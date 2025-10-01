About Cookies on This Site

غسالة أطباق ™QuadWash بـ 14 مكان تخزين- فضي

غسالة أطباق ™QuadWash بـ 14 مكان تخزين- فضي

غسالة أطباق ™QuadWash بـ 14 مكان تخزين- فضي

DFC513FVE
الميزات الرئيسية

  • الطاقة A: استمتع بغسالة أطباق تساعدك على الاستمتاع بحياة أكثر كفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة.
  • ™QuadWash: أربع أذرع رش بحركات متعددة الاتجاهات توصل المياه إلى كل زاوية من الأطباق.
  • مع خاصية Auto Open Dry، يفتح الباب تلقائيًا عند الانتهاء، مما يسمح للهواء بتجفيف الأطباق بشكل طبيعي.

جاهز للمطبخ الذي يلبي احتياجاتك؟

غسالة أطباق مستقلة من LG داخل مطبخ أبيض، بباب مفتوح جزئيًا. تُظهر الملصق كفاءة طاقة من الدرجة A وفقًا للمعايير القياسية.

درجة كفاءة الطاقة: A

وفّر في استهلاك الطاقة واحتفظ بأطباقك لامعة دائمًا مع غسالة الصحون المصممة لتحقيق الكفاءة

لقطة مقرّبة لنفاثات المياه القوية داخل غسالة أطباق LG تُبرز تقنية التنظيف لأداء غسيل شامل.

™QuadWash

لا تترك أي بقع

مطبخ مع غسالة أطباق LG مفتوحة جزئيًا. الهاتف الذكي يعرض تطبيق LG ThinQ™ يؤكد انتهاء الدورة ويوفر تحكمًا ذكيًا.

™LG ThinQ

تواصل لغسيل أكثر ذكاءً

يفتح باب غسالة الأطباق من LG تلقائيًا بعد انتهاء دورة الغسيل، ليطلق البخار ويسمح بتجفيف طبيعي للأطباق.

Auto open dry

دعم إضافي لنتائج تجفيف مثالية

كفاءة عالية في استهلاك الطاقة

محركات LG Inverter DD المصممة خصيصًا ترفع كفاءة الطاقة بنسبة تصل إلى %54% ومعتمدة بدرجة A حسب معايير كفاءة الطاقة الأوروبية¹⁾ . 

تظهر غسالة أطباق LG المستقلة، والباب مفتوح قليلاً مع أطباق نظيفة. يشير الملصق إلى كفاءة طاقة قياسية من الدرجة A.

تظهر غسالة أطباق LG المستقلة، والباب مفتوح قليلاً مع أطباق نظيفة. يشير الملصق إلى كفاءة طاقة قياسية من الدرجة A.

™QuadWash

غسيل شامل وتنظيف بلمعان

أربعة أذرع رش متعددة الحركة لتنظيف الأطباق في المرة الأولى، بينما يتيح لك Dual Zone Wash اختيار مستويات ضغط مختلفة لكل حامل.

Footage of intense water streams from rotating dishwasher blades in close-up.

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

EasyRack™Plus

لا يُترك أي طبق بلا تنظيف

يمكن ضبط حامل LG المرن بسهولة لاستيعاب الأطباق ذات الأحجام المتغيرة حسب الحاجة.

يقوم المستخدم برفع رف غسالة الأطباق من LG لتوفير مساحة أكبر في الأسفل، ثم يضع أواني كبيرة مثل المقالي على الرف السفلي.

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

الرف الثالث

اصعد إلى الرف الثالث

يمنحك الرف الثالث مساحة أكبر لتناسب كل شيء بدءًا من أدوات الطهي الطويلة إلى أدوات الطهي كبيرة الحجم بما في ذلك الملاعق والملاقط والملاعق وغيرها.

™LG ThinQ

ابق على اتصال، ابق نظيفاً متلألئاً

احصل على إشعار عند اكتمال دورة الغسيل من خلال التطبيق LG ThinQ™‏⁴⁾.

