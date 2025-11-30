About Cookies on This Site

غسالة إل جي أمامية 9 كجم (واي فاي) ThinQ

غسالة إل جي أمامية 9 كجم (واي فاي) ThinQ

غسالة إل جي أمامية 9 كجم (واي فاي) ThinQ

F4Y2VYGYZ
الميزات الرئيسية

  • باب بزجاج حراري
  • 1400 RPM
  • تطبيق Smart ThinQ
  • موتور دفع مباشر
  • دفع مباشر ب6 انماط للحركة
  • تنظيف حوض الغساله
المزيد
يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

مُصمَّمة ليناسب بشكل متناغم

أضف لمسة أنيقة لكل تصميم داخلي مع غسالة LG المصممة حديثًا.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

مُصمَّمة بعناية

يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

غطاء علوي قابل للإزالة

مُصمَّمة للمساحات المحدودة

يوجد شعار 6 motion dd في وسط تدفق دائري

6 أنماط للحركة بتكنولوجيا الدفع المباشر (DD)

مصممة حسب نوع القماش

يوجد محرك غسالة وشعار ضمان لمحرك INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE لمدة 10 سنوات.

ضمان 10 سنوات

ضمان الموثوقية

يُظهر القماش وجزيئات الغبار الدقيقة داخل الألياف

Allergy Care

إزالة عث الغبار بالبخار

صُنع ليتناسب بسلاسة حتى مع المساحات الضيقة

مثالية للمناطق الصغيرة، يمكنك إزالة الغطاء العلوي بسهولة للحصول على مظهر سلس ومدمج.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

تصميم رائع

ارتقِ بجودة ديكور منزلك الداخلي

اختر غسالة تتناسب مع رؤى التصميم الداخلي

يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

6 أنماط للحركة بتكنولوجيا الدفع المباشر (DD)

مجموعات الحركة المصممة حسب نوع القماش

يمكن لمحرك Direct Drive™ الخاص بهذه الغسالة إنشاء ست حركات غسيل مختلفة، مما يوفر للأقمشة العناية المناسبة والنظافة الفائقة.

تعرض ست حركات للغسالة

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

™Steam

تخلص من مسببات الحساسية في أقمشتك باستخدام البخار

ارتدِ ملابسك بكل ثقة وأنت تعلم أن عث الغبار المنزلي والبكتيريا قد أُزيلت بالبخار.

يتم إزالة الغسيل بالبخار

* تقلل دورة العناية بالحساسية (Allergy Care) المعتمدة من BAF‏ (British Allergy Foundation‏) من الحساسية الناتجة عن عث الغبار المنزلي.

تنظيف الحوض

تنظيف من الداخل

حافظ على نظافة الغسالة ونقاء غسيلك

يدور محرك الغسالة بالماء

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

تحتوي على محرك غسالة وشعار على خلفية سوداء متموجة

تحتوي على محرك غسالة وشعار على خلفية سوداء متموجة

عقد كامل من راحة البال

تقدم LG ضمانًا شاملاً لمدة 10 سنوات على محرك ™Inverter Direct Drive.

*الضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على محرك Direct Drive فقط.

™ThinQ

الحياة أسهل مع سهولة التحكم

تحكم في الغسيل في أي وقت وفي أي مكان

يتيح تطبيق ThinQ™ الاتصال بالغسالة بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل. ابدأ تشغيل الغسالة بنقرة زر واحدة فقط.

سهولة الصيانة والمراقبة

سواء كانت الصيانة اليومية أو مهام أكبر، راقب استخدام طاقة الغسالة بسهولة من خلال تطبيق ThinQ™.

سواء كانت الصيانة اليومية أو مهام أكبر، راقب استخدام طاقة الغسالة بسهولة من خلال تطبيق ThinQ™.

غسيل دون استخدام اليدين مع المساعد الصوتي

أخبر مكبر الصوت الذكي أو مساعد الذكاء الاصطناعي بما تحتاجه ودع الغسالة تعتني بالبقية.

* قد يختلف دعم الأجهزة المنزلية الذكية المتوافقة مع Alexa وGoogle Assistant باختلاف البلد وإعداد منزلك الذكي.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

ارتقِ بتجربة الغسيل مع تصميم الغسالة الأنيق والبسيط

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

1212
الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)
9
أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)
‎600 x 850 x 550 ‎
Steam
نعم
الاقتران الذكي
نعم

