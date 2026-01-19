About Cookies on This Site

غسالة تحميل علوي 13 كجم بتقنية Smart Inverter

T1366NEHG2
الميزات الرئيسية

  • محرك محوّل ذكي
  • ™TurboDrum
  • نظام ™LoDecibel الذي يتميز بالهدوء
  • ™Smart Diagnosis
المزيد

*غسالات الملابس الاتوماتيك تأتي مع ضمان خمس سنوات، الموتور الدفع المباشر ضمان عشر سنوات، مجفف الملابس خمس سنوات

**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

وفير الطاقة مع تحكم في المحول الذكي

توفير الطاقة مع تحكم في المحول الذكي

تعمل تكنولوجيا المحول الذكي على الحد من التشغيل الضائع من خلال التحكم الفعال في استخدام الطاقة.

إعادة تشغيل تلقائية

عند إيقاف تشغيل الغسالة نتيجة لفشل الطاقة، ستتم إعادة تشغيلها تلقائيًا من الوضع الذي توقفت فيه للضبط وفقًا لذلك.

توفير الطاقة في وضع الاستعداد

حتى إذا تم فصل سلك الطاقة أثناء توقف تشغيل الطاقة، فسيظل هناك قدر قليل جدًا فقط من الكهرباء يسري في الغسالة. لا داعي للقلق بشأن الكهرباء المهدرة.

لحركة الذكية

الحركة الذكية

تتألف الحركة الذكية من 3 أنواع من الحركة الناتجة من المحول الذكي للوصول إلى غسل محسّن حسب نوع النسيج. استمتعي بتشكيلة رائعة للحصول على عناية أفضل.
TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™‎

تتيح تكنولوجيا TurboDrum™‎ تحقيق أقوى غسل وتزيل أصعب الأوساخ من خلال تدفق قوي للمياه بتدوير الحلة والنابض في الاتجاه المعاكس.
خليط

خليط

خليط +3

ينشئ الخليط +3 تدفقات المياه القوية التي تمزج الغسيل ارتفاعًا وهبوطًا بشكل متكرر للحصول على نتيجة غسل متساوية.
غسل أولي أوتوماتيكي

غسل أولي أوتوماتيكي

غسل أولي أوتوماتيكي

بلمسة واحدة، يتم التخلص من البقع الصعبة. استريحي، واتركي الغسالة تقوم بالغسل من أجلك.
الشلال الجانبي

الشلال الجانبي

الشلال الجانبي

يتيح الشلال الجانبي المزج الأفضل للمنظف مع الماء مع تقليل فضلات المنظف إلى الحد الأدنى والتي يمكنها التسبب في تهيج الجلد والحساسية.
LoDecibel™‎ واهتزاز أقل

LoDecibel™‎ واهتزاز أقل

يقلل محرك المحول الذكي من مستوى الضوضاء والاهتزاز. هذا بالإضافة إلى المزيد من المتانة والضمان على المحرك لمدة 10 سنوات.
™Smart Diagnosis

™Smart Diagnosis

يساعد Smart Diagnosis™‎ على تشخيص المشاكل الميكانيكية وإصلاحها، وتقليل عدد زيارات الصيانة المكلفة والمزعجة.
تصميم آمن ومريح

تصميم آمن ومريح

يضمن التصميم الأنيق والمتين تحقيق الراحة والسلامة مع تقديم الميزات الفعالة والمبتكرة.

الأسئلة الشائعة

س.

لماذا الغسيل لديّ مغطى بالغبار والوبر؟

أ.

1. يتم ترشيح الغبار المتولد أثناء الغسيل من خلال فلتر تنظيف. إذا كان فلتر التنظيف ممتلئًا، فقد لا تتم تصفية الغبار بشكل صحيح. يمكن تنظيف فلتر التنظيف يدويًا قبل كل غسلة لمنع الغسالة من ترك الأتربة والوبر على الملابس.

2. افصل ملابسك الملونة عن البيضاء عن الملابس السوداء والملابس التي تفرز النسالة. اغسل أوزان مختلفة من الغسيل لمنع الغبار والوبر غير المرغوب فيه في غسيلك.

س.

[IE] ماذا عليّ أن أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

أ.
1. يحدث ذلك عندما لا تمتلئ حاوية الغسيل بالماء لفترة زمنية معينة.
2.تحقق مما إذا كان الصنبور مغلقًا أو خرطوم المياه غير متصل
3.تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه مضغوطًا أو مثنيًا
4.يرجى التحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه متجمدًا بسبب الطقس البارد
س.

.[OE] ماذا علي أن أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

أ.

1. إذا كان خرطوم التصريف ملتويًا أو مثنيًا، أو إذا تم تركيب خرطوم التصريف على مستوى عالٍ جدًا، فقد ينقطع تدفق المياه وقد لا يتم تصريف المياه جيدًا. في هذه الحالة، تأكد من أن خرطوم الصرف مرتفع عن الأرض بما لا يزيد عن 6 سم وقم بترتيبه بحيث ينزل الجزء السفلي من الخرطوم بشكل متساوٍ، دون عائق.

