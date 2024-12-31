Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ساوند بار متوافق مع شاشات SQ70TY - Dolby Atmos , QNED

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

ساوند بار متوافق مع شاشات SQ70TY - Dolby Atmos , QNED

SQ70TY

ساوند بار متوافق مع شاشات SQ70TY - Dolby Atmos , QNED

(0)
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar SQ70TY ومضخم الصوت subwoofer

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

صوت مثالي جدير بتلفزيون LG QNED

 

امنح تجربة LG QNED الكمال مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يُكمِّل التصميم والأداء الصوتي للتلفزيون بشكل رائع.

مناظر صوتية ساحرة تحيط بك

"مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG QNED مُثبّت على الحائط باستخدام الحامل المتناغم مع تلفزيون QNED الموجود في غرفة معيشة رمادية وخشبية في منظور بزاوية، ويعرض رجلاً يعزف على الجيتار أمام المحيط. تلفزيون LG TV وLG Soundbar في غرفة المعيشة يعرضان عزف لأوركسترا. تنطلق موجات بيضاء من القطرات التي تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar وتخرج من التلفزيون، حيث يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل. يتواجد كل من تلفزيون LG TV وLG Soundbar في غرفة سوداء ويقدمان عرضًا موسيقيًا. تنطلق قطرات بيضاء تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar، حيث يقوم مضخم الصوت subwoofer بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل."

 *صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

مكبرات LG Soundbar تُكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV 

تصميم يتماشى مع LG QNED

يتناغم بشكل جميل مع تلفزيون LG QNED

 

استمتع بالتناغم البصري بين تلفزيون LG QNED ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar ذي التصميم الجديد كليًا للحصول على ديكور داخلي راقٍ.

"مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG QNED مُثبّت على الحائط باستخدام الحامل المتناغم مع تلفزيون QNED الموجود في غرفة معيشة رمادية وخشبية في منظور بزاوية، حيث يعرض LG QNED TV رجلاً يعزف على الجيتار. مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG QNED TV مثبتان على جدار مع حامل يتماشى مع تلفزيون QNED. يعرض التلفزيون مقطع فيديو لامرأة تغني في استوديو التسجيل. يوجد أسفل التلفاز حامل خشبي بتصميم هندسي عصري. مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG QNED TV مثبتان على الحائط مع حامل يتماشى مع تلفزيون QNED في مساحة معيشة مريحة وخافتة الإضاءة بها ألعاب للأطفال. يعرض التلفزيون مقطع فيديو لطفل صغير يعزف على آلة التشيلو. "

حامل Synergy

فتحات لا تشوبها شائبة في تلفزيون LG QNED

 

صُمِّم حامل Synergy خصيصًا ليتم تركيبه بشكل أنيق في تلفزيون LG QNED TV لتحقيق التناغم البصري وتعزيز الأداء الصوتي.

*ينطبق على موديلات 2024 من تلفزيونات QNED:‏ QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

**قد يختلف Synergy Bracket حسب نوع الحامل ذي العمود الواحد أو الحامل ذي العمودين.

***يأتي مع هذا المنتج حامل تلفزيون بعمودين، وقد يختلف ذلك باختلاف البلد والمنتج.

يتواجد مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV ومضخم الصوت في غرفة المعيشة ويقدمون عرضًا موسيقيًا. تُصدر القطرات البيضاء موجات صوتية تنطلق لأعلى ولأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar وتنطلق من التلفزيون. يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل.

WOW Orchestra

يُشكل ثنائي مع صوت تلفزيون LG TV

يجتمع الصوت الفريد والنطاق والصفات النغمية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV معًا في تناغم للحصول على تجربة صوتية مثيرة ومؤثرة.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

واجهة WOW Interface

البساطة في متناول يدك

 

يمكنك الوصول إلى WOW Interface على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم السلس في مكبرات soundbar، مثل تغيير أوضاع الصوت والملفات الشخصية والوصول إلى الميزات المفيدة حتى أثناء المشاهدة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***أجهزة التفزيون المتوافقة مع Soundbar Control: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، وQNED 99/95/90/85/80/75، وNANO 80/77/75، وUHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. قد تختلف أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع FHD 63 حسب سنة الإصدار.

****أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع Orchestra Sound: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، وQNED 99/95/90/85/80. قد تختلف أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة حسب سنة الإصدار. يقتصر دعم QNED 80 على طرازي 2022 و2023.

