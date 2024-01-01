Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
غسالة ومجفف تحميل أمامي 20/10 كجم إسينس غرافيت

غسالة ومجفف تحميل أمامي 20/10 كجم إسينس غرافيت

غسالة ومجفف تحميل أمامي 20/10 كجم إسينس غرافيت

F0Z8DRP24
LG غسالة ومجفف تحميل أمامي 20/10 كجم إسينس غرافيت, F0Z8DRP24
LG غسالة ومجفف تحميل أمامي 20/10 كجم إسينس غرافيت, F0Z8DRP24

الميزات الرئيسية

  • أسطوانة بسعة كبيرة الحجم XL ضمن مساحة عمق قياسية من LG تبلغ 660 ملم.
  • عناية ذكية بالأقمشة باستخدام تقنية ®AI DD
  • اغسل 3 كجم من الملابس في 39 دقيقة فقط باستخدام ®Turbo Clean 360
  • قلل من المواد المسببة للحساسية على الأقمشة مع دورة Allergy Care وباستخدام خاصية ™+Steam
  • تحكم ذكي وحياة ذكية مع LG ThinQ
  • ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على محرك LG Inverter Direct Drive*
المزيد
الكل في واحد

غسيل بدون عناء، وتوفير في المساحة

حمّل، اضبط، وانطلق – حل غسيل متكامل يبسط روتينك. وفّر المساحة مع جهاز يجمع بين الغسيل والتجفيف في وحدة واحدة سهلة الاستخدام

انتقال من مجفف منفصل إلى جهاز يجمع بين الغسيل والتجفيف لتوفير المساحة

*صور المنتجات في الصورة لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي

العمق القياسي

غسالة تنسجم مع أسلوب حياتك بانسيابية وراحة

نجحنا في دمج حوض بسعة كبيرة جدًا ضمن تصميم LG القياسي بعمق 660 ملم فقط.*

استعد بعض المساحة في منزلك دون المساس بحجم المغسلة.

*يعتمد هذا القياس على أبعاد LG القياسية (عرض 600 × ارتفاع 850 × عمق 660 ملم) لطرازات الغسالات بسعة تصل إلى 12 كجم. مقارنة بين أبعاد السعة الكبيرة (XL) في الطراز الجديد LG WXLS-1014 (650×950×660) والطراز السابق LG WXL10-14 (650×940×770)، لتوضيح الفرق في التصميم والكفاءة.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. يُرجى الرجوع إلى معرض صور المنتج.

سعة كبيرة جدًا (XL)

تتسع للمزيد من الأشياء الجيدة

استعد وقتك الثمين للقيام بالمزيد من الأشياء التي تحبها. مع الأسطوانة الرائعة الكبيرة جدًا (XL) التي تزن 14 كجم، يمكنك إنجاز أحمال كبيرة في أسطوانة واحدة. مثالية لغسل الأحمال الكبيرة والأغراض الضخمة مثل اللحف والبطانيات وأغطية السرير من راحة منزلك.

®AI DD

عناية ذكية بالأقمشة باستخدام تقنية
 ®AI DD

غسالات LG ذات التحميل الأمامي وتقنية AI Direct Drive تزن الحمولة وتتعرف على نعومة الأقمشة لتختار أوتوماتيكيًا أفضل حركات الغسيل، لتمنحك ملابس نظيفة ومحافظة على نعومتها كأنها جديدة.*

*تتوفر ميزة ®AI DD لدورة الغسيل بالذكاء الاصطناعي فقط (AI Wash).

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. يُرجى الرجوع إلى معرض صور المنتج.

®Turbo Clean 360

اغسل 3 كجم من الغسيل في 39 دقيقة فقط

باستخدام نفاثات المياه الفعالة أثناء دورتي الغسيل والشطف، تستطيع هذه الغسالة تنظيف 3 كجم من الملابس خفيفة الاتساخ في 39 دقيقة فقط.*

* خضعت لاختبارات Intertek، دورة TurboWash39 مع 3 كجم من حمولة IEC مقارنة بدورة القطن التقليدية (F0Z6DYPKC). قد تكون النتائج مختلفة حسب البيئة.

**الفيديو لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد يختلف الوضع في المنتج الفعلي.

سلاسة التشغيل

الحد من الضوضاء والاهتزازات

مزودة بتقنية ومستشعر اهتزاز للمساعدة في تقليل الضوضاء.

