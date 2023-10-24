About Cookies on This Site

Waschmaschine | 9 kg | Energieeffizienzklasse A | AI DD® | Steam | TurboWash® 360°
Energieklasse : EU
Waschmaschine | 9 kg | Energieeffizienzklasse A | AI DD® | Steam | TurboWash® 360°

Waschmaschine | 9 kg | Energieeffizienzklasse A | AI DD® | Steam | TurboWash® 360°

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive®

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*AI DD ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI DD™?

Was ist AI Direct Drive®?

AI Direct Drive® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene
Steam

Gründliche und schonende Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf

Die LG Steam Technologie beseitigt 99,9% aller Allergene, wie z. B. Hausstaubmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können.*
WM-Vivace-V700-VC3-White-05-2-Steam-Plus-Desktop_v3

*Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy-Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9 % der durch Hausstaubmilben hervorgerufenen Allergene.
Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

Der Dampf entfernt bis zu 99,9% der Allergene.
TurboWash®360˚ Waschmaschine im Schnellwaschgang

TurboWash®360˚

Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten

Mit TurboWash®360˚ wird Ihre Wäsche in nur 39 Minuten gründlich gereinigt – inklusive Faserschutz! Die 3D-Multi-Düsen bewegen sich in 4 Richtungen und erreichen jeden Millimeter Ihrer Wäsche.

*Getestet durch Intertek, basierend auf IEC 60456, Edition 5.0. TurboWash39-Zyklus mit einer Waschladung nach IEC-Standard (5 kg) im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Baumwollprogramm mit TurboWash-Option (F4V9BWP2W vs. FH4G1JCSK2). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Im Hintergrund ist eine Weltkarte in Schwarz und Grau zu sehen. Im Vordergrund sitzt ein grünes großes A auf einer Bühne. Die zwei größeren grünen A erscheinen auf beiden Seiten des ursprünglichen A, und ein Pfeil kommt unten aus einem Bein des ursprünglichen A heraus und schießt nach oben. Die drei A stehen für die Klasse A der Energieeffizienz des Produkts. Ein Balkendiagramm unten links mit dem ENERGIE-Kennzeichnung hat einen Pfeil, der auf die höchste grüne Stufe zeigt.
Triple A

Erleben Sie die Vorzüge von „Triple-A“ der LG Waschmaschinen

Mit „Triple A“ für Energieeffizienz, Schleuderleistung und Geräuschpegel gekennzeichnet.
A

Energieeffizienz

Klasse
A

Schleuderwirkung

Klasse
A

Geräuschpegel

Klasse

*1) LG-interner Labortest basierend auf EN60456:2016/A11:2020 mit F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Die Bewertungen für Energieeffizienz, Schleuderleistung und Geräuschpegel entsprechen der EU 2019/2014. 3) Das Ergebnis kann von der jeweiligen Verwendung abhängen.

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum
Größere Kapazität

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Gönnen Sie sich eine größere Waschtrommel – bei identischem Platzbedarf!
Haltbarer und hygienischer
Haltbarkeit

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Verstärkte, robuste und elegante Außentür aus gehärtetem Glas und hygienische und langlebige Edelstahl-Waschtrommel.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2013. Bakterizide Wirkung gegen Pseudomonas aeruginosa des rostfreien Stahls nach 12 Tagen im Vergleich zur Anfangssituation.

Auffällig und elegant
Design

Auffällig und elegant

Verbesserte Ablesbarkeit des Displays und großer Metall-Drehschalter.
Intelligentes Gerät

ThinQ®

Intelligentes Gerät

Dank LG ThinQ®-Technologie ist Ihre Waschmaschine nun intelligent – von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschprogrammen. Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.
*Die empfohlene Maximalbeladung für jedes Waschprogramm kann abweichen. Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Benutzerhandbuch.

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Farbe (Front)

Weiß

KAPAZITÄT

Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

9

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Zeitverzögerungs-Timer (in Stunden)

19

Anzeigetyp

digital

Zeitanzeige

digital

MERKMALE

6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

Ja

Wäsche hinzufügen

Ja

AI DD®

Ja

Material der Mitnehmer

Ja

Trommelmaterial

Edelstahl

Signalton bei Programmende

Ja

ezDispense®

Nein

TurboWash®

Nein

Inverter Direct Drive®

Ja

Nivellierfüße

Ja

Edelstahltrommel

Ja

Steam

Ja

TurboWash® 360°

Ja

Bauart

Standgerät

Vibrationssensor

Ja

ENERGIE

Energieeffizienzklasse (Waschen)

A

PROGRAMME

Allergy Care

Ja

AI Wash

Nein

Babybekleidung

Nein

Buntpflege

Nein

Koch-/Buntwäsche

Ja

Baumwolle+

Nein

Feinwäsche

Ja

Download/Neu

Ja

Bettdecken

Ja

Pflegeleicht

Ja

Eco 40-60

Ja

Mix

Ja

Schnell 30

Nein

Schnell 14

Ja

Sportbekleidung

Ja

Trommelreinigung

Ja

TurboWash 39

Ja

TurboWash 49

Nein

TurboWash 59

Nein

Waschen & Trocknen

Nein

Handwäsche/Wolle

Ja

WEITERE OPTIONEN

Wäsche hinzufügen

Ja

Ton An/Aus

Ja

Kindersicherung

Ja

Zeitverzögerung

Ja

Trommelbeleuchtung

Nein

Vorwäsche

Ja

Fernstart

Ja

Spülen

Nein

Spülen+

Ja

Spülen + Schleudern

Nein

Schleudern

Ja

Steam

Ja

Temp.

Ja

Trommelreinigung

Ja

TurboWash®

Ja

Waschen

Ja

WLAN

Ja

Knitterschutz

Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Download/Neu

Ja

Energieüberwachung

Ja

Fernstart und Programmüberwachung

Ja

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® App-Kompatibilität

Ja

Smart Pairing

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

1100

Produktabmessungen von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (B x H x T; in mm)

600 x 850 x 620

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

74

Produktgewicht (in kg)

70

ENERGIE

Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (Waschen; in kWh)

50

Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

1360

Geräuschpegel Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung; in dB(A))

71

Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

0.5

Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

0.5

Energieeffizienzklasse (Schleudern)

A

Programmdauer volle Ladung (Waschen; in Min.)

228

Programmdauer halbe Ladung (Waschen; in Min.)

165

Programmdauer viertel Ladung (Waschen; in Min.)

145

Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

9

Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (Waschen; in Liter)

50

EAN CODE

EAN

8806091066190

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(F4WV709P1E)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (F4WV709P1E)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

