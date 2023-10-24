About Cookies on This Site

W4WR70E6Y

Waschtrockner mit AI DD® | 11 KG Waschen | 6 KG Trocknen | 1360 U./Min. | Steam | TurboWash® 360° | Neue Wohlfühl-Trommel | Wi-Fi-Funktion | W4WR70E6Y

WD-Vivace-V700-VC3-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop_v2

WM-Vivace-V700-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop-custom

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz3

AI DD®

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI DD® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im November 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9BWP2W vs. FY10SD4). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. *AI DD ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI DD®?1

Was ist AI DD®?

AI DD® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.

Alles in einem Gerät

Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem

Die Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG ist ein weiteres Gerät, das mit unseren führenden Technologien ausgerüstet ist. Spart Platz in der Wohnung und schafft mehr Raum für Ihre Familie.
Alles in einem Gerät

Mehr Freizeit durch zeitsparenderes Wäschewaschen

Mit der Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG können Sie problemlos mehr Zeit mit Ihrer Familie verbringen.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2019, Option TurboWash59+Dry mit 4 kg gemischter Wäsche.

TurboWash®360˚

Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten

Mit TurboWash® 360˚ wird Ihre Wäsche in nur 39 Minuten gründlich gereinigt – inklusive Faserschutz! Die 3D-Multi-Düsen bewegen sich in 4 Richtungen und erreichen jeden Millimeter Ihrer Wäsche.

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene3
Steam

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene

Die LG Steam+® Technologie beseitigt 99,9% aller Allergene, wie z. B. Hausstaubmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können, ebenso wie 30%* der Knitterfalten.

WD-Vivace-V700-VC3-White-06-2-Steam-Plus-Desktop

**Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy-Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9% der durch Hausstaubmilben entstehenden Allergene. *Getestet durch Intertek im Dezember 2018, basierend auf dem AATCC-Standard Baumwoll-Waschgang mit der zugeschalteten Knitterfrei-Option (Wrinkle Care) im Vergleich zum Baumwoll-Waschgang ohne jene Option (gewaschen wurden 3 Hemden unterschiedlicher Gewebe). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. *Wrinkle Care, der Knitterschutz, kann bei 6 Zyklen dazugewählt werden.

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum3
Größere Kapazität

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Gönnen Sie sich eine größere Waschtrommel – bei identischem Platzbedarf!
Haltbarer und hygienischer3
Haltbarkeit

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Verstärkte, robuste und elegante Außentür aus gehärtetem Glas und hygienische und langlebige Edelstahl-Waschtrommel.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2013. Bakterizide Wirkung gegen Pseudomonas aeruginosa des rostfreien Stahls nach 12 Tagen im Vergleich zur Anfangssituation.

Design

Auffällig und elegant

Verbesserte Ablesbarkeit des Displays und großer Metall-Drehschalter.
Intelligentes Gerät3

ThinQ®

Intelligentes Gerät

Dank ThinQ®-Technologie ist Ihre Waschmaschine nun intelligent – von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschprogrammen. Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.

*Die empfohlene Maximalbeladung für jedes Waschprogramm kann abweichen. Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Benutzerhandbuch.

Zusammenfassung

Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)
11
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Steam
Ja
TurboWash® 360°
Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(W4WR70E6Y)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (W4WR70E6Y)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

