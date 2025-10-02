Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ثلاجة ال جي 635 لتر, انستا فيو DID, اسود

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

ثلاجة ال جي 635 لتر, انستا فيو DID, اسود

ثلاجة ال جي 635 لتر, انستا فيو DID, اسود

GC-X257CQHW
()
  • front light on
  • front light off
  • front open door food
  • front open door
  • display
  • dispenser
  • handle
  • freezer
  • drawer food
  • freezer
  • freezer
  • freezer
  • left side
  • right side
  • side
front light on
front light off
front open door food
front open door
display
dispenser
handle
freezer
drawer food
freezer
freezer
freezer
left side
right side
side

الميزات الرئيسية

  • +Door Cooling
  • نقاء صحي
  • حافظ توازن الرطوبة
  • تدفق متعدد للهواء
  • توازن النضارة
  • ™Smart Diagnosis
المزيد

ما الذي يجعلك تحب ثلاجات الفريزر من LG؟

انقر على شاشة باب الثلاجة

™InstaView

سحب الماء في كوب من جهاز تنقية مياه الثلاجة

™UVnano

ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على الجانب الأيمن من الثلاجة، شعار smart inverter

™Smart Inverter

أيدٍ تحمل هاتفًا يظهر عليه تطبيق LG ThinQ

™ThinQ

متوفر أيضًا بألوان مختلفة

اللون الأسود المطفي القاتم

اللون الأسود المطفي

لون فضي

Prime Silver 

لون أبيض مطفي قاتم

أبيض مطفي قاتم

™InstaView

انقر مرتين لمشاهدة ما بالداخل

مع نقرتين سريعتين على اللوحة الزجاجية الأنيقة، انظر إلى داخل الثلاجة وتحقق من العناصر يوميًا والوجبات الخفيفة والمشروبات المفضلة دون فتح الباب، مما يمنع الهواء البارد من الهروب ويحافظ على الطعام طازجًا لفترة أطول.

وصول سريع وسهل إلى المفضلات لديك

تتيح لك تقنية ™Door-in-Door الوصول بسهولة إلى طعامك المفضل بفضل زر فتح مخفي.

الواجهة الأمامية لثلاجة InstaView السوداء. باب الثلاجة مفتوح. توجد شاشة صغيرة تُوضّح مكان زر الفتح المخفي لفتح الباب.

وفر الطاقة وقلل من فقدان الهواء البارد

بفضل تقنية ™InstaView و™Door-in-Door، لا تحتاج إلى فتح الباب الرئيسي عند البحث عن وجبة خفيفة أو مشروب، مما يقلل من فقدان الهواء البارد من الثلاجة.

الجانب النصفى من ثلاجة InstaView. هذه صورة لثلاجة مليئة بالهواء البارد.

*مقارنةً مع ثلاجة LG التقليدية ذات البابين Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™ (GSX971NEAE).

*الصورة لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. 

™Craft Ice

استمتع بالأناقة

ارتقِ بمشروباتك باستخدام ماكينة ™Craft Ice من LG. اصنع كرات ثلجية تذوب ببطء بكل سهولة.

*مقارنة سرعة الذوبان بين ™Craft Ice وCube Ice.

استنادًا إلى متوسط ​​الوقت لثلاثة اختبارات فردية لقياس الوقت المستغرق لاختفاء النوعين من الثلج تمامًا في الماء المُوزّع (48℉ درجة فهرنهايت / 9℃ درجات مئوية).

*سيتأثر شكل ونقاء الثلج عند تنشيط ™Craft Ice ؛ قد يختلف حسب الإعدادات، والاستخدام المنزلي، وإمدادات المياه.

العناية الصحية

وداعًا للبكتيريا

حيث تجدد تقنية ™UVnano فوهة موزع المياه يوميًا، مما يقضي تلقائيًا على 99.99% من البكتيريا من فوهة المياه باستخدام الضوء فوق البنفسجي.

يخرج الماء من جهاز تنقية المياه ويسقط في الكوب

*تم تقييم UVnano (اسم الوظيفة: العناية الذاتية) من خلال الاختبارات المعملية التي أجرتها TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طرق الاختبار الداخلية لقياس انخفاض E. coli، وS. aureus، وP. aeruginosa في عينات المياه المقطرة بعد التعرُّض لمصباح LED فوق البنفسجي للمنتج لمدة 10 دقائق كل ساعة، بعد إجمالي 24 ساعة في الاستخدام المنزلي العادي. قد تختلف النتائج الفعلية حسب الظروف البيئية والاستخدام. لا يعالج المنتج الحالات الصحية المرتبطة أو يضمن أن المياه التي يتم تصفيتها بواسطة المنتج ستكون خالية من الملوثات مثل الجزيئات الميكروبيولوجية التي يمكن أن تؤثر على صحة المستخدمين.

