Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
غسالة إل جي أمامية 9 كجم، 1400 دورة في الدقيقة، ThinQ (واي فاي)

غسالة إل جي أمامية 9 كجم، 1400 دورة في الدقيقة، ThinQ (واي فاي)

غسالة إل جي أمامية 9 كجم، 1400 دورة في الدقيقة، ThinQ (واي فاي)

F4Y2VYGYX
front view
Front door open
top view
Drum view
front top view
detergent view
Top detergent view
Right view
Left view
left view
Top prespective
Side view
back view
front view
Front door open
top view
Drum view
front top view
detergent view
Top detergent view
Right view
Left view
left view
Top prespective
Side view
back view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • باب بزجاج حراري
  • 1400 RPM
  • تطبيق Smart ThinQ
  • موتور دفع مباشر
  • دفع مباشر ب6 انماط للحركة
  • تنظيف حوض الغساله
المزيد
'يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

'يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

مُصمَّمة ليناسب بشكل متناغم

أضف لمسة أنيقة لكل تصميم داخلي مع غسالة LG المصممة حديثًا.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

'يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

'يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

'يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

'يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

مُصمَّمة بعناية

يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

غطاء علوي قابل للإزالة

مُصمَّمة للمساحات المحدودة

يوجد شعار 6 motion dd في وسط تدفق دائري

6 أنماط للحركة بتكنولوجيا الدفع المباشر (DD)

الطريقة المثلى للغسيل

يوجد محرك غسالة وضمان لمدة 10 سنوات

ضمان 10 سنوات

ضمان الموثوقية

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

تصميم رائع

ارتقِ بجودة ديكور منزلك الداخلي

اختر غسالة تتناسب مع رؤى التصميم الداخلي.

يوضح أنه يمكن إزالة الجزء العلوي من الغسالة والمنطقة الصغيرة

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

6 أنماط للحركة بتكنولوجيا الدفع المباشر (DD)

الطريقة المثلى للغسيل

يمكن لمحرك ™Direct Drive الخاص بهذه الغسالة إنشاء ست حركات غسيل مختلفة، مما يوفر للأقمشة العناية المناسبة والنظافة الفائقة.

تعرض ست حركات للغسالة

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

™Steam

تخلص من مسببات الحساسية في أقمشتك باستخدام البخار

ارتدِ ملابسك بكل ثقة وأنت تعلم أن عث الغبار المنزلي والبكتيريا قد أُزيلت بالبخار.

يتم إزالة الغسيل بالبخار

*تقلل دورة العناية بالحساسية (Allergy Care) المعتمدة من BAF‏ (British Allergy Foundation‏) من الحساسية الناتجة عن عث الغبار المنزلي.

تنظيف الحوض

تنظيف من الداخل

حافظ على نظافة الغسالة ونقاء غسيلك

يدور محرك الغسالة بالماء

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

حافظ على هدوئك وحدد الأخطاء بسهولة

يضمن التشخيص الذكي فهمًا هادئًا، مما يسهل التعرف على مخاوف الغسالة.

تعرض ست حركات للغسالة

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

*قد تؤدي الوظيفة إلى إمكانية وصول مختلفة بناءً على مدى تحديث برنامج الهاتف الذكي.

'تحتوي على محرك غسالة وشعار على خلفية سوداء متموجة

'تحتوي على محرك غسالة وشعار على خلفية سوداء متموجة

عقد كامل من راحة البال

تقدم LG ضمانًا شاملاً لمدة 10 سنوات على محرك ™Inverter Direct Drive.

*الضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على محرك Direct Drive فقط.

ارتقِ بتجربة الغسيل مع تصميم الغسالة الأنيق والبسيط

  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • Product image
  • Product image

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

رأي المستخدمين

اختياراتنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

العثور عليه محليًا

Experience this product around you.
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 