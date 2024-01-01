Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ثلاجه450L LG مزودة بتقنية Smart Inverter

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

ثلاجه450L LG مزودة بتقنية Smart Inverter

ثلاجه450L LG مزودة بتقنية Smart Inverter

GN-B592PFFQ
صورة أمامية|ثلاجة LG جديدة مزودة بتقنية Smart Inverter|GN-B592PFFQ
صورة أمامية للمنتج مفتوحًا مع ظهور الطعام المخزن
مفتوحة من الجانب الأمامي
صورة تفصيلية للدرج
صورة تفصيلية لزر التحكم في درجة الحرارة
صورة تُظهِر درج يتضمن الفاكهة المخزنة
صورة تفصيلية للدرج القابل للسحب وبه طعام مُخزَّن
المجمد العلوي مفتوح
صورة تفصيلية لزر التحكم في درجة الحرارة
صورة للجانب الأيمن مفتوحًا وبه طعام مُخزَّن
صورة للجانب الأيمن من المنتج مفتوحًا
صورة جانبية للجانب الأيمن
صورة للجانب الأيسر
صورة جانبية
صورة للجانب الخلفي

الميزات الرئيسية

  • ثلاجة من ال جي
  • فضي
  • تبريد جانبي
يتم حفظ الفواكه والخضراوات مثل الخس والطماطم والتوت الطازج في المنتج.

تقنية ™LinearCooling

تحافظ على نضارة الخضروات لفترة أطول

تقلل تقنية ™LinearCooling من تقلبات درجات الحرارة، وتحتفظ بالنكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل* إلى 7 أيام(1.

مطبخ عصري مع ثلاجة lg كبيرة مفتوحة مليئة بمواد طعام مختلفة تشرح كيفية عمل ميزة door cooling.

™⁺DoorCooling 

تحفظ الطعام طازجًا بسرعة وتساوٍ

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف مع أداء تبريد أسرع(2.

Multi Air Flow

درجات الحرارة المثلى في كل مكان

تم تصميم نظام Multi-Air Flow System للحفاظ على مستويات درجة حرارة مثالية للمساعدة في الحفاظ على طعامك طازجًا لفترة أطول. تراقب المستشعرات الرقمية الظروف داخل الثلاجة باستمرار، ويتم وضع فتحات التهوية بشكل استراتيجي في جميع الأنحاء لإحاطة الطعام بهواء بارد للحفاظ عليه في أجوائه الطازجة في جميع الأوقات.

صانع ثلج متنقل

مساحة أكبر في المجمد

يمكنك إخراج صينية الثلج وتحريكها بسهولة إذا احتجت إلى تفريغ مساحة داخل المجمد.

™Smart Inverter Compressor

كفاءة ومتانة في استخدام الطاقة

يرتقي ™LG Smart Inverter Compressor من LG بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

*ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على جزء الضاغط فقط. قد يتم فرض تكاليف إضافية بخلاف الضاغط (العمالة، الأجزاء الأخرى، وما إلى ذلك).

*صور ومقاطع الفيديو المأخوذة للمنتج هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلي لشركة LG لقياس الوقت الذي استغرقه الوصول إلى معدل تخفيض الوزن بنسبة 5% من pakchoi على رف حجرة الطعام الطازج في طراز LGE LinearCoolingTM .

-قد تختلف النتيجة عند الاستخدام الفعلي.

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط.

 

2)DoorCooling+ TM 

-استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من LG التي تقارن بين الوقت الذي تستغرقه درجة حرارة حاوية المياه الموضوعة في السلة العلوية لتنخفض بين الطرازين اللذين يعملان DoorCooling+ TM  وغيرها من الطرازات الأخرى.

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط.

من المفترض أن تتوقف DoorCooling+ TM عند فتح الباب.   

الأسئلة الشائعة

س.

ماذا أفعل فى حالة استلام جزء من الطلب و ليس الطلب كاملا؟

أ.
● فى حالة ان طلب الشراء يحتوى على اكثر من قطعه او جهاز , من المحتمل ان يتم توصيله على شحنات منفصلة
● من فضلك افحص بيانات الشحنة انها نفس بيانات و رقم موديل الجهاز الذى طلبته.
● فى حالة طلب جهاز : ممكن التحقق من اسم الطراز من الملصق الموجود على الكرتونة , فى حالة انه مختلف عن اسم الطراز الموجود بطلب الشراء يتم رفض استلام الشحنة و سيتم ارسال المنتج الصحيح مرة اخرى.
● فى حالة ان الطلب لاكسسوارات : يتم التاكد من اسم الطراز على الكرتونة او الغلاف فى حالة انه خطأ لا يتم فتح الغلاف و التواصل بخدمة العملاء عن طريق الخط الساخن :19960 اوعن طريق الواتس اب 012229307777 لطلب ارجاعه و ارسال القطعة الصحيحة.
● نعتذر عن ازعاجك مقدما.
س.

بماذا تنصحنى ان أفعل فى حالة وجود تلف بجسم الجهاز بعد التوصيل مباشرة؟

أ.
● فى حالة استلام جهاز يتم فحص الكرتونة انها سليمه لا يوجد بها قطع او فتح بدون فتح الكرتونة
● فى حالة وجود تلف فى الكرتونة , من حقك ارجاع المنتج و رفض استلامه.
● ممكن التواصل بخدمة العملاء عن طريق الخط الساخن :19960 اوعن طريق الواتس اب 012229307777 لتقديم شكوى بخصوص تلف الكرتونة .
● بناء على الشكوى ستقدم لك ال جى الدعم اللازم لتوصيل جهاز اخر سليم.
● فى حالة ان الكرتونة سليمة و لكنك تريد فحص الجهاز , ممكن التواصل بخدمة العملاء الخط الساخن 19960او الواتس اب 01229307777 لتسجيل طلب تركيب.
● بناء على طلب التركيب سيتم ارسال فنى للتركيب , سيقوم بفتح الكرتونة لفحص الجهاز و تشغيل الجهاز وسيتأكد من عدم تلف او تجريح او اعطال عند التشغيل.
● فى حالة ان طلب التركيب خلال 3 ايام من التوصيل , و فنى التوصيل وجد الكرتونة سليمه لا يوجد بها اى مشكله و لكن الجهاز به تلف او تجاريح ,
يكون من حقك فى هذه الحالة ارجاع المنتج و سيتم رد المبلغ المدفوع بالفاتورة
س.

متى تبدا فترة الضمان؟

أ.

● تبدا فترة الضمان من تاريخ الشراء الموضح بالفاتورة الالكترونية

س.

كيف يمكنني تركيب المنتج؟

أ.

● بعد استلام النتج يتم التواصل بخدمة العملاء الخط الساخن 19960 او عن طريق رقم الواتس اب 01229307777

● لتسجيل طلب تركيب لارسال فنى لتركيب المنتج.

س.

ما هى مصاريف التركيب؟

أ.

التركيب بيكون مجانى مرة واحدة فقط خلال فترة الضمان...