*UVnano عبارة عن مركب من كلمتي UV (الأشعة فوق البنفسجية) وnanometer (وحدة الطول).

النضارة

تحافظ على نضارة الخضروات لفترة أطول

استمتع بالطعام الطازج مع تقنية التحكم في درجة الحرارة والتبريد من LG والتي تحافظ على طعامك طازجًا لفترة أطول.

الجزء العلوي من الصورة هو حصاد الخس من الحقل. الجزء السفلي من الصورة هو سلطة طازجة في طبق دائري. الخضروات في هاتين الصورتين متصلة بشكل طبيعي كما لو كانت صورة واحدة.

تقدم الثلاجة التبريد من الأمام والخلف

يحيط الهواء البارد بطعامك من الأمام والخلف من أجل تبريد فعال - مما يقلل بسرعة من درجة حرارة تلك العناصر المخزنة في مقدمة الثلاجة، ويساعد في الحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا لفترة أطول.

الواجهة الأمامية لثلاجة InstaView السوداء مع الإضاءة الداخلية قيد التشغيل. يمكن رؤية محتويات الثلاجة من خلال باب InstaView. تتساقط أشعة زرقاء من الضوء على المحتويات بفضل وظيفة DoorCooling.

تقليل روائح الثلاجة

قلل من روائح الثلاجة باستخدام نظام تنقية الهواء هذا. تعمل المروحة على دفع الروائح بشكل فعال من خلال مزيل رائحة الكربون وإعادة تدوير الهواء المعالج.

جزء Pure N Fresh داخل المنتج مشرق

انتعاش معزز بالرطوبة المناسبة

تحافظ تقنية ™FRESHBalancer على مستوى رطوبة مناسب للحفاظ على الفواكه والخضروات طازجة لفترة أطول.

تملأ الأدراج السفلية للثلاجة بمجموعة ملونة من المنتجات الطازجة. صورة مُكبرة توضح ذراع التحكم لاختيار مستوى الرطوبة المثالي للحفاظ على نضارة المنتجات.

*الصورة لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. 

™ThinQ

الحياة الذكية تبدأ مع ™LG ThinQ

اتصل بمكبر صوت Google للتحكم الصوتي دون استخدام اليدين. "مرحبًا Google، شغِّل خاصية التجميد السريع على الثلاجة".

المنتج والهاتف الخلوي متصلان عبر Wi-Fi

قم بربط ثلاجتك بهاتفك الذكي

يتيح لك تطبيق ™LG ThinQ الاتصال بسهولة بثلاجتك. شغّل "التجميد السريع" بنقرة زر واحدة فقط.

الصورة على اليمين تُظهر امرأة تقف في متجر البقالة وهي تنظر إلى هاتفها. تُظهر الصورة الموجودة على اليسار المنظر الأمامي للثلاجة. يوجد في وسط الصور أيقونة لإظهار الاتصال بين الهاتف والثلاجة.

تنبيهات فتح الباب

يتيح لك تطبيق ™LG ThinQ الاتصال بسهولة بثلاجتك. شغّل "التجميد السريع" بنقرة زر واحدة فقط.

غير متأكد مما إذا كنت قد تركت باب الثلاجة مفتوحًا؟ لا داعي للقلق! سيقوم تطبيق LG ThinQ™ بإرسال إشعار مباشرة إلى هاتفك لتنبيهك.

الصورة على اليسار تُظهر امرأة واقفة خارج المنزل. تُظهر الصورة الموجودة على اليمين أن باب الثلاجة قد تُرك مفتوحًا. في مقدمة الصورتين توجد شاشة الهاتف التي تعرض إشعارات تطبيق LG ThinQ وأيقونة Wi-Fi أعلى الهاتف.

استمتع بتشغيل مخصص وتوفير الطاقة

كجزء من تطبيق ™LG ThinQ، تحلل خاصية Smart Learner العادات لتوقع احتياجات درجة الحرارة والطاقة. سيزيد من التبريد قبل ساعتين من فترات الاستخدام العالي، حتى تبقى درجة حرارة الثلاجة كما ضبطها، حتى عند فتح الباب بشكل متكرر.