2. تأكد من عدم انسداد خرطوم التصريف بالغبار أو أي مواد أخرى

3. تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم الصرف قد تجمد بسبب الطقس البارد

س.

[dE] ماذا علي أن أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

أ.

.إذا كان الصمام في مكان توفير مصدر المياه مغلقًا أو كان صمام الصرف الخاص بالصنبور مغلقًا، فلن تعمل ميزات تعقيم أنابيب المياه وتعقيم مخرج المياه. يرجى فتح صمام مصدر المياه أو صمام الصرف.

س.

.كيف أسجل منتجات ThinQ الخاصة بي؟

أ.

1. تأكد من تشغيل كل من المنتج وموجه الإنترنت

2. اجعل منتجك قريبًا من جهاز توجيه الإنترنت. إذا كانت المسافة بين المنتج والموجه بعيدة جدًا، فقد تكون قوة الإشارة ضعيفة وقد يستغرق تسجيل المنتج وقتًا طويلاً.

يرجى الرجوع إلى الصفحة ذات الصلة ببلدك للحصول على مزيد من الإرشادات حول تثبيت تطبيق ThinQ وتسجيل منتجك

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)
13
أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)
‎590x960x606 ‎
تشخيص ذكي
نعم
محرك محوّل ذكي
نعم

المواصفات الأساسية

  • السعة - الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    13

  • الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎590x960x606 ‎

  • الميزات - ezDispense

    لا

  • الميزات - Steam

    لا

  • تكنولوجيا ذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

جميع المواصفات

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • لون الهيكل

    اسود وسطي

  • نوع الغطاء

    زجاج مقوى

السعة

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    13

البرامج

  • غسيل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • ملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • عناية باللون

    لا

  • غسيل ناعم

    لا

  • تنزيل الدورة

    لا

  • صرف + عصر

    لا

  • لحاف

    نعم

  • توفير اقتصادي

    لا

  • تنظيف إضافي

    نعم

  • غسيل عادي

    نعم

  • غسيل مبدئي + غسيل عادي

    نعم

  • غسيل سريع

    نعم

  • الشطف + التجفيف

    لا

  • عناية مدرسية

    لا

  • حمولة صغيرة

    لا

  • الشطف الذكي

    لا

  • الملابس الرياضية

    لا

  • موجة قوية

    لا

  • مناشف

    لا

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • صوف

    نعم

  • عناية ضد الحساسية

    لا

  • صامتة

    نعم

  • العناية بالبقع

    لا

التحكم والشاشة

  • موقت التأجيل

    3-19 ساعة

  • نوع الشاشة

    قرص + لمس + أزرار صلبة وشاشة LED

  • إشارة قفل الباب

    نعم

  • مؤشر الشكل

    18:88

الميزات

  • المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

    لا

  • تقنية TurboWash

    لا

  • محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • النوع

    غسالة تحميل علوي

  • إشارة نهاية الدورة

    نعم

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • ezDispense

    لا

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    نعم

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    لا

  • نظام كشف الرغوة

    لا

  • LoadSense

    نعم

  • Steam

    لا

  • قواعد التسوية

    نعم

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

    لا

  • الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

    نعم

  • مستشعر الاهتزاز

    لا

  • تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

    سخن وبارد

  • JetSpray

    لا

  • فلتر نسالة

    نعم

  • خليط + 3

    نعم

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ جزئيًّا

    نعم

  • شلال مياه جانبي

    نعم

  • محرك محوّل ذكي

    نعم

  • الحركة الذكية

    نعم

  • إقفال مرن للباب

    نعم

  • مرشح نسالة لا يصدأ

    لا

  • TurboDrum

    نعم

  • TurboWash 3D

    لا

  • مستوى الماء

    تلقائي/يدوي

  • WaveForce

    لا

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • ارتفاع المنتج أثناء فتح الغطاء (مم)

    1310

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎590x960x606 ‎

  • الوزن (كجم)

    39.0

خيارات إضافية

  • Wi-Fi

    لا

  • التجفيف بالهواء

    لا

  • احتياطي مائي

    لا

  • ملء عميق

    لا

  • غسل ساخن

    لا

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

    نعم

  • غسل على البارد

    لا

  • نقع

    لا

  • عصر فقط

    لا

  • العناية بالأوساخ

    لا

  • الغسل الأولي

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

    لا

  • موجة قوية

    لا

  • الشطف

    4 مرات

  • الشطف + العصر

    لا

  • زمن التأخير

    نعم

  • تجفيف في الحوض

    لا

  • عصر

    3 مستويات

  • Steam

    لا

  • درجة الحرارة

    بارد / دافئ / ساخن

  • مستوى الماء

    10 مستويات

  • ماء إضافي

    لا

  • TurboWash

    لا

  • غسل

    نعم

الرمز الشريطي

  • الرمز الشريطي

    8806096656853

تكنولوجيا ذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي

    نعم

  • تنزيل الدورة

    لا

  • مراقبة الطاقة

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

  • وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • الاقتران الذكي

    لا

