تلفزيون إل جي Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology LED TV 65 بوصة QNED7S ، تصميم شاشة السينما 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ التعتيم المحلي

تلفزيون إل جي Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology LED TV 65 بوصة QNED7S ، تصميم شاشة السينما 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ التعتيم المحلي

65QNED7S6QA

تلفزيون إل جي Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology LED TV 65 بوصة QNED7S ، تصميم شاشة السينما 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ التعتيم المحلي

(2)
front view

*تليفزيون ال سي دي و ال اي دي و OLED تأتي مع ضمان سنتين
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

صورة شعار لجوائز الابتكار CES INNOVATION AWARDS.

CES 2022جائزة افضل إبتكار معرض

جهاز تلفزيون QNED من LG

سهولة الاستخدام

استمتع بألوان نقية أكثر إشراقًا

شاهد صورة مذهلة بألوان فريدة بقوة تكنولوجيا Quantum Dot وNanoCell الهائلة.

Dimming Pro

تستخدم تكنولوجيا التعتيم في تلفزيون QNED من LG خوازميات التعلَّم العميق لتوزيع بيانات العرض وإرسالها لتوفير إضاءة خلفية الأجسام المعتمة وإنشاء صور أكثر دقة ومحاكاة للواقع مع تقليل تأثير الهالات.

توجد شاشتان معروضتان، أحداها ناحية اليسار والأخرى ناحية اليمين. توجد الصور ذاتها لفراشة زرقاء تتغذى على العسل في زهرة وردية اللون. تبدو الصورة ناحية اليسار باهتة قليلاً، في حين الصورة الموجودة ناحية اليمين زاهية للغاية.

*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل.

هذا النهر الجليدي معرض على شاشة التلفزيون. التلفزيون موضوع في غرفة معيشة واسعة بخلفية زرقاء.

معالج α5 Gen5 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) ودقة 4K

معالجة فائقة القوة

يقدم معالج α5 من الجيل الخامس المعزَّز بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صورًا دقيقة واضحة المعالم لتحسين المحتوى المعروض، وذلك بفضل الارتقاء بمستوى دقة 4K وتعزيز جودة الصورة الكلية.

*يقدم طراز QNED7S جودة صورة بدقة 4K بفضل معالج α5 من الجيل الخامس المعزَّز بتكنولوجيا الذكاء الاصطناعي.

تعرّف على المزيد

يستخدم المعالج التعلّم العميق من نقاط بيانات صوتية للتعرّف على الأصوات والتأثيرات والترددات الصوتية، ما يتيح له تحسين الصوت استنادًا غلى نوع المحتوى الذي تشاهده لتنعم بتجربة صوتية مكانية غامرة لجميع حواسك.
شاشة تلفزيون معروض عليها عجلة ملاهي دوّارة ذات إضاءة ساطعة للغاية في منظر ليلي، ويوجد تأثير مرئي للصوت على ناحيتي اليسار واليمين لجهاز التلفزيون.

*يتميز طراز QNED99/95 بمعالج α5 من الجيل الخامس المعزَّز بتكنولوجيا الذكاء الاصطناعي وبمزيج صوت محيطي افتراضي 7.1.2.
*يتميز طراز QNED90/85/80 بمعالج α7 من الجيل الخامس المعزَّز بتكنولوجيا الذكاء الاصطناعي وبمزيج صوت محيطي افتراضي 5.1.2.
*يتميز طراز QNED7S بمعالج α5 من الجيل الخامس المعزَّز بتكنولوجيا الذكاء الاصطناعي وبمزيج صوت محيطي افتراضي 5.1.2.

D-1

تقنية ThinQ AI ونظام التشغيل WebOS

تشغيل التلفزيون الذكي
في منتهى السهولة

استكشف مدى سهولة تشغيل التلفزيون مع التنبيهات المخصصة وأنواع المحتوى الموصى بها و المساعِدات الذكية وغيرها المزيد.

