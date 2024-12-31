ساوند بار متوافق مع شاشات SC9S - Dolby Atmos , OLED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**أجهزة التليفزيون المتوافقة مع WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، QNED 99/95/90/85/80. قد تختلف أجهزة التليفزيون المتوافقة حسب عام الإصدار. يقتصر دعم QNED 80 على طرازي 2022 و2023.
***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمات قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.
****قد تختلف WOW Orchestra وفقًا لطراز Soundbar.