يعرض الهاتف الذكي تطبيق LG ThinQ™ داخل المطبخ، مع إبراز ميزات تحميل الدورات، الإشعارات، والتشخيص الذكي.

يعرض الهاتف الذكي تطبيق LG ThinQ™ داخل المطبخ، مع إبراز ميزات تحميل الدورات، الإشعارات، والتشخيص الذكي.

قم بتنزيل المزيد من الطرق للتنظيف

يتيح لك LG ThinQ™ تنزيل دورات غسيل جديدة لمنحك المزيد من خيارات التنظيف. (الوعاءات والمقالي، والطواجن، والأواني الزجاجية، والعناية الليلية)

نظِّف طريقك

يمكنك تخصيص الإعدادات لغسالة أطباقك من جهازك الذكي. 

مستوى ضجيج منخفض

تنظيف قوي بأداء هادئ

بفضل تقنية تقليل الضوضاء من LG، يتم تنظيف أطباقك بهدوء أثناء الاسترخاء⁵⁾.

رجل يحمل طفلاً نائمًا في مطبخ بإضاءة خافتة. تعمل غسالة الأطباق من LG بهدوء في الخلفية لتمنحك تجربة استخدام أكثر راحة.

رجل يحمل طفلاً نائمًا في مطبخ بإضاءة خافتة. تعمل غسالة الأطباق من LG بهدوء في الخلفية لتمنحك تجربة استخدام أكثر راحة.

تصميم مبتكر

مطبخ عصري يحتوي على غسالة صحون مستقلة من LG وفرن وشفاط وموقد حثي، ينسجم بسلاسة مع خلفية من الرخام.

أناقة وتناغم

لقطة مقرّبة لتصميم غسالة أطباق LG من الداخل المصنوع من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ، لتعزيز المتانة والنظافة وكفاءة الغسيل.

هيكل من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل

يفتح باب غسالة الأطباق من LG تلقائيًا بعد انتهاء دورة الغسيل، ليطلق البخار ويسمح بتجفيف طبيعي للأطباق.

Auto open dry

*يُرجى استخدام الأطباق الآمنة في غسالة الأطباق فقط.

 

*صور ومقاطع الفيديو المأخوذة للمنتج هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

 

1) كفاءة استخدام الطاقة

 * مقارنةً بطراز LG. بناءً على استهلاك الطاقة في دورة Eco بين طراز LG DBC335 (الدرجة A) وDBC425 (الدرجة E)، وفقًا لاختبار داخلي من LG

 

2) LG ThinQ™

- قد تختلف وظائف ThinQ™ حسب المنتج والبلد. تحقّق من ذلك عبر بائع التجزئة المحلي أو شركة LG لمعرفة مدى توافر الخدمة. 

- أيضًا، عند الاتصال بالغسالة لأول مرة، يجب أن يكون في بيئة Wi-Fi نفسها، وبعد ذلك، يجب أن يعمل جهاز تنقية المياه دائمًا ضمن بيئة Wi-Fi المسجلة.

 

3) ضوضاء منخفضة

- مستوى الضوضاء: 41 ديسيبل أو أقل، استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار LG الداخلي.

- استنادًا إلى نتائج الاختبار الداخلي (مستوى طاقة الصوت، قياس PWL) في وضع ECO + إعدادات خيار توفير الطاقة + AOD (يناير 2019).

- يتم قياس مستويات الضوضاء كمتوسط عبر دورة غسالة الأطباق الكاملة، بما في ذلك مراحل ما قبل الغسيل والغسيل الرئيسي والشطف والتجفيف.

- قد تختلف مستويات الضوضاء حسب دورة التشغيل وظروف الاستخدام.

-عامان على قطع الغيار والعمالة + 8 سنوات على المحرك (قطع الغيار فقط).

FAQ

Q.

ما نوع المنظف الذي يجب أن أستخدمه لغسالة الأطباق؟

A.