*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو البلد.
*تتطلب خدمات OTT اشتراكات منفصلة.

المساعِدات الذكية والاتصال

يتوفر دعم Apple AirPlay وHomeKit وغيرها الكثير لجعل التحكم في التلفزيون والأجهزة المتصلة به أكثر سرعة وسهولة عن ذي قبل.

Works with Apple AirPlay (يعمل مع Apple AirPlay) وWorks with Apple HomeKit (يعمل مع Apple HomeKit).

*Apple وشعار pple، وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc.‎، مُسجَّلة في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.
*تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد.
*يختلف توفر الأوامر الصوتية حسب المنتجات والبلدان.
*تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند طرح المنتج في الأسواق.
*قد يختلف الدعم لميزتي AirPlay 2 وHomeKit باختلاف المناطق.
*يتضمن طراز QNED99/95/90 ميزة التحكم في الصوت بدون لمس الجهاز.

D-3

التنبيه الرياضي

لا تدع آخر الأخبار عن الفرق ودوريات كرة القدم التي تشجعها تفوتك، حتى أثناء مشاهدة محتوى آخر مع تحديثات ورسائل تذكيرية في الوقت الفعلي أولاً بأول لكل فعاليات الألعاب الكبرى.

توجد عناصر واجهة مستخدم رسومية للتنبيهات الرياضية تبين شعار فريقي كرة القدم (Jungle King وDragon) وزران ناحية اليمين مكتوب عليهما "Watch" و"No Alert". تظهر عبارة ترويجية نصها: "هذه نتيجة المباراة المذاعة على القناة الرياضية الحالية".

*قد تختلف الألعاب والدوريات الرياضية باختلاف الدولة.
*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو البلد.

D-2

ملفي التعريفي

شاهد المحتوى الذي ترغب في مشاهدته فقط بإنشاء ملف تعريفي مخصص لكل فرد من أفراد العائلة. استمتع بمشاهدة أنواع المحتوى المخصصة الموصى بها والوصول السريع إلى التطبيقات الأكثر استخدامًا.

توجد صور توضيحية لثلاثة مستخدمين في حساب LG؛ والأسماء كالتالي Max وRachel وDavid تحت كل صورة.

*قد يعرض محتوى محدود أو مقيد حسب المنطقة أو اتصال الشبكة.
*يمكن إنشاء عدد غير محدود من ملفات التعريف، مع أن الشاشة الرئيسية لا تعرض سوى 10 ملفات تعريفية بحد أقصى.

D-5

المشاركة بين الغُرف

يمكنك بدء مشاهدة فيلم في غرفة المعيشة، وإنهائه في غرفة النوم بميزة مشاركة المحتوى عبر الغُرف. ويمكن نقل المحتوى بحرية عبر أجهزة التلفزيون المتصلة في مختلف أرجاء المنزل لتنعم بتجربة مشاهدة متواصلة.
جهاز تلفزيون معلّق في غرفة معيشة يعرض مشهدًا لطائر يحلّق في السماء. جهاز تلفزيون ينطفئ ويتغير المشاهد ليعرض جهاز تلفزيون معلّق في غرفة النوم، ثم يتم تشغيل التلفزيون ليعرض المشهد نفسه لطائر محلّق في السماء.

*التلفزيون الرئيسي (مُرسِل المحتوى): جهاز تلفزيون إصدار 2022 يعمل بمعالج α9 من الجيل الخامس معزّز بتكنولوجيا الذكاء الاصطناعي (طراز QNED99/95) (متوفر من النصف الأول في عام 2022).
*التلفزيون الثانوي (مستقبِل المحتوى): طرازات عام 2022 (متوفر في النصف الثاني من عام 2022)
*يمكن مزامنة أجهزة التلفزيون المتصلة بشبكة WiFi ذاته فقط.
*قد يتغير الدعم لميزة مشاركة المحتوى عبر الغُرف بحسب البلد.
*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل.

