ثلاجة بمجمد علوي من LG مزودة بضاغط Inverter Linear Compressor

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

ثلاجة بمجمد علوي من LG مزودة بضاغط Inverter Linear Compressor

GN-H722HFHL

ثلاجة بمجمد علوي من LG مزودة بضاغط Inverter Linear Compressor

  • front view
  • front view open with food
  • door view
  • detail view
  • button view
  • bottom box view
  • container view
  • top prospective view
  • bottom section view
  • freezer view
  • front view open with food
  • front view open
  • front view open without food
  • right side view
  • rear view
front view
front view open with food
door view
detail view
button view
bottom box view
container view
top prospective view
bottom section view
freezer view
front view open with food
front view open
front view open without food
right side view
rear view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • ™LINEARCooling
  • ™+DoorCooling
  • ™+HygieneFresh
  • خاصية Fresh 0 Zone
  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • ™SmartThinQ
المزيد

™NatureFRESH

متّع حواسك مع تقنية ™NatureFRESH

استمتع بالأطعمة والمنتجات الطازجة. متِّع حواسك بتجربة تناول طعام مبهجة.

™LINEARCooling

حفظ المواد الغذائية طازجة لفترة أطول

'يساعد LG Inverter Linear Compressor في الحفاظ على شكل وطعم المنتجات الطازجة لفترة أطول عن طريق تقليل تقلبات درجة الحرارة.

freshness

freshness

freshness

تبريد 24 ساعة بدرجة متساوية
™NatureFRESH

متّع حواسك مع تقنية ™NatureFRESH

استمتع بالأطعمة والمنتجات الطازجة. متِّع حواسك بتجربة تناول طعام مبهجة.

* استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار UL باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي لقياس متوسط التذبذب في درجات الحرارة من الذروة إلى الذروة في مقصورة الطعام الطازج بين طراز LGE GBB72NSDFN من الثلاجات السفلية (±0.5درجة مئوية)، طراز GF-L570PL (±0.5درجة مئوية)، طراز J811NS35 (±0.5درجة مئوية)، طراز B607S (±0.5درجة مئوية) وطراز B606S (±1.0درجة مئوية).

* لا يوجد حمل وإعداد درجة الحرارة العادية. قد تختلف النتيجة عند الاستخدام الفعلي.

* لا يوجد حمل وإعداد درجة الحرارة العادية. قد تختلف النتيجة عند الاستخدام الفعلي.

تبريد سريع ومتساوي في جميع الأماكن داخل الثلاجة

™DoorCooling+

تبريد سريع ومتساوي في جميع الأماكن داخل الثلاجة

يجعل ™LG DoorCooling+ درجة الحرارة الداخلية أكثر تجانسًا وبرودة، أسرع بنسبة 35% من نظام التبريد التقليدي. يقلل بشكل كبير من فجوة درجة الحرارة بين الجزء الداخلي وجانب باب مساحة التخزين.

تم قياس سرعة تبريد سلة الباب من 32 درجة مئوية إلى 5 درجة مئوية وفقًا لاختبار UL، حيث قارنت LG بين طراز B607S من DoorCooling+™ التابعة لـ LGE والطراز التقليدي، باستخدام معايير الاختبار الداخلية الخاصة بها.

تبريد سريع ومتساوي في جميع الأماكن داخل الثلاجة

™HygieneFresh+

99.999‏% هواء نقي

فلتر هواء ™HygieneFresh+ يزيل البكتريا بنسبة تصل إلى 99.999% ولكن أيضًا يقلل من الروائح الكريهة داخل الثلاجة.

تبريد سريع ومتساوي في جميع الأماكن داخل الثلاجة

خاصية Fresh 0 Zone

وفر وقت إذابة الثلج

تُضبط درجة حرارة منطقة Fresh 0 Zone عند 0 درجة مئوية تقريبًا، حيث تساعدك في بدء الطهي بدون استهلاك وقت في إذابة الثلج

تبريد سريع ومتساوي
Multi Air Flow

تبريد سريع ومتساوي

يتم تزويد هواء التبريد في كل ركن من أركان الثلاجة بفتحات هواء تبريد متعددة.

تحكم سهل
شاشة لمس LED

تحكم سهل

توفر شاشة اللمس LED متعة التشغيل وتحسن من أناقة تصميم الثلاجة.

موفرة للطاقة ومدة خدمة أطول

إضاءة LED

موفرة للطاقة ومدة خدمة أطول

توفر الإضاءة LED الملونة الطاقة بشكل أكبر وتستمر في العمل لمدة أطول عن إضاءة اللمبات التقليدية.

تخزين سهل
صانع ثلج متنقل

تخزين سهل

يمكنك إخراج ونقل علبة الثلج بسهولة كلما كنت في حاجة الى مساحة إضافية في الثلاجة.
تحكم سريع ومريح

™SmartThinQ

تحكم سريع ومريح

باستخدام تطبيق ™Smart ThinQ، يمكنك التحكم في ثلاجتك وتشخيصها بهاتفك الذكي حتى عندما لا تكون في المنزل. اضبط درجة الحرارة بسهولة، وتحكم في ™HygieneFresh+، وقم بتشخيص ثلاجتك فقط من خلال اللمس على الهاتف الذكي.

المواصفات

طباعة

الأبعاد

GN-H722HFHL-dimension

المواصفات الأساسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎780 x 1800 x 730 ‎

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

  • باب داخل الباب

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

جميع المواصفات

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    تثبيت علوي

الأبعاد والوزن

  • وزن التغليف (كجم)

    87

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    77

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎780 x 1800 x 730 ‎

  • عمق دون مقبض (مم)

    700

الميزات

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    نعم

  • باب داخل الباب

    لا

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    نعم

  • مزيل روائح

    لا

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • موزّع ماء فقط

    لا

  • صانع الثلج الآلي

    لا

  • محضر الثلج_يدوي (متحرك)

    نعم

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

الأداء

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • ضوء الثلاجة

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+‎

    نعم

  • صندوق خضراوات

    نعم (1)

  • منطقة 0 طازجة

    نعم

  • حامل البيض/سلة البيض

    نعم

  • Hygiene Fresh

    لا

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

حجيرة المجمد

  • ضوء الفريزر

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    1

  • تدفق هواء متعدد

    نعم

رأي المستخدمين

العثور عليه محليًا

Experience this product around you.

اختياراتنا لك