بالنسبة لغسالات الأطباق، يجب استخدام <b>المنظفات الخاصة بغسالة الأطباق</b>، وليس المنظفات العامة. هناك ثلاثة أنواع من هذه المنظفات: المسحوق والسائل والأقراص. قد يكون لكل منظف سرعات إذابة وقدرات تنظيف مختلفة حسب نوع المنظف والشركة المصنعة، لذا تأكد من التحقق من معلومات المنتج واستخدم الكمية الموصى بها من المنظف المدرجة من قبل الشركة المصنعة بناءً على الكمية المحملة والاتساخ.

Q.

هل أحتاج إلى غسل الأطباق مسبقاً قبل استخدام غسالة الأطباق؟

A.

تستخدم غسالات أطباق LG تدفق المياه القوي لشفرات الغسيل الرباعية التي تعمل بتقنية ™QuadWash الإعصار، إلى جانب تقنية TrueSteam™، لتنظيف أطباقك تمامًا دون الحاجة إلى الغسيل المسبق. ومع ذلك، فإن الغسل المسبق الخفيف بالماء فقط لإزالة جزيئات الطعام الكبيرة من الأطباق يمكن أن يساعد في تنظيفها بكفاءة أكبر. احصل على أقصى استفادة من إمكانيات التنظيف في غسالة الأطباق عن طريق الغسيل المسبق حسب الحاجة. ما عليك سوى إزالة جزيئات الطعام الكبيرة وتحميل غسالة الأطباق على الفور.

Q.

كيف يمكنني التخلص من آثار الماء على أطباقي؟

A.

"يمكن لميزة TrueSteam<b>®</b> ومنقي الماء في غسالات أطباق LG إزالة بقع الماء من الأطباق بفعالية.

وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، فإن استخدام <b>مساعد الشطف</b> يقلل من التوتر السطحي لقطرات الماء، وهو أمر ممتاز لتجفيف الأطباق ومنع ظهور البقع.

تتم إضافة مساعد الشطف تلقائيًا عند التجفيف إذا قمت برفع الغطاء الموجود على موزع المنظفات وملئه إلى أقصى مستوى تعبئة."

Q.

ما هي الطريقة الذكية لتحميل غسالة الأطباق الخاصة بي؟

A.

"السلة السفلية: قدور ومقالي محملة بالمقلوب وأطباق العشاء وأطباق الشوربة وأطباق الحلوى

السلة الوسطى: الكؤوس والأكواب والأطباق وكؤوس النبيذ 

السلة العلوية: أدوات المائدة مثل ملاعق الشاي وملاعق الحلوى وملاعق الحساء والشوك

عند وضع الأطباق في السلال، من المهم إمالتها قليلاً حتى يتدفق الماء بشكل صحيح.

نصيحة: في حالة انحشار وعاء ضخم في السلة السفلية في الدرج، يمكنك إصلاح ذلك بسهولة باستخدام ميزة تعديل ارتفاع الدرج."

Q.

هل يمكنني غسل العبوات البلاستيكية في غسالة الأطباق؟

A.

نعم، ولكن فقط إذا كانت مصنوعة من بلاستيك مقاوم للحرارة؛ حيث يمكن أن يتشوه البلاستيك العادي في الغسيل في درجات الحرارة العالية.

Q.

ما الذي يمكنني فعله حيال روائح الطعام بعد الاستخدام؟

A.

"نوصي بتنظيف الفلتر مرة <b>كل أسبوع أو أسبوعين</b> لإزالة الروائح الكريهة.

نصيحة: لتعقيم غسالة الأطباق من الداخل، اسكبي 200 إلى 300 مل من الخل الأبيض في وعاء ضحل، وضعيه في السلة العلوية وشغّليه على الدورة التلقائية."

Q.

هل يمكن تركيب غسالة الأطباق هذه خارج المنزل؟

A.

"هذا المنتج هو جهاز داخلي للاستخدام المنزلي فقط، ولا يمكن استخدامه للأغراض التجارية (المقاهي وغيرها) أو الصناعية أو المختبرية.