D-5

منظر لسيدة تنظر إلى سماء بلون أرجواني بشعر يتمايل برفق.
تقنية True Cinema

أداء فائق يسرق
الأضواء

استمتع بتجربة سينمائية تحبس الأنفاس
وأنت مسترخٍ من منزلك على شاشة تلفزيون QNED من LG.

HDR10 Pro

تعمل تقنية النطاق الديناميكي العالي من إنتاج LG، التي يُطلق عليها HDR10 Pro على تعديل سطوع الشاشة تلقائيًا، وزيادة محتوى HDR المعتاد لعرض كل صورة بمزيد من التفاصيل والدقة.
رجل يحدّق النظر وهو غاضب إلى الخارج. الصورة مقسومة إلى نصفين. تبدو الألوان في النصف الأول من الصورة باهتة وأقل حيوية، في حين تنبض الصورة في النصف الأيمن من الصورة بالحياة بمزيد من الألوان الزاهية. تظهر كلمة "عادي" في أعلى يسار الصورة، بينما مكتوب عبارة "HDR 10 PRO" في أعلى يمين الصورة.

*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل.
*تشير كلمة "عادية" إلى أجهزة تلفزيون بدقة UHD من LG غير المزودة بتكنولوجيا NanoCell.

رجل يحدّق النظر وهو غاضب إلى الخارج. الصورة مقسومة إلى نصفين. تبدو الألوان في النصف الأول من الصورة باهتة وأقل حيوية، في حين تنبض الصورة في النصف الأيمن من الصورة بالحياة بمزيد من الألوان الزاهية. تظهر كلمة "عادي" في أعلى يسار الصورة، بينما مكتوب عبارة "HDR 10 PRO" في أعلى يمين الصورة.

وضع FILMMAKER MODE

شاهد الأفلام بجودة فائقة تمامًا كما أرادها مخرج الفيلم مع وضع FILMMAKER MODE™‎. يحافظ هذا النمط على الألوان والإعدادات ومعدلات الإطارات الأصلية لينقل رؤية المخرج الإبداعية إليك.

مخرج أحد الأفلام ينظر إلى شاشة تلفزيون كبيرة ويُدخل تعديلاً على أحد المشاهد. ويظهر على شاشة التلفزيون رافعة برجية على خلفية سماء أرجوانية. يوجد شعار وضع FILMMAKER Mode في أسفل يمين الشاشة.

*قد يختلف دعم وضع FILMMAKER Mode حسب البلد.

D-8

صورة روبوت في إضاءة حمراء، تصدر عيناه وميضًا بطيئًا.
ألعاب مفعمة بالقوة

قوة هائلة بين يديك
لتلعب كل ما يروق لك

استمتع بترقية إعداد الألعاب من خلال أحدث أجهزة التلفزيون لتنعم بتجربة لعب مثالية من الجيل التالي.

مُحسِّن الألعاب ولوحة التحكم

تجمع ميزة مُحسِّن الألعاب كل إعدادات الألعاب في قائمة واحدة سهلة الاستخدام في حين تمنحك لوحة التحكم في الألعاب إمكانية الوصول إلى إعداداتك الحالية بسرعة.

صورة للوحة التحكم في الألعاب حيث تعرض لوحة الألوان بها أيقونات حالة اللعبة والوضع المظلم وتشغيل تطبيق داخل تطبيق ومحسِّن الألعاب وجميع الإعدادات ودليل المستخدم.

*يختلف مدى توفر تحديثات البرامج وفقًا للطراز والمنطقة.
*قد تختلف العناصر الموجودة في قائمة محسِّن الألعاب حسب السلسلة.

D-9

HGiG

تعقد شركة LG شراكة مع مجموعة من أكبر الشركات في صناعة الألعاب للاستمتاع بأحدث ألعاب HDR بواقعية بالغة وإحساس مذهل يغمر جميع الحواس.