تجلس الأسرة بأكملها حول الطاولة لتحضير وجبة. ثلاجة InstaView المثبتة على أحد جوانب المطبخ تنشئ هواء بارد بسرعة.

*يتوفر تطبيق ®LG ThinQ على الهواتف الذكية المتوافقة التي تعمل بنظام Android أو iOS. يتطلب اتصال بيانات الهاتف وWi-Fi المنزلي وتسجيل المنتج باستخدام ®LG ThinQ. تفضل بزيارة lg.com/au/lg-thinq للحصول على الميزات، وتوافق النظام، وتوفر الخدمة التي قد تختلف حسب البلد والطراز.

*جوجل وGoogle Home هما علامتان تجاريتان لشركة Google LLC. *جهاز مكبر الصوت الذكي المزود بخاصية التحكم الصوتي غير متضمن.

*صور المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

عرض جانبي لمطبخ يحتوي على ثلاجة InstaView سوداء مثبتة.

باب فائق النحافة

عزّز ديكورك

الواجهة الأمامية للوحة Metal Fresh المعدنية مع شعار "Metal Fresh" ظاهرًا.

™Metal Fresh

لمسة نهائية خالدة

صورة قُطرية للرف مع الألواح المعدنية على الجزء الداخلي من الثلاجة.

زخرفة معدنية

تشطيب معدني أنيق وفاخر

الإضاءة في المنتج

إضاءة LED هادئة

إضاءة أفضل بشكل واضح

*™Metal Fresh هو عبارة مركبة مشتقة من العبارات "تصميم مغلف بالمعدن" المطبق على فتحة الهواء البارد و"NatureFresh" بواسطة ™SurroundCooling.

*استخدام المكونات المعدنية لا يحافظ في حد ذاته على طعام الثلاجة طازجًا.

*الصورة لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. 

يوجد شعار ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات للضاغط Smart Inverter Compressor بجوار شعار Smart Inverter.

كفاءة ومتانة في استخدام الطاقة

يرتقي LG Smart Inverter™ Compressor من LG بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

الأسئلة الشائعة

Q.

ما الهدف من ثلاجة ™InstaView؟

A.

بفضل تقنية ™InstaView المبتكرة من LG، لن تحتاج إلى فتح باب ثلاجة LG الخاصة بك لمعرفة ما بداخلها. ما عليك سوى النقر مرتين على لوحة الزجاج الملون حتى تضيء لتُتيح لك التحقق من محتوياتها. لماذا؟ تمنع فقدان الهواء البارد، وتحافظ على درجة حرارة الثلاجة ثابتة، وتوفر الطاقة وتحافظ على طعامك طازجًا لفترة أطول.

إنها الطريقة البسيطة المُوفّرة للطاقة للتحقق من محتويات ثلاجة LG الخاصة بك دون الحاجة إلى فتح الباب.

Q.

ما الهدف من ثلاجة ™Door-in-Door؟

A.

يوفر نظام ™Door-in-Door من LG إمكانية الوصول الفوري إلى الضروريات اليومية دون فتح باب الثلاجة بالكامل. قم بتخزين المشروبات والوجبات الخفيفة المُستخدمة بكثرة مثل الحليب، والعصير، والزبدة، والفواكه، والألبان في الحجرة سهلة الوصول، والمُصمّمة لتقليل فقدان الهواء البارد وبالتالي تقليل استخدام الطاقة في ثلاجتك الذكية من LG.

Q.

ماذا أحتاج لتوصيل ثلاجة فريزر؟

A.

لمزيد من المعلومات، يرجى النقر على الرابط أدناه.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

كيف يمكنني تغيير إعداد درجة الحرارة في ثلاجتي الفريزر من LG؟

A.

استخدم لوحة التحكم الموجودة على الباب أو داخل الثلاجة لضبط أو تعديل درجة الحرارة في ثلاجتك أو الفريزر. استخدم تطبيق ™LG ThinQ لتغيير إعداد درجة الحرارة عن بُعد عبر هاتفك الذكي للطرازات المدعومة.

Q.

ما الذي يجب مراعاته عند شراء ثلاجة الفريزر؟

A.