المواصفات الأساسية

  • السعة - الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    9

  • الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎600 x 850 x 550 ‎

  • الميزات - ezDispense

    لا

  • الميزات - Steam

    نعم

  • خيارات إضافية - العناية بتجعّد الملابس

    لا

  • تكنولوجيا ذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

جميع المواصفات

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • لون الهيكل

    أسود بلاتيني

  • نوع الباب

    غطاء زجاجي أسود ملون

السعة

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    9

البرامج

  • اللحف

    لا

  • القطن

    نعم

  • عناية بملابس الأطفال بالبخار

    لا

  • غسيل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • العناية بالحساسية (الغسالة)

    لا

  • غسيل آلي

    لا

  • عناية بملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • لباس رضيع

    لا

  • انتعاش الأغطية

    لا

  • ملاءات السرير

    لا

  • غسيل بارد

    لا

  • العناية بالألوان

    لا

  • القطن+

    نعم

  • غسيل الغوامق

    لا

  • الملابس الحساسة

    نعم

  • شطف مزدوج

    لا

  • دورة التحميل

    نعم

  • سترة

    لا

  • قميص

    لا

  • تجفيف فقط

    لا

  • العناية السهلة

    نعم

  • Eco 40-60

    لا

  • العناية اللطيفة

    لا

  • غسيل معقم

    لا

  • مكثفة 60

    لا

  • جينز

    لا

  • أقمشة مختلطة

    نعم

  • قميص واحد

    لا

  • في الخارج

    لا

  • غسول الحيوانات الاليفة

    لا

  • سرعة 14

    لا

  • سريع 30

    نعم

  • غسيل سريع

    لا

  • غسيل وتجفيف سريع

    لا

  • ايام ممطرة

    لا

  • إعادة الإنعاش

    لا

  • شطف فقط

    لا

  • شطف+تنشيف

    لا

  • زي مدرسي

    لا

  • غسيل هادئ

    لا

  • ملابس فردية

    لا

  • العناية بالبشرة

    لا

  • حواف الأكمام والياقات

    لا

  • حمولة صغيرة

    لا

  • شطف ذكي

    لا

  • دوران فقط

    لا

  • ملابس رياضية (ملابس رياضية)

    نعم

  • عناية بالبقع

    لا

  • إنتعاش البخار

    لا

  • مناشف

    لا

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • 39غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • 49غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • 59غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • غسل + تجفيف

    لا

  • غسيل فقط

    لا

  • الصوف (غسيل يدوي / صوف)

    نعم

التحكم والشاشة

  • موقت التأجيل

    3-19 ساعة

  • نوع الشاشة

    قرص + أزرار لمس كاملة وشاشة عرض LED

  • إشارة قفل الباب

    نعم

الميزات

  • محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • النوع

    غسالة تحميل أمامي

  • إشارة نهاية الدورة

    نعم

  • نظام Centum

    لا

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • ezDispense

    لا

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    نعم

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    نعم

  • نظام كشف الرغوة

    نعم

  • LoadSense

    نعم

  • Steam

    نعم

  • إضاءة الحلة

    لا

  • Steam+‎

    لا

  • قواعد التسوية

    نعم

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

    نعم

  • TurboWash360˚

    لا

  • الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

    نعم

  • مستشعر الاهتزاز

    لا

  • رافع الحلة

    رافع بلاستيكي

  • تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

    بارد فقط

  • مستوى الماء

    تلقائي

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد الصندوق (العرض*العمق*الارتفاع بالمم)

    ‎660 x 880 x 660 ‎

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎600 x 850 x 550 ‎

  • الوزن (كجم)

    58.0

  • الوزن يتضمن التغليف (كجم)

    62.0

  • عمق المنتج من الغطاء الخلفي إلى الباب (العمق بالمم)

    590

  • عمق المنتج أثناء فتح الباب بزاوية 90 درجة (العمق بالمم)

    1030

خيارات إضافية

  • Wi-Fi

    نعم

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الجرس‏

    لا

  • التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

    نعم

  • إنهاء التأخير

    نعم

  • مستوى المنظف

    لا

  • إضاءة الحلة

    لا

  • الغسل الأولي

    نعم

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

    نعم

  • الشطف + العصر

    لا

  • شطف+

    لا

  • مستوى مليّن الملابس

    لا

  • عصر

    1400‏/1200‏/1000‏/800‏/400‏/بدون عصر

  • Steam

    لا

  • درجة الحرارة

    بارد/20/30/40/60/95 مئوية

  • تنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • TurboWash

    لا

  • غسل

    لا

  • العناية بتجعّد الملابس

    لا

  • ColdWash

    لا

  • تنظيف فوهة ezDispense

    لا

الرمز الشريطي

  • الرمز الشريطي

    6224004195034

تكنولوجيا ذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي

    نعم

  • تنزيل الدورة

    نعم

  • مراقبة الطاقة

    نعم

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • الاقتران الذكي

    نعم

الخيارات/الملحقات

  • متوافق مع LG TWINWash

    لا