صورة يظهر فيها سيدة تحمل مسدسًا وترتدي قناعًا يغطي الوجه بالكامل. يبدو النصف الأول من الصورة شاحبًا بألوان باهتة، في حين يظهر النصف الثاني من الصورة بألوان زاهية أكثر حيوية.

*HGiG هي مجموعة تطوعية من الشركات العاملة في مجال الألعاب وتصنيع أجهزة التلفزيون تتعاون معًا على وضع إرشادات عامة وتوفيرها لتحسين تجارب ألعاب العملاء بوظيفة HDR.
*قد يختلف توفر الدعم لميزة HGiG حسب البلد.
*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل.

صورة تظهر امرأة تحمل مسدسًا وترتدي قناعا يغطي الوجه بالكامل. النصف الأيسر من الصورة باهت ويتضمن ألوانا أقل، بينما يتضمن النصف الأيمن منها الكثير من الألوان نسبيًا.

قناة إرجاع الصوت المدعوم (eARC) / وضع ALLM

استمتع بتجربة ألعاب سريعة سلسة فائقة الدقة بأقل حد من الضبابية والصورة الشبحية على شاشة تلفزيون QNED من LG في وضع ALLM وقناة eARC وفقًا لآخر مواصفات HDMI 2.1.

طائرة عسكرية حمراء تظهر في صورة مقسَّمة إلى نصفين؛ في النصف الأول تبدو الألوان شاحبة وداكنة قليلاً، بينما النصف الثاني من الصورة أكثر سطوعًا والألوان أكثر حيوية. تظهر في أعلى يسار الصورة كلمة "عادية"، أما في أعلى يمين الصورة، فيظهر شعار LG QNED.

*تشير كلمة "عادية" إلى أجهزة تلفزيون بدقة UHD من LG غير المزودة بتكنولوجيا NanoCell.
*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل.

طائرة عسكرية حمراء تظهر في صورة مقسَّمة إلى نصفين؛ في النصف الأول تبدو الألوان شاحبة وداكنة قليلاً، بينما النصف الثاني من الصورة أكثر سطوعًا والألوان أكثر حيوية. تظهر في أعلى يسار الصورة كلمة "عادية"، أما في أعلى يمين الصورة، فيظهر شعار LG QNED.

الألعاب السحابية

يتيح لك تلفزيون QNED من LG الاستمتاع بآلاف من الألعاب الجديدة مع خدمتي Google Stadia وGeForce NOW المدمجتين.

توجد ثلاثة أجهزة تلفزيون معروضة. تعرض الشاشة في السوط شعارين بشكل مائل، وهما شعار NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW وشعار STADIA. أما في ناحية اليسار، فيوجد تلفزيون يعرض STADIA، وتلفزيون آخر ناحية اليمين معروض عليه Cyberpunk 2077.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة باختلاف البلد.
*ستتوفر ميزة Game Dashboard & Optimizer (لوحة بيانات ومحسِّن الألعاب) في الألعاب السحابية ابتداءً من النصف الثاني من عام 2022.

خدمات OTT

حيث تجد جميع فيديوهاتك المفضلة للتشغيل عبر الإنترنت

استمتع بمشاهدة المحتوى الذي تفضله بسهولة عبر أكبر منصات بث الفيديو عبر الإنترنت مباشرة على جهاز تلفزيون QNED من LG.

*يلزم وجود عضوية في Netflix.
*قد يختلف توفر المحتوى والتطبيقات باختلاف البلد أو المنطقة. يلزم اشتراك منفصل في منصة Disney+‎. حقوق النشر 2022 محفوظة لشركة Disney والكيانات التابعة لها.
*Apple، وشعار Apple، وApple TV هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc.‎، مُسجَّلة في الولايات المتحدة والدول الأخرى.
*قد لا تتوفر خدمة Apple TV+‎ و/أو أنواع محتوى محددة في جميع المناطق.
*تتطلب خدمة Apple TV+‎ اشتراكًا.
*Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc.‎ أو الشركات التابعة لها. تنطبق رسوم الاشتراك في Amazon Prime و/أو Prime Video. يرجى زيارة موقع primevideo.com/الاطلاع على الشروط لمعرفة التفاصيل.
*قد تختلف الخدمات المدعومة باختلاف البلد.