تُقدّم LG مجموعة واسعة من الثلاجات الفريزر الأنيقة والموفرة للطاقة مع ميزات ذكية متعددة. من الطراز الأمريكي الفسيح ومتعدد الأبواب المريح، إلى تقنية InstaView™ ™Door-in-Door، وموديلات Combi وSlim، تُقدّم LG ثلاجة الفريزر المثالية لكل منزل. إذا كنت تقوم بتصميم مطبخ من الصفر، فمن السهل دمج جهاز أحلامك؛ إذا كان لديك فجوة موجودة تحتاج إلى ملئها، فقد تجد أن اختيارك يعتمد على المساحة. بمجرد أن تُقرّر شراء الثلاجة الفريزر الأنسب لنمط حياتك، انظر إلى مساحة التخزين وتقنيات التبريد المبتكرة التي تحافظ على الأطعمة طازجة لفترة أطول والميزات المريحة مثل Total No Frost، وموزع المياه والثلج الذي يقوم بالتنظيف التلقائي UVnano، والأرفف القابلة للطي، ونظام الأدراج ™FRESHBalancer. لا تنسَ التحقق من كفاءة الطاقة وضمان المنتج.

Q.

ما هو حجم الثلاجة الفريزر الذي أحتاجه؟

A.

على الرغم من أن ذلك يعتمد على نمط حياتك، إلا أنه من أجل قاعدة عامة جيدة: عادةً ما تكون الثلاجة الفريزر LG Combi (السعة: 340-384 لترًا) كافية لأسرة صغيرة مكونة من 1-2 شخص؛ أما الموديلات الرفيعة متعددة الأبواب (506-508 لترًا) فتُناسب عائلة مكونة من 3-4 أفراد؛ أما بالنسبة للعائلات الأكبر حجمًا، فنوصي بالموديلات الواسعة متعددة الأبواب أو الطراز الأمريكي (السعة 625-705 لترًا). تُوفّر الطرازات متعددة الأبواب مساحة واسعة جدًا لتخزين العناصر مثل الصواني أو الأطباق. في LG نريد أن يحصل كل عميل على الثلاجة الفريزر الأنسب له، لذلك نُقدّم مجموعة مختارة من الأحجام ضمن كل نطاق.

Q.

ما هو الفرق بين الثلاجة المزودة بأنابيب وبدون أنابيب؟

A.

توفر لك LG حرية مطلقة في تحديد مكان الثلاجة الفريزر، حيث تقدم طرازات مزودة بأنابيب وبدون أنابيب. تتصل الثلاجة المزودة بأنابيب مباشرة بمصدر المياه لتغذية موزع الثلج والمياه. تحتوي الثلاجة بدون أنابيب على خزان مياه مدمج قابل لإعادة التعبئة متصل بالموزع المُثبّت على الباب. ما عليك سوى إبقاء الخزان ممتلئًا للاستمتاع برفاهية المياه المبردة من الصنبور.

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

GC-X257CQHW
وزن المنتج (كجم)
132
أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)
‎913 x 1790 x 735 ‎
ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎
نعم
نوع الضاغط
ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

المواصفات الأساسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎913 x 1790 x 735 ‎

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    مايت بلاك بي سي إم

جميع المواصفات

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    جنبًا إلى جنب

الأبعاد والوزن

  • وزن التغليف (كجم)

    142

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    132

  • العمق بدون الباب (مم)

    620

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎913 x 1790 x 735 ‎

  • عمق دون مقبض (مم)

    735

الميزات

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    نعم

  • باب داخل الباب

    InstaView باب داخل باب (زجاج ملون)

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    نعم

  • مزيل روائح

    نعم

  • InstaView

    نعم

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • موزّع ماء فقط

    لا

  • صانع الثلج الآلي

    نعم (سبيس بلس)

  • وعاء ثلج ومياه

    ثلج مجروش ومكعبات

  • السباكة

    أعمال السباكة مطلوبة

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    مايت بلاك بي سي إم

الأداء

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • ضوء الثلاجة

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+‎

    نعم

  • صندوق خضراوات

    نعم (2)

  • علبة الخضراوات (Fresh Converter)

    لا

  • حامل البيض/سلة البيض

    صينية بيض

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

السعة

  • الحجم الإجمالي (لتر)

    674

  • حجم التخزين في الفريزر (نجمتان) (لتر)

    15

  • حجم التخزين في الفريزر (لتر)

    190

  • حجم التخزين في غرفة صنع الثلج (لتر)

    14

  • حجم التخزين في الثلاجة

    416

  • إجمالي حجم التخزين (لتر) 

    635

حجيرة المجمد

  • ضوء الفريزر

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    3

  • تدفق هواء متعدد

    نعم

رأي المستخدمين

العثور عليه محليًا

Experience this product around you.

اختياراتنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 