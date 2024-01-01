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غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 13 كجم باللون الأسود

غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 13 كجم باللون الأسود

T13V1TEHGX
المنظر الأمامي لـ غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 13 كجم باللون الأسود T13V1TEHGX
صورة أمامية للمنتج مفتوحًا
الأسطوانة
الدرج الأيسر مفتوح
الشاشة
الدرج الأمامي مفتوح
الجانب الأيسر
الجانب الأيسر
منظر يوضح الجانب العلوي
صورة توضح الجانب الأيمن مفتوحًا
الجانب الأيمن
صورة عامة للجانب الأيمن
صورة للباب الجانبي مفتوحًا
الجانب الأيسر
الجانب الأيمن
المنظر الأمامي لـ غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 13 كجم باللون الأسود T13V1TEHGX
صورة أمامية للمنتج مفتوحًا
الأسطوانة
الدرج الأيسر مفتوح
الشاشة
الدرج الأمامي مفتوح
الجانب الأيسر
الجانب الأيسر
منظر يوضح الجانب العلوي
صورة توضح الجانب الأيمن مفتوحًا
الجانب الأيمن
صورة عامة للجانب الأيمن
صورة للباب الجانبي مفتوحًا
الجانب الأيسر
الجانب الأيمن

الميزات الرئيسية

    ُظهر صورة الغسالة من الداخل

    It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

    كفاءة في كل عملية غسيل، وتشغيل هادئ في كل دورة

    يضمن لك محرك LG Smart Inverter Motor™ الهدوء والقوة في الغسيل.

    مصممة لتجربة غسيل أفضل

    فتاة صغيرة مستلقية في السرير مع دمية بين ذراعيها

    هادئ كالهمس

    هدوء يشبه هدوء المكاتب

    ُظهر الحوض بالداخل طريقة عمل الغسالة

    TurboDrum™

    قوية وهادئة

    في الخلفية توجد غسالة، وفي الأمام يوجد غسالة ملابس نظيفة وأيقونة حركة الغسالة عليها

    حركة ذكية

    غسيل ثلاثي الحركة

    غطاء الغسالة يظهر مفتوحًا

    المتانة

    ُنعت لتتميز بالقوة وتُغلق بهدوء

    فتاة صغيرة مستلقية في السرير مع دمية بين ذراعيها

    فتاة صغيرة مستلقية في السرير مع دمية بين ذراعيها

    Smart Inverter

    هادئ كالهمس

    يعمل محرك LG Smart Inverter Motor™ بهدوء وسلاسة.

    * تم اختباره من قِبل مختبر LG الداخلي في سبتمبر 2023، كانت ضوضاء الدوران في الدورة العادية مع حمولة 8.8 كجم 51 ديسيبل (مستوى ضغط الصوت). قد تختلف النتائج باختلاف الملابس والبيئة.

    ُظهر الحوض طريقة عمل الغسالة

    TurboDrum™

    تجربة غسيل قوية ولمسة ناعمة

    تمنحك TurboDrum™ تجربة غسيل قوية وتزيل البقع الصعبة مع تدفق ماء قوي.

    * صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

    في الخلفية توجد غسالة، وفي الأمام يوجد غسالة ملابس نظيفة وأيقونة حركة الغسالة عليها

    حركة ذكية

    غسيل متقدم ثلاثي التدفق  

    يتميز بثلاث حركات مصممة خصيصًا لكل نوع من أنواع الأقمشة: التحريك والدوران والتأرجح

    * صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

    باب مقاوم للخدوش، وسلس الإغلاق

    تصميم نحيف ومتين يوفر الراحة والأمان والكفاءة والابتكار.

    * صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

    قوية لكن هادئة، ومصممة بشكل جميل لتدوم طويلاً

    • صورة المنتج
    • صورة المنتج
    • صورة المنتج
    • صورة المنتج
    • صورة المنتج
    • صورة المنتج

    الأسئلة الشائعة

    Q.

    ما هي أفضل سعة للغسالة؟

    A.

    توصي LG بغسالة سعتها 8-9 كجم للغسالة المنزلية متوسطة الحجم. فكّر في استخدام طراز أكبر تتراوح سعته بين 11 و13 كجم لعائلة كبيرة أو إذا كانت أحمال الغسيل كبيرة بشكل ملحوظ. كما يمكن للطرازات الأكبر حجمًا أن تتسع لحاف كبير. تذكّر أن تقنية LG المبتكرة تعني أن أجهزتنا يمكن أن توفر سعة أكبر لنفس حجم الغسالة.

    Q.

    لماذا غسيلي مغطى بالغبار والوبر؟ 

    A.

    1. يتم تصفية الغبار المتولد أثناء الغسيل من خلال فلتر تنظيف. إذا كان فلتر التنظيف ممتلئًا، فقد لا يتم تصفية الغبار بشكل صحيح. يمكن تنظيف فلتر التنظيف يدويًا قبل كل غسلة لمنع الغسالة من ترك الغبار والوبر على الملابس.

    2. يُستحسن فصل الملابس الملونة والبيضاء عن الملابس السوداء والملابس المنتجة للوبر. نوصي بغسلها في دورة غسيل منفصلة لمنع الغبار والوبر عن الملابس.

    Q.

    [IE] ماذا أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

    A.

    1. يحدث هذا الخطأ عندما لا يتم ملء وعاء الغسيل بالماء لفترة زمنية معينة.

    2. تحقق مما إذا كان الصنبور مغلقًا أو أن خرطوم المياه غير موصول

    3. تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه مضغوطًا أو مثنيًا

    4. يرجى التحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه متجمدًا بسبب برودة الطقس

    Q.

    [OE] ماذا أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

    A.

    1. فقد ينقطع تدفق المياه وقد لا يتم تصريفها بشكل جيد، إذا كان خرطوم التصريف ملتويًا أو مثنيًا، أو إذا كان خرطوم التصريف مثبتًا على ارتفاع عالٍ جدًا. في هذه الحالة، تأكد من عدم ارتفاع خرطوم التصريف عن الأرض بأكثر من 6 سم، وقم بتهيئته بحيث يسقط الجزء السفلي من الخرطوم بشكل متساوٍ دون إعاقة.

    2. تأكد من عدم انسداد خرطوم التصريف بالأتربة أو المواد الأخرى.

    3. تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم الصرف قد تجمد بسبب الطقس البارد.

    Q.

    [De] ماذا أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

    A.

    إذا تم إغلاق الصمام الذي يتم فيه توفير مياه المصدر أو صمام التوزيع في الصنبور، فلن تعمل ميزات تعقيم أنبوب المياه وتعقيم مخرج المياه. يُرجى فتح صمام مصدر المياه أو صمام التوزيع.

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    دفع بالتقسيط
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