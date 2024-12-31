ساوند بار متوافق مع شاشات SC9S - Dolby Atmos , OLED

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
منظر قطري لتلفزيون LG OLED من السلسلة C ومكبر الصوت SC9S. يتم عرض أبز المزايا الخاصة بمكبر الصوت لتسليط الضوء على حامل WOW الخاص بسماعة الصوت SC9S. في الجزء الأيسر السفلي، يتم تكبير صور حامل WOW.

يتوافق WOW Bracket بشكل مثالي مع سلسلة C من LG OLED evo وsoundbar لديك

استمتع بسلسلة C من LG OLED evo على الحائط أو على الحامل مع WOW Bracket.

تناغم يكمل حصولك على تجربة جديدة تمامًا

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar مثالي لأجهزة تلفزيون LG. أفضل تناغم بين التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت يرتقي بتجربة الترفيه إلى مستوى جديد تمامًا. استمتع به مع لمسة صوتية مميزة.

*جميع الصور المعروضة هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط.
**حامل متوافق مع سلسلة LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 مقاس 195 سم/77 بوصة، 164 سم/65 بوصة، 139 سم/55 بوصة.

حامل WOW

يتناسب بشكل أنيق مع السلسلة C من LG OLED evo

تتيح لك الدعامة الحصرية وضع مكبر الصوت في الموضع الصحيح حتى تتمكن من سماع أفضل صوت. ينتج مكبر الصوت لديك صوتًا مثاليًا بتصميم أنيق سواءً كان على حامل أو مثبتًا على الحائط.

يتوفر مقطع فيديو بالأعلى. توجد بالأسفل 3 صور مصفاة من اللون الرمادي، ودعامة، وحامل وجهاز تلفاز مثبت على الحائط من اليسار.

*حامل متوافق مع سلسلة LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 مقاس 195 سم/77 بوصة، 164 سم/65 بوصة، 139 سم/55 بوصة

WOW Orchestra

مكبر صوت يعمل بانسجام مع صوت تلفزيون LG لديك

يقدم مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar صوتًا متناغمًا مثاليًا مع تلفزيون LG. ويستخدم كلاً من صوت تلفزيون LG ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar في وقت واحد لتقديم تجربة استماع مثالية. اشعر بكل تفاصيل الصوت.

يتم إطلاق موجات صوت زرقاء اللون مختلفة الشكل من مكبر الصوت والتلفاز.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**أجهزة التليفزيون المتوافقة مع WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، QNED 99/95/90/85/80. قد تختلف أجهزة التليفزيون المتوافقة حسب عام الإصدار. يقتصر دعم QNED 80 على طرازي 2022 و2023.
***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمات قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.
****قد تختلف WOW Orchestra وفقًا لطراز Soundbar.

واجهة WOW

تحكم في مكبرات الصوت من واجهة تلفزيون LG

تحكم في مكبر الصوت لديك من خلال تلفزيون LG باستخدام جهاز واحد للتحكم عن بعد. بنقرة واحدة على جهاز التحكم عن بعد، يمكنك رؤية قائمة مكبر الصوت وإعداداته على شاشة التلفزيون. مثل التحكم في مستوى الصوت، والتحقق من حالة الاتصال، وحتى اختيار وضع الصوت.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**أجهزة التليفزيون المتوافقة مع WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، QNED 99/95/90/85/80. قد تختلف أجهزة التليفزيون المتوافقة حسب عام الإصدار. يقتصر دعم QNED 80 على طرازي 2022 و2023.
***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمات قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.
****قد تختلف WOW Orchestra وفقًا لطراز Soundbar.

WOWCAST

التوصيل لاسلكيًا بتلفزيون LG

استمتع بالمحتوى دون أي أسلاك أو تشتيت للصوت. يقوم LG WOWCAST بتوصيل مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar* وتلفزيون LG لاسلكيًا لتقديم صوت عالي الجودة بطريقة أكثر ملاءمة. استمتع بقوة Dolby Atmos للحصول على تجربة صوتية غامرة بشكل أكبر.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**أجهزة التليفزيون المتوافقة مع WOWCAST: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3، QNED 99/95/90/85. قد تختلف أجهزة التليفزيون المتوافقة حسب عام الإصدار.
***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمات قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.
****قد يختلف ميزة WOWCAST Ready وفقًا لطراز soundbar.

تجربة جودة صوت المسرح

يعمل مكبر الصوت من LG مع Dolby Atmos وDTS: X وIMAX Enhanced لجلب صوت يشبه المسرح إلى غرفة معيشتك. إنه يحيطك بصوت واضح وواقعي من كل الجوانب، ما يضعك في وسط أفلامك المفضلة للحصول على صوت قوي واقعي مع كل مشهد.

يتم إطلاق موجات صوت زرقاء متباينة الشكل من مكبر الصوت والتلفاز إلى كل أنحاء غرفة المعيشة.