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمات قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

******قد يختلف Soundbar Control حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

اشعر بواقعية البانوراما الصوتية

قناة تشغيل مركزية علوية

حيث تضعك المشاهد الصوتية في مركز الحدث

تُنشئ القناة المركزية العلوية صوتًا أكثر واقعية، مما يجعل الأصوات أكثر وضوحًا والحركة على الشاشة متزامنة تمامًا مع الصوت - بدون تأخير أو تقطيع.

يتواجد كل من تلفزيون LG TV وLG Soundbar في غرفة سوداء ويقدمان عرضًا موسيقيًا. حيث تنطلق قطرات بيضاء تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar. يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل.

*يتم تأكيد ما ورد أعلاه من خلال التحقيق في معاييره الخاصة.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

Dolby Atmos

ليلة مشاهدة الأفلام تبدو مثل السينما مع Dolby Atmos

انغمس في تجربة Dolby المثالية مع تلفزيون LG TV مع Dolby Vision وDolby Atmos على مكبرات الصوت LG Soundbar.

"فيلم يتم تشغيله على تلفزيون LG OLED TV ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar في شقة عصرية في المدينة في منظر من زاوية جانبية. حبات بيضاء تُصوّر موجات صوتية بيضاء تبرز لأعلى ولأسفل من مكبر الصوت Soundbar والتلفزيون، لتخلق قبة من الصوت في المكان. شعار Dolby Atmos شعار DTS X"

*Dolby وDolby Vision هما علامتان تجاريتان مسجلتان لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**رمز D المزدوج هو علامة تجارية لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

صوت مكاني ثلاثي المستوى

الطبقة الافتراضية تخلق صوتًا حيويًا

يضيف الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى طبقة افتراضية لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك ذات صوت أكثر ثراءً.

يتواجد مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV في شقة كبيرة بالمدينة. تظهر ثلاثة أشرطة حمراء واحدة تلو الأخرى لتصور طبقات افتراضية، وتجتمع معًا لتكوين قبة صوتية كاملة.

*يتوفر الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى عبر أوضاع Cinema وAI Sound Pro.

**يتم إنشاء الطبقة الوسطى باستخدام قناة المكبر الخاص بـ Soundbar. يتآلف صوت مكبرات الصوت الأمامية والأمامية العلوية لإنشاء مجال صوتي. إذا لم يكن هناك مكبر صوت خلفي، فلا يمكن إنشاء المجال الخلفي.

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

****إذا لم يكن هناك مكبر صوت خلفي، فلا يمكن إنشاء المجال الخلفي.

صوت فريد بـ 3.1.1 قناة

صوت مغري في كل مكان حولك

انغمس في المشهد مع الصوت النابض بالحياة لـ Dolby Atmos وDTS:X التي تُقدم إليك من خلال نظام صوت محيطي 3.1.1 قناة بقدرة 400 واط ومضخم صوت subwoofer.

"يتواجد تلفزيون LG TV، وLG Soundbar، ومضخم الصوت في غرفة المعيشة في ناطحة سحاب، ويقدمون عرضًا موسيقيًا. تنطلق موجات صوتية بيضاء مكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar، وتلتف حول الأريكة. يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل. شعار Dolby Atmos شعار DTS X"

*Dolby وDolby Vision هما علامتان تجاريتان مسجلتان لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**رمز D المزدوج هو علامة تجارية لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

الصوت الذكي يُميِّز ذوقك

تجربة صوتية متعددة القنوات

استمتع بتجربة صوتية رائعة ومعبرة

يقوم مكبر LG Soundbar بتحويل الصوت الأساسي ثنائي القناة إلى صوت متعدد القنوات للحصول على صوت عميق يتردد صداه في مكانك.

يظهر مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV ومضخم صوت في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. يُصدر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar ثلاثة فروع من الموجات الصوتية المصنوعة من قطرات بيضاء تطفو على طول الجزء السفلي من الأرض. يوجد بجوار مكبر الصورت Soundbar مضخم صوت يقوم بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل.

متعدد القنوات

يظهر مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV ومضخم صوت في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. يُصدر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar ثلاثة فروع من الموجات الصوتية المصنوعة من قطرات بيضاء تطفو على طول الجزء السفلي من الأرض. تنطلق المزيد من الموجات الصوتية البيضاء من أعلى مكبر الصوت soundbar. يوجد بجوار مكبر الصورت Soundbar مضخم صوت يقوم بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل. تُنشيء بشكل عام تأثير القبة في جميع أنحاء الغرفة.

قناتان

*تطبق خوارزمية الخلط الذكية الصوت لكل قناة في أوضاع AI Sound Pro وCinema وClear Voice Pro وGame وSports.

