

FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

Ja

Unterstützt HGIG

Ja

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ja

Unterstützt VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ja (bis zu 144 Hz)

Dolby Vision Gaming (4K@120 Hz)

Ja

SMART TV

Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

Ja

Betriebssystem (OS)

webOS 25

Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

Ja

AI Chatbot

Ja

Always Ready-Funktion

Ja

Internet Browser

Ja

Google Cast

Ja

Google Home / Hub

Ja

Home Hub

Ja

Intelligente Spracherkennung

Ja

LG Channels

Ja

Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

im Lieferumfang enthalten

Multi View-Funktion

Ja

Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

Ja (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Ja

Unterstützt Apple Home

Ja

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Ja

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 9.1.2 Up-Mix)

Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

WiSA-kompatibel

Ja (bis zu 2.1)

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Simultane Audioausgabe

Ja

Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

Leistung

40 Watt

AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

Ja

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

Nach unten abstrahlend

Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

2.2

WOW Orchestra

Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (auf HDMI 3)

Bluetooth-Unterstützung

Ja (v 5.3)

LAN (Ethernet)

1

Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

1

HDMI-Eingänge

4 (unterstützt 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 von 4 Anschlüsse))

CI-Slot

1 (außer UK und Irland)

Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

2

USB-Anschlüsse

2 (USB 2.0)

WLAN

Ja (Wi-Fi 6 / 802.11ax)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

Hoher Kontrast

Ja

Graustufen

Ja

Invertierte Farben

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

2.230 x 1.277 x 49,9

Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

2.230 x 1.372/1.324 x 434

Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

2.380 x 1.500 x 275

Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

380 x 434

Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

65,9

Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

75,6

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

92,1

Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

600 x 400

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

Fernbedienung

AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR25GA / Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR25GB(UK, Italy)

Stromkabel

Ja (fest am TV angebracht)

TV-EMPFANG (TUNER)

Analoger TV-Empfang

Ja

Digitaler TV-Empfang

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satellit)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Zusammenfassung

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Display-Typ

FHD

Bildschirmauflösung

Full HD - 1.920 x 1.08 Pixel

Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

Direct

Bildwiederholfrequenz

50Hz / 60Hz

BILDVERARBEITUNG

Bildprozessor

a7 Gen4 AI-Prozessor

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

SMART TV

Kompatibel zu Apple Home Kit

Ja

Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

Ja

Betriebssystem (OS)

webOS Smart TV

ThinQ

Ja

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Nein

AI Sound

Ja

Leistung

10W

Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

seitlich abstrahlend

Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

2.0 -Soundsystem

ANSCHLÜSSE

Bluetooth-Unterstützung

Ja (v5.0)

HDMI-Eingänge

1x

USB-Anschlüsse

1x USB 2.0

WLAN

WiFi 5 (802.11ac)

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

621 x 361 x 29,9

Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

621 x 1077 x 397

Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

1265 x 207 x 580

Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

4,8

Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

17,5

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

23,0

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

unter 0,5W

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

Fernbedienung

Standard-Fernbedienung

Stromkabel

Ja

Batterien für Fernbedienung

2x AA

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