*عدد مخمدات الاهتزاز وأوزان التوازن قد يختلف من طراز لآخر حسب التصميم والوظائف.

*الفيديو لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد يختلف الوضع في المنتج الفعلي.

™Allergy Care مع Steam

قلل من المواد المسببة للحساسية على الأقمشة مع دورة ™Allergy Care وباستخدام خاصية Steam

اختر دورة "™Allergy Care" مع Steam للمساعدة في الحد من مسببات الحساسية المنزلية الشائعة مثل عث غبار المنزل ومسببات الحساسية من القطط والكلاب وحبوب اللقاح وبعض البكتيريا المنزلية والفطريات في الأقمشة.

امرأة وطفل مستلقيان على السرير مبتسمين

*خضعت لاختبارات Intertek، تقلل دورة Allergy Care من الفطريات البكتيرية المنزلية الشائعة والمواد المسببة للحساسية. قد تكون النتائج مختلفة حسب البيئة.

®LG ThinQ

تحكم ذكي وحياة ذكية مع ®LG ThinQ

تحكم واضبط من هاتفك

ابدأ تشغيل الغسالة عبر هاتفك الذكي باستخدام تطبيق ®LG ThinQ.*

المراقبة من بعيد

تفقدي حالة الغسالة، أو قومي بتنزيل الدورات الجديدة، أو راقبي استهلاك الطاقة، كل ذلك من خلال LG ThinQ™‎.*

دون استخدام اليدين مع المساعد الصوتي

اتصل بمكبر صوت ذكي للتحكم الصوتي دون استخدام اليدين. اسأل "كم من الوقت تبقى على الغسالة" وستخبرك مكبر الصوت الذكي بذلك.*

*يتوفر تطبيق ®LG ThinQ على الهاتف الذكي المتوافق الذي يعمل بنظام Android أو iOS. يلزم الاتصال ببيانات الهاتف وWi-Fi المنزلي وتسجيل المنتج على تطبيق ®LG ThinQ. يرجى زيارة lg.com/eg_ar/lg-thinq للاطلاع على الميزات وتوافق النظام وتوافر الخدمة التي قد تختلف حسب البلد والطراز. جوجل وGoogle Home هما علامتان تجاريتان لشركة Google LLC. جهاز مكبر الصوت الذكي المزود بخاصية التحكم الصوتي غير متضمن.

تُظهر صورة الغسالة من الداخل

تصميم موفر للمساحة*

تُظهر صورة الغسالة من الداخل

مصممة لتتكامل مع أي مساحة

تُظهر صورة الغسالة من الداخل

اسطوانة مصنوعة من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ

تُظهر صورة الغسالة من الداخل

زجاج مقوى متين

*بمقارنة أبعاد LG WXLS-1014 الجديدة (650×950×660) مع طراز LG WXL10-14 السابق (650×940×770)، نلاحظ تحديثًا ذكيًا في التصميم لتوفير المساحة.

*يعتمد هذا القياس على أبعاد LG القياسية (عرض 600 × ارتفاع 850 × عمق 660 ملم) لطرازات الغسالات بسعة تصل إلى 12 كجم. مقارنة بين أبعاد السعة الكبيرة (XL) في الطراز الجديد LG WXLS-1014 (650×950×660) والطراز السابق LG WXL10-14 (650×940×770)، لتوضيح الفرق في التصميم والكفاءة.

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. يُرجى الرجوع إلى معرض صور المنتج.

FAQs

ما ميزات هذا المنتج؟

تختلف المزايا حسب الطراز. لا تتوفر جميع الميزات المشار إليها في الأسئلة والأجوبة أدناه على كل منتج في مجموعة LG. يرجى الرجوع إلى المواصفات / صفحات المنتج للحصول على التفاصيل حسب الطراز.

ما حجم الغسالة التي أحتاجها؟

يعتمد حجم الغسالة التي تحتاجها على ظروفك الشخصية. على سبيل المثال، إذا كنت تعيش بمفردك أو مع شريك حياتك، فقد تكفي غسالة صغيرة أو متوسطة الحجم، عادةً ما تتراوح سعة الحمولة بين 7 و8 كجم. بالنسبة للأسرة متوسطة الحجم أو الأسرة التي تضم من 3 إلى 4 أشخاص، قد تكون سعة الحمولة من 8 إلى 10 كجم مناسبة. ومع ذلك، بالنسبة للعائلات أو الأسر الكبيرة، قد تحتاج إلى غسالة ذات سعة أكبر، تتراوح من 10 إلى 14 كجم. تقدم LG مجموعة واسعة من الغسالات بأحجام مختلفة لتلبية احتياجات جميع أنواع المنازل. قم بقياس مساحتك المتاحة وقارنها بأبعاد الغسالات الواردة في مواصفات المنتج لضمان ملاءمة الغسالة لمنزلك.

