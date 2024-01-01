About Cookies on This Site

غسالات WashTower
غسالات ملابس باب أمامي
غسالات ملابس فوق أوتوماتيك
مجففات

16KG~19KG اسعار غسالات الملابس ال جي

اكتشف أقصى درجات النظافة والعناية مع الغسالات والمجففات من إل جي. لطيفة على الأقمشة، وقوية على البقع، وتوفر الوقت والطاقة. اكتشف جميع الغسالات والمجففات من إل جي أدناه.

تعرف على المزيد

اختياراتنا لك

كن عضوًا في ال جي

استمتع بجميع مزايا عضوية ال جي المجانية، بدءًا من الخصومات الخاصة وحتى الخدمات والعروض الحصرية

سجل الآنانضم إلينا

خصم 2% لكل الأعضاء

احصل على خصم 2% على كل المنتجات بمجرد التسجيل كعضو

طرق دفع متنوعة

متاح الدفع عن طريق الفيزا والتقسيط البنكي وفاليو والدفع عند الأستلام

التوصيل والتركيب مجاناً

احصل على التوصيل والتركيب مجاناً عند الطلب من موقعنا

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.
الحصول على الدعم
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 