**تعمل تجربة الصوت متعددة القنوات عبر خوارزمية الخلط الذكية. لا تنطبق هذه الخوارزمية على الوضع القياسي (Standard Mode) أو أوضاع الموسيقى (Music Modes). لا يستخدم Bass Blast خوارزمية الخلط الذكية ولكنه ينسخ معلومات قناتين ويخرجها إلى جميع القنوات. 

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

AI Sound Pro

يبدو كل مزاج ونوع مناسبًا

يقوم AI Sound Pro بتصنيف الأصوات المختلفة إلى تأثيرات وموسيقى وأصوات، ثم يطبق الإعدادات المثالية لإنشاء تجربة صوتية مثالية.

يعرض LG Soundbar ثلاث شاشات تلفزيون مختلفة. التلفزيون الموجود بالأعلى يعرض حفلًا موسيقيًا مع ظهور امرأة تغني. تنتقل شاشة التلفزيون التي تعرض بث الأخبار إلى المنتصف وتبدأ التشغيل. بعد ذلك، تُظهِر شاشة التلفزيون مشهد حركة مُثير لامرأة تصعد الدرج، ثم تنتقل الصورة إلى المنتصف وتبدأ التشغيل. بين التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت soundbar، هناك موجة صوتية تتغير ألوانها بما يتناسب مع نوع المحتوى المعروض على شاشة التلفزيون.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

يعمل بتناغم مع محتواك المُفضل

تجربة لعب مكثف

يتزامن الصوت مع كل إطار

 

قم بتفريغ المنافذ الموجودة على جهاز التلفزيون وقم بتوصيل أجهزة الألعاب بجهاز LG Soundbar دون المساس بأداء الرسومات. يضمن دعم VRR/ALLM ألعاب بلا تقطيع ومنخفضة التأخير.

يُعرض LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV معًا. تُعرض لعبة سباق السيارات على الشاشة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

**يجب أن يدعم كل من التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت soundbar وجهاز الألعاب خاصية VRR/ALLM.

***يقتصر VRR على المحتوى المعروض بـ 60 هرتز.

****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. قد تكون هناك حاجة لتحديث البرنامج. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديث. 

*****يدعم HDCP 2.3 المحتوى بدقة 4K. يختلف دعم 120 هرتز حسب الجهاز، مع دعم يصل إلى YCbCr4:2:0 لدقة 4K.

صوت واضح لكوكب نظيف

أجزاء داخلية معاد تدويرها

الأجزاء الداخلية مصنوعة من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره

تستخدم مكبرات الصوت LG Soundbar البلاستيك المعاد تدويره في إنتاج الأجزاء العلوية والسفلية. دليل على أننا نتبع نهجًا أكثر مراعاة للبيئة في إنتاج مكبرات soundbar.

"توجد صورة أمامية لمكبر soundbar في الخلف وللإطار المعدني لمكبر soundbar في الأمام. منظور مائل للجزء الخلفي من الإطار المعدني لمكبر الصوت soundbar مع عبارة ""بلاستيك معاد تدويره"" تشير إلى حافة الإطار."

*قد تختلف الشهادات الدقيقة حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***قد يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والشهادات حسب الطراز.

إطار خارجي من البلاستيك المُعاد تدويره

بنية مصنوعة من الزجاجات البلاستيكية

تم تصميم جميع مكبرات LG Soundbar بعناية فائقة لضمان نسبة عالية من المواد المستصلحة. يشهد المعيار العالمي لإعادة التدوير على أن نسيج جيرسي البوليستر مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية.

يُظهر الرسم التوضيحي الزجاجات البلاستيكية مع كلمة "زجاجات بلاستيكية" أسفلها. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى رمز إعادة التدوير مع عبارة "أُعيد تدويرها لتصبح بوليستر جيرسي" أسفله. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى الجزء الأيسر من مكبر الصوت LG soundbar مع عبارة "مكبرات صوت LG Soundbar مصنوعة من نسيج معاد تدويره" أسفله.

*قد تختلف الشهادات الدقيقة حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***قد يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والشهادات حسب الطراز.

تغليف من عجين الورق

تغليف من عجين ورق معاد تدويره

أعتمدت SGS مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar كمنتج صديق للبيئة نظرًا للتغيير في التغليف الداخلي من رغوة EPS (الستايروفوم) والأكياس البلاستيكية إلى عجين الورق المعاد تدويره - وهو بديل صديق للبيئة ولا يزال يحمي المنتج.

"تظهر عبوة وتغليف LG Soundbar على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة. شعار Energy Star شعار المنتج البيئي SGS"

*قد تختلف الشهادات الدقيقة حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***قد يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والشهادات حسب الطراز.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

رأي المستخدمين

العثور عليه محليًا

Experience this product around you.

اختياراتنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 