كيف أختار الغسالة المناسبة لاحتياجاتي؟

يتضمن اختيار غسالة مناسبة مراعاة عدة عوامل. فكر في كمية الغسيل وأنواع الملابس التي تغسلها بشكل متكرر وطريقة الغسيل المفضلة لديك (الغسالات ذات الفتحة العلوية أو الفتحة الأمامية). ضع في اعتبارك أيضًا الميزات التي قد تكون مفيدة لك، مثل التشخيص الذكي من LG لاستكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها أو تقنية Direct Drive ذات الستة حركات للغسيل المخصص. تقدم LG غسالات مختلفة ذات ميزات وقدرات مختلفة، مما يضمن ملاءمة مثالية للجميع.

كيف أختار غسالة موفرة للطاقة والماء؟

تحقق من ملصق الطاقة الموجود على غسالة LG التي اخترتها للحصول على سلسلة من النجوم، بالإضافة إلى رقم يخبرك بالاستهلاك السنوي المقدر للطاقة (كيلوواط في الساعة/كل عام) الذي تستخدمه للتشغيل. تشير النجوم الكثيرة إلى آلة أكثر كفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة، ومع ذلك يجب عليك مقارنة تصنيفات النجوم واستهلاك الطاقة فقط بين الآلات ذات السعة ونوع التحميل نفسه.

 

في الجزء العلوي من ملصق التصنيف الخاص بالمياه، تُوضِّح النجوم كفاءة استخدام المنتج للمياه. فهم تصنيف النجوم سهل - كلما زاد عدد النجوم، زادت كفاءة المنتج في استخدام المياه. استخدم تصنيف النجوم لمقارنة كفاءة المياه للمنتجات المختلفة في لمحة واحدة. يُوضِّح القسم الأوسط من الملصق كمية المياه المستخدمة بواسطة المنتج، والتي تختلف فيها تفاصيل معدل الاستهلاك حسب نوع المنتج. يجب عليك مقارنة تصنيف النجوم واستهلاك الطاقة فقط بين الآلات ذات السعة نفسها ونوع التحميل.

كيف يمكنني المساعدة في توفير الطاقة أثناء الغسيل؟

يتضمن تحسين استخدام الطاقة أثناء الغسيل بعض الخطوات البسيطة. حاول استخدام السعة الكاملة للغسالة حيثما أمكن، واستخدم إعدادات درجة الحرارة المنخفضة واستخدم دورة صديقة للبيئة إذا كانت غسالتك تحتوي على حمولات. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، فكر في الاستثمار في طراز موفر للطاقة.

ما هي مزايا غسالة WashTower مقارنة بالغسالة التقليدية ذات المجفف؟

تُعد غسالة LG WashTower حل يجمع بين الغسيل والتجفيف وتأتي في شكل أنيق وذكي وسهل الاستخدام مع لوحة تحكم مركزية مريحة. بدلاً من الغسالة التقليدية ذات المجفف، تُوفِّر LG Wash tower عددًا من الميزات المصممة خصيصًا لتصميم مُدمج، مع الحفاظ على الوظائف المتقدمة للغسالة ومجفف LG.

هل يجب أن أصل إلى قمة WashTower للتحكم فيها؟

لا، تتميز غسالة ™WashTower بلوحة تحكم سهلة الوصول مصممة لتعزيز راحة المستخدم. توفر اللوحة الموجودة في المنتصف سهولة الوصول إلى كل من مفاتيح التحكم في الغسالة والمجفف. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يمكن أيضًا التحكم في وظائف ودورات ™WashTower عن بُعد باستخدام تطبيق ®ThinQ.

كيف تُفيدني تقنية AI DD في الغسيل؟

تستخدم غسالات LG المزودة بتقنية ®AI DD تقنية ذكية لوزن الحمولة وتقييم نعومة القماش في الغسيل. النتيجة - اختيار تلقائي لحركة الغسيل المثالية من قبل غسالتك لتنظيف شامل والعناية بالملابس. توفر محركات LG Inverter Direct Drive تقنية ذات 6 حركات لغسيل فعال مع أجزاء متحركة أقل من نظام السير والبكرة التقليدي، مما يساعد على صنع جهاز طويل الأمد.

