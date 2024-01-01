Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تليفزيون إل جى بلازما 60 بوصه PN6500

المواصفات

التقييمات

الدعم

60PN6500

(0)
جميع المواصفات

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size (cm)

    152

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Screen Size(Inch)

    60

PLASMA SPECIFICATION

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    Yes (Normal / Orbiter / Color Wash)

  • 600Hz Sub Field Driving

    Yes (600Hz Max Sub Field Driving)

  • Altitude

    2,900m / 9,514ft

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    (PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Basic

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/ECO/Cinema/Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

    HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p),Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p),RF (1080i / 720p)

  • AV Mode

    Off / Cinema / Game

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speakers

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes(Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • Others - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Divx HD

  • Picture

    Yes (JPEG)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    2000

  • TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List

    Flof

EZ OSD(MENU SYSTEM)

  • Language

    EM/SP/FR/GE/PO/TH/MA/IN/RU/HE/Arabic+Per

  • Quick Menu

    Yes

CHANNEL(PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    0

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite, Component)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)

    1(1.3)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Swivel (Left/Right)

    Yes (-20 ~ +20)

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes

  • Local Key Type

    400 x 400

  • Logo Lighting

    Tact

INPUT DEVICE/UX

  • Conventional Remote

    S-con

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Factory) On Power Mode

    390W

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W

DIMENSIONS

  • Set - Weight - 1) SET (w/o stand)

    34.5

  • Set - (kg) - 2) w/ stand

    37.7

  • Set - 3) in Carton

    45.1

  • Set - WxHxD - 1) SET (w/o stand)

    1386.8x821.7x57

  • Set - (mm) - 2) w/ Stand

    1386.8x874.7x340

  • Set -3) in Carton

    1525x950x285

رأي المستخدمين

اختياراتنا لك