* Dolby و Dolby Vision هما علامتان تجاريتان مسجلتان لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
** رمز D المزدوج هو علامة تجارية لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

مكبر الصوت Dolby Atmos الأول في العالم المزود بقنوات توجيه لأعلى ثلاثية

تعرَّف على أفضل منظومة قنوات ثلاثية موجهة لأعلى في العالم، يعني هذا أن مكبر الصوت SC9S من LG يوفر نطاقًا صوتيًا أوسع وأكثر ثراءً. ما يتيح لك الاستمتاع بأفضل تجربة صوتية غامرة وأنت في منزلك.

مكبر صوت على الخزانة وتخرج موجات صوتية دائرية زرقاء من مكبر الصوت أمام التلفاز مباشرة.

يصنع الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى قبة صوت افتراضية

يتخطى مكبر الصوت SC9S من LG حدود تجربة الترفيه. يقدم مكبر الصوت لديك صوتًا مكانيًا ثلاثي المستوى - تجربة صوت أكثر غمرًا ودقة. باستخدام محرك ثلاثي الأبعاد مرتبط مع HRTF (وظيفة النقل ذات الصلة بالرأس)، يقوم مكبر الصوت الخاص بك بإنشاء طبقة وسطى افتراضية. يعني هذا أن طبقات الصوت تحقق صوتًا محيطيًا متطورًا لن تجربه إلا في المسرح.

3 طبقات من الموجات الصوتية على شكل قبة زرقاء تغطي مكبر الصوت والتلفاز المعلقين على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة.

* يتوفر "الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى" في وضع CINEMA / AI Sound Pro الخاص بمكبر الصوت.
** يتم إنشاء الطبقة الوسطى باستخدام قناة مكبرات الصوت الخاصة بمكبر الصوت. يتم تصنيع صوت السماعات الأمامية والأمامية لبناء مجال صوتي.
*** إذا لم يكن هناك مكبر صوت خلفي ، فلا يمكن إنشاء المجال الخلفي.

اشعر بقوة الجهير

استمتِع بصوت جهير أقوى وأعمق في أغانيك وأفلامك المفضلة. يقدم مضخم الصوت اللاسلكي النغمات المنخفضة بسهولة، مع زيادة مستوى الصوت وجودة الجهير المنقول عبر مسافة أطول.

مكبر صوت على الخزانة. يوجد بالجانب مضخم صوت لاسلكي على الأرض. تخرج رسومات الصوت الزرقاء من مضخم الصوت.

تجربة محتوى استثنائية

قم بتوصيل مكبر الصوت SC9S من LG بوحدة تحكم أو مشغل Blu-ray لتنغمس في الألعاب وبرامج التلفاز والأفلام المفضلة لديك. يقدم مكبر الصوت لديك تجربة مشاهدة خالية من التأخير مع أفضل صورة وصوت.

مكبر الصوت والتلفاز على طاولة بيضاء وتظهر 7 خيول بيضاء على التلفاز.

التمرير بقدرة 4K يحافظ على
الجودة العالية

يتمتع مكبر الصوت من LG بتمرير بقدرة 4K. ينقل البيانات بدون فقدان الجودة. لذا يمكنك الاستمتاع بكل من الصوت والفيديو المذهلين بأقل قدر من التوصيلات.

مكبر الصوت على الخزانة ويظهر مشهد لعبة السباق على التلفاز المتصل بمكبر الصوت. وحدة تحكم في الألعاب في الجانب الأيمن السفلي من الصورة وتمسك بها يدان.

معدل التحديث المتغير/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي يعزز طريقة اللعب

تم تصميم مكبر الصوت من LG لتقديم أفضل تجربة ألعاب باستخدام معدل التحديث المتغير/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي. معدل التحديث المتغير (VRR) يصل إلى 120 هرتز. يمنحك وقت الاستجابة شبه الفوري ميزة في الألعاب ويخلق تجربة مشاهدة واقعية. يسمح وضع الكمون المنخفض التلقائي (ALLM) بمشاهدة وتفاعلية سلستين وخاليتين من التأخير.

*يجب أن يدعم كل من التلفاز ومكبر الصوت معدل التحديث المتغير/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي.
**يجب أن تدعم وحدة التحكم معدل التحديث المتغير. يقتصر تمرير معدل التحديث المتغير على المحتوى بمعدل 60 هرتز.

OLED C من LG على الحائط. يوجد بالأسفل مكبر الصوت SC9S من LG موضوعًا من خلال دعامة حصرية. مضخم الصوت تحته. يعرض التلفاز مشهدًا للحفلات الموسيقية.