هل تأتي الغسالات ذات الفتحة العلوية مزودة بتقنية AI DD؟

تتميز طرازات التحميل العلوي المختارة بـ ®AI DD، والتي توفر المزيد من خيارات حركة الغسيل. تتميز هذه الطرازات المحددة ذات الفتحة العلوية بخيار الغسيل AI Wash الذي يستخدم العناية الذكية من خلال تحديد الحركة المثلى تلقائيًا بناءً على الوزن ونعومة القماش في كل حمولة. 

كيف يمكنني تقليل الضوضاء التي تصدرها الغسالة؟

تقلل تقنية محرك LG Direct Drive Motor من عدد الأجزاء المتحركة داخل غسالتك، مما يؤدي إلى التشغيل الهادئ وانخفاض الاهتزاز وتعزيز المتانة. عندما يقوم أحد موظفي الخدمة المؤهلين بتركيب الغسالة، يجب تثبيتها على سطح مستوٍ وفحصها بانتظام. قد تتحرك الوحدة غير المستوية، مما يزيد من مخرج الضوضاء. للمساعدة في تقليل الضوضاء، يمكنك وضع وسائد مضادة للاهتزاز أسفل الغسالة.

ما هي مزايا غسالة LG ذات التحميل العلوي؟

توفر مجموعة غسالات LG ذات التحميل العلوي عددًا من الميزات المبتكرة التي تقدم نتائج عالية الجودة. تعمل حركات الغسيل المتعددة المتاحة على تحسين أداء الغسيل من خلال زيادة قوة وسرعة حركة المحرك النبضي. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تعمل LG TurboDrum على تحسين عمل الغسيل لدورتك المفضلة من خلال دوراتها، مما يوفر غسلًا رائعًا.

هل سأحتاج إلى تنظيف الغسالة كثيرًا؟

يوصى بتنظيف جميع غسالات LG بانتظام، من خلال تشغيل دورة تنظيف الحوض باستخدام منتج التنظيف. ومع ذلك، فإن غسالاتنا ذات الحمولة العالية تجعل التنظيف أسهل بكثير باستخدام فلتر الوبر. يتم وضع فلتر الوبر داخل الغسالة ذات الفتحة العلوية، ويساعد في الحفاظ على نظافة الغسيل والأسطوانة عن طريق التقاط الغبار والأوساخ التي تخرج من ملابسك أثناء الغسيل.راجع دليل المالك للاطلاع على التعليمات حول كيفية تنظيف حوض غسالة LG على أفضل وجه.

ما الذي يمكن للغسالة الذكية فعله؟

تستخدم غسالة LG الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحسين حركات الغسيل والشعور تلقائيًا بخصائص القماش مثل الوزن والنعومة. يمكن أيضًا الوصول إلى غسالات LG الذكية المزودة بإمكانية WiFi والتحكم فيها من خلال التعرف على الصوت أو باستخدام تطبيق LG ThinQ من أجهزة iOS وAndroid المتوافقة، والتي تتصل بغسالة ذكية أينما كنت. ابدأ تشغيل الغسالة عن بُعد إما بنقرة زر أو بأداة تحكم في المساعد الصوتي، وتلقي إشعار عند اكتمال حمل الغسيل، وإجراء التشخيص الذكي لاستكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها، وتنزيل دورات مسبقة الضبط مخصصة - كل ذلك عبر تطبيق ThinQ.

هل تؤدي الغسالة ذات الحمولة الأمامية إلى تلف الأقمشة؟

يعمل نظام العناية الذكية بالنسيج المدعوم بتقنية AI DD في غسالات التحميل الأمامي من LG على وزن الحمولة وتقييم نعومة القماش لتحديد حركات الغسيل المثالية التي ستغسل ملابسك بعناية. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، توفر الغسالات ذات التحميل الأمامي من LG وظيفة البخار خلال دورة Allergy Care، والتي تفتح الألياف وتساعد في تقليل التعرض لمسببات الحساسية المنزلية الشائعة مثل عث غبار المنزل، ومسببات حساسية حبوب اللقاح، والبكتيريا.

جميع المواصفات

رأي المستخدمين

اختياراتنا لك