صندوق تغليف لتلفزيون QNED يظهر على خلفية وردية وخضراء، ويوجد نباتات خضراء وفراشات تخرج من داخل الصندوق.

التغليف الصديق للبيئة

هناك شيء آخر
سيعجبك في تلفزيون QNED

يأتي تلفزيون QNED من LG في عبوة تغليف ذات تصميم جديد باستخدام طباعة أحادية اللون وصندوق قابل لإعادة التدوير.

*قد يختلف المحتوى المكتوب على الصندوق حسب الطراز أو البلد.

ارتقِ بتجربتك الصوتية إلى آفاق جديدة مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar من LG

استمع إلى كل ما تشاهده بأفضل جودة.

اجعل تلفزيون LG مقترنًا بمكبر صوت Soundbar متطابق من LG. بفضل مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون (TV Sound Mode)، يمكنك الاستمتاع تجربة صوت محيطي غامرة ومحسَّنة لتناسب أي محتوى تشاهده.

صوت وصورة في تناغم تام

مكبرات الصوت من LG مصممة خصيصًا لتقترن بتلفزيون LG بتصميمها الأنيق الحديث لتنعم بتجربة صورة وصوت رائعة.

كل شيء تحت السيطرة بجهاز للتحكم عن بُعد

قل وداعًا لفوضى أجهزة التحكم عن بعد وفقدانها مع جهاز التحكم عن بعُد لتلفزيون LG، فهو يتحكم في التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت المتصل من LG معًا.

*قد تختلف ميزة مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون (TV Sound Mode Share) حسب طراز التلفزيون.
*يختلف إصدار معالج التلفزيون المعزَّز بالذكاء الاصطناعي حسب طراز التلفزيون.
*قد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت (Sound Bar Mode Control) حسب طراز مكبر الصوت.
*يقتصر استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد في التلفزيون من LG على ميزات معينة فقط.

جميع المواصفات

الوحدة النمطية

  • BLU

    حافة تلفزيون Non-Mini QNED (مقاس 44.3 مم)

  • الدقة

    دقة 4K ‏(2160x3840)

  • التعتيم المحلي

    التعتيم المحلي

  • بكسلالنوع

    RGB

  • هرتز

    60 هرتز (T120)

معالج SOC والصورة

  • تقنية HDR

    ميزة 4K HDR10 وHLG ووضع Filmmaker Mode
    التخطيط الديناميكي المتقدم لدرجات الألوان

  • صورة معزَّزة بالذكاء الصناعي

    صورة معزَّزة بالذكاء الصناعي

التصميم

  • أمامي / جانبي

    شاشية سينمائية جديدة ثلاثية الجوانب

  • الحامل

    قطبان لامعان

  • العمق (مم)(نحيف/سميك)

    28.9 مم

الصوت

  • مخرج (قناة)

    20 واط 2.0 قناة

  • الصوت

    توجيه الصوت لأسفل

  • التأثير الصوتي

    ميزة AI Sound Pro

  • قناة eARC

    نعم

  • WiSA 2.0ch

    نعم

ذكي، تجربة المستخدم

  • منصة OS

    webOS 22

  • اتصال WiFi

    اتصال WiFi 5
    802.11ac

  • تقنية BT

    BT 5.0

  • HDMI

    4 وحدات
    (HDMI 2.0)

  • USB

    وحدتان

  • جهاز التحكم عن بُعد

    Magic+NFC

رأي المستخدمين