استمتع بخدمات بث الموسيقى عالية الدقة

قم بتشغيل الموسيقى على مكبر الصوت الخاص بك. وهو متوافق مع Spotify وTidal Connect. مكبر الصوت من LG يدعم MQA (مصادقة الجودة الرئيسية) التي توفر صوتًا عالي الجودة عبر اتصال Wi-Fi.

*مطلوب تسجيل MQA الرسمي.

مكبر الصوت معلق على الحائط مع وجود التلفاز في الأعلى مباشرة. تعبر الموجات الصوتية بينهما وتغير ألوانها من الأحمر إلى الأزرق.

اتصل بالمنصة التي تستخدمها

تتمتع مكبرات الصوت من LG بتوافق أوسع للعمل مع Google وAlexa وApple Airplay2. تحكم في مكبر الصوت من LG من خلال المنصة التي تختارها.

*تتطلب بعض الميزات اشتراكًا أو حسابًا لدى طرف خارجي.
**تعد Google علامة تجارية مملوكة ومسجلة لصالح Google LLC.
*** لا يتوفر Google Assistant بلغات معينة وفي بلدان معينة.
****Amazon، وAlexa، وكل العلامات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com, Inc أو الشركات التابعة لها.

يتيح لك Up-Mixer الذكي من LG الاستماع إلى الصوت المحسن

استمع إلى الصوت الأكثر ثراءً مع مكبرات الصوت من LG. يحتوي على Up-Mixer الذكي من LG، الذي يحول الصوت ثنائي القناة إلى صوت محيط متعدد القنوات لغمر أكثر ثراءً للصوت.

* متوفر في أوضاع AI Sound Pro و Cinema و Clear Voice Pro و Sports و Game.
** يعتمد الإخراج 9.1.5Ch على تكوين القناة.

توفر ميزة AI Room Calibration Pro المطورة أفضل صوت

يلتقط مكبر الصوت من LG الصوت أينما كان في الفراغ. من خلال ميزة معايرة الغرفة بالذكاء الاصطناعي التي تمت ترقيتها، يوفر مكبر الصوت الخاص بك الصوت الأمثل. من خلال مطابقة الترددات المرجعية على نطاق موسع يبلغ 400 هرتز، يمكنها تحليل المساحة بدقة وتصحيح تشوه الصوت.

* AI Room Calibration Pro عبارة عن تقنية ضبط تلقائي للصوت تعوض عن البيئة التي يتم فيها وضع مكبر الصوت ، باستخدام الخوارزميات التي تعمل على تحسين الأداء الصوتي لمكبر الصوت.

يقوم AI Sound Pro من LG بتحسين الصوت لمختلف المحتويات

استمتع بمحتواك مع أوضاع الصوت المتخصصة - AI Sound Pro. يحلل محتواك بذكاء لتقديم الصوت الأمثل سواء أكنت تشاهد الأفلام أو تتابع الأخبار أو تستمع إلى الموسيقى.

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

This video shows how to install the SC9S Stand with LG OLED C2/C3. Click to watch.

كيفية تركيب حامل SC9S مع سلسلة LG OLED evo C

كيفية تركيب حامل SC9S مع سلسلة LG OLED evo C تعرف على المزيد

صورة جوية للغابة الخضراء

التطلع إلى غد أفضل

نتبع عملية معتمدة معينة، بدايةً من طريقة الإنتاج وحتى طريقة الشحن. فمواد التعبئة والتغليف مصنوعة من صناديق من الورق المقوى القابل لإعادة التدوير، ونقتصر على استخدام ما يلزم فقط لتوصيل المنتج بأمان.

مكعبات رمادية ذات ارتفاعات مختلفة موضوعة بشكل عشوائي.

مصنوع من بلاستيك معاد تدويره

اعتمدت مختبرات UL مكبر الصوت من LG بأنه منتج متوافق مع معايير علامة ECV (منتج يستوفي مزاعمه التسويقية المتعلقة بالبيئة) لاستخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره في بعض أجزاء هيكله، ونحن نتخذ نهجًا يراعي البيئة بصورة أكبر في إنتاج مكبر الصوت المحمول.

*الصورة أعلاه لغرض التوضيح.

صندوق مكبر الصوت على الجانب الأيمن من الصورة، وهو مفتوح لإظهار مادة حشو رغوة EPS الخاصة به.

مواد تغليف مقولبة مُعاد تدويرها

اعتمدت شركة SGS مكبر الصوت من LG بسبب تغيير مواد التغليف الداخلية من رغوة البوليسترين المبثوقة ذات الخلايا المغلقة EPS (ستايروفوم) والأكياس البلاستيكية إلى مواد تغليف ورقية مقولبة ومعاد تدويرها.

*شركة SGS هي شركة سويسرية متعددة الجنسيات تقدم خدمات الفحص والتحقق والاختبار وإصدار الشهادات.
**الصورة أعلاه لغرض توضيحي فقط، فقد تختلف الصورة الفعلية للمنتج.

جميع المواصفات