(لا يمكن تركيبها حتى للأغراض البحثية في مختبرات العلوم المدرسية وما إلى ذلك لأن الغرض منها هو تنظيف المواد الكيميائية.)

ومع ذلك، من الممكن تثبيت هذا المنتج للعرض البسيط وليس للتشغيل الفعلي."

Q.

هل ستتناسب غسالة الأطباق مع مطبخي؟

A.

تم تصميم معظم المطابخ الحديثة وفقًا لمعايير الصناعة الخاصة بجهاز <b>عرضه 60 سم</b>، وهو بالضبط ما تقدمه غسالات الأطباق 60 سم من LG. يضمن هذا الحجم القياسي امتزاج غسالاتنا القائمة بذاتها بسلاسة مع تصميم مطبخك الحالي دون أي متاعب.

الملخص

الأبعاد

DFC513FVE-pp

جميع المواصفات

ميزات الرف

  • رف ثالث قابل لضبط الارتفاع

    نعم (ثابت)

  • سله أدوات الما

    لا

تكنولوجيا ذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

  • الاتصال قريب المدي

    لا

  • خدمه العميل الاستباقي

    لا

  • ريمود

    لا

  • المراقبة عن بُعد

    لا

المظهر

  • ألوان

    فضي

  • موْشر الحالة

    لا

  • موْشر الوقت المتبقي

    LED

  • مادة الحوض

    دراسات العلوم والتكنولوجيا

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع العرض

    LED

  • نوع التركيب

    قائم بذاته

  • نوع اللوحة

    التحكم الأمامي

  • اجمالي اعدادات المكان

    14

دورة

  • ذاتي الحركة

    نعم

  • إلغاء

    نعم

  • قفل التحكم

    نعم

  • تأخر البدأ

    نعم

  • دقيق

    نعم

  • دورة التنزيل

    لا

  • منطقة مزدوجة

    نعم

  • توفير

    نعم

  • موفر الطاقة

    نعم

  • سريع

    نعم

  • جاف جدا

    نعم

  • نصف حمولة

    نعم

  • ثقيل

    لا

  • درجة حرارة مرتفعة

    نعم

  • كثيف

    نعم

  • تنظيف الألة

    تنظيف الجهاز (بدون بخار)_زر 3 ثوانٍ

  • طبيعي

    لا

  • عدد الخيارات

    7

  • عدد دورات الغسيل

    8

  • ينعش

    لا

  • شطف

    نعم

  • بخار

    لا

  • مكثف

    نعم

أبعاد/ التخليصات/ وزن

  • ساق قابل للتعديل (mm)

    30

  • ابعاد التغليف WxHxD (mm)

    ‎680 x 890 x 665 ‎

  • وزن التعبئة

    51

  • ابعاد المنتج

    ‎600 x 850 x 600 ‎

  • وزن المنتج كجم

    46

أداء الطاقة/ المياه

  • زن الدورة

    N/A

  • موْشر زمن الدورة

    N/A

  • فئة انبعاث الضوضاء

    غير متاح

  • مستوي الضوضاء

    N/A

  • دوره سريعه

    N/A

  • استهلاك المياه

    N/A

الميزة الريْسية

  • علاج مضاد للبكتيريا

    نعم

  • Aqua-Stop

    نعم

  • باب يفتح تلقائيا

    نعم

  • موزع المنظفات ومساعد الشطف

    نعم

  • محرك الدفع المباشر

    نعم

  • محرك الدفع المباشر العاكس

    نعم

  • عدد ازرع الرشاشات

    3

  • QuadWash™

    نعم

  • نظام الغسيل سنس كلين

    نعم

  • رف ذكي

    نعم (الرف العلوي- قابل للطي جزئيا/ الرف السفبي-قابل للطي جزئيا)

  • مستشعر العكارة

    نعم

  • TrueSteam™

    لا

  • نظام غسيل فاريو

    نعم

  • منقي المياه

    نعم

الطاقةظ التقييمات

  • تكرار

    50

  • استهلاك الطاقة

    1600 - 1800

  • مزود الطاقة (V)

    220 - 240

