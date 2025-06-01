Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI MiniLED TV + 55 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT73
55UT73006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
65QNED93A6A_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
65 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI MiniLED TV + 55 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT73

55UT73006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
65QNED93A6A_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
65 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI MiniLED TV + 55 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT73

65QNED93A6A.55UT73
  • Vorderseite von 65 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI MiniLED TV &#43; 55 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT73 65QNED93A6A.55UT73
Vorderseite von 65 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI MiniLED TV &#43; 55 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT73 65QNED93A6A.55UT73

LG Member Days

Nur für LG Member

LG Member Days sind da!

10% Rabatt mit dem Code Member10, 0% Finanzierung bis zu 48 Monate, kostenlose Lieferung und einen Premium Gutschein bis zu 200€ auf Aktionsprodukte sichern – nur auf LG.com.

LG Member Days sind da! Mehr erfahren
2 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar
Vorderansicht des LG UHD TV, UT73 mit Text von LG UHD AI ThinQ und 2024 auf dem Bildschirm

55UT73006LA

55 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT73
55UT73006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
Frontansicht des LG QNED evo TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG QNED evo TV zeigt bunte Paintike-Texturen, die zusammenkommen.

65QNED93A6A

65 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI MiniLED TV
65QNED93A6A_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU

Zusammenfassung

Dimension (mm)

55ut73006la

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Display-Typ

4K UHD

Bildschirmauflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

Direct LED

Bildwiederholfrequenz

50/60 Hz (nativ)

BILDVERARBEITUNG

Bildprozessor

α5 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ja

Voreingestellte Bildmodi

9 Bildmodi (Lebhaft, Standard, Basic, Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (dunkler Raum))

GAMING

Unterstützt HGIG

Ja

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ja

SMART TV

Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

Ja

Betriebssystem (OS)

webOS 24

Familien-Einstellungen

Ja

ThinQ

Ja

Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

Ja

Amazon Alexa

kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

Internet Browser

Ja

Intelligente Spracherkennung

Ja (mit der LG ThinQ-App)

LG Channels

Ja

Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

Ja (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 9.1.2 Up-Mix)

Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Simultane Audioausgabe

Ja

Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

Leistung

20 Watt

AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

Nach unten abstrahlend

Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

2.0

ANSCHLÜSSE

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (auf HDMI 2)

Bluetooth-Unterstützung

Ja (v5.0)

LAN (Ethernet)

1

Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

1

HDMI-Eingänge

3 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM)

CI-Slot

1

Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

2

USB-Anschlüsse

2 (USB 2.0)

WLAN

Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

Hoher Kontrast

Ja

Graustufen

Ja

Invertierte Farben

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

1.226 x 712 x 80,5

Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

1.226 x 777 x 287

Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

1.350 x 837 x 144

Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

999 x 296

Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

10,9

Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

11,1

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

14,8

Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

300 x 300

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084497697

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

Wechselstrom, 110-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

Fernbedienung

Standard-Fernbedienung

Stromkabel

Ja (fest am TV angebracht)

Batterien für Fernbedienung

Ja (2x AAA)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(55UT73006LA)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(55UT73006LA)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (55UT73006LA)
Erweiterung
GPSR Safety Information(55UT73006LA)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(65QNED93A6A)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(65QNED93A6A)
Erweiterung
GPSR Safety Information(65QNED93A6A)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

