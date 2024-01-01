About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود

غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود

T15V1NDHG2A
المنظر الأمامي لـ غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود T15V1NDHG2A
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
المنظر الأمامي لـ غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود T15V1NDHG2A
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود
غسالة جديدة علوية التحميل سعة 15 كجم باللون الأسود

الميزات الرئيسية

  • باب يتميز بإغلاق سلس
  • Smart Inverter Motor
  • ضمان 10 سنوات
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • إعادة تشغيل تلقائي (Auto Restart)
  • TurboDrum™
المزيد
تُظهر صورة الغسالة من الداخل

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

كفاءة في كل عملية غسيل، وتشغيل هادئ في كل دورة

يضمن لك محرك LG Smart Inverter Motor™ الهدوء والقوة في الغسيل.

مصممة لتجربة غسيل أفضل

فتاة صغيرة مستلقية في السرير مع دمية بين ذراعيها

هادئ كالهمس

هدوء يشبه هدوء المكاتب

يُظهر الحوض بالداخل طريقة عمل الغسالة

TurboDrum™

قوية وهادئة

في الخلفية توجد غسالة، وفي الأمام يوجد غسالة ملابس نظيفة وأيقونة حركة الغسالة عليها

حركة ذكية

حركة ذكية

غطاء الغسالة يظهر مفتوحًا

المتانة

صُنعت لتتميز بالقوة وتُغلق بهدوء

فتاة صغيرة مستلقية في السرير مع دمية بين ذراعيها

فتاة صغيرة مستلقية في السرير مع دمية بين ذراعيها

Smart Inverter

هادئ كالهمس

يعمل محرك LG Smart Inverter Motor™ بهدوء وسلاسة.

* تم اختباره من قِبل مختبر LG الداخلي في سبتمبر 2023، كانت ضوضاء الدوران في الدورة العادية مع حمولة 8.8 كجم 51 ديسيبل (مستوى ضغط الصوت). قد تختلف النتائج باختلاف الملابس والبيئة.

يُظهر الحوض طريقة عمل الغسالة

TurboDrum™

تجربة غسيل قوية ولمسة ناعمة

تمنحك TurboDrum™ تجربة غسيل قوية وتزيل البقع الصعبة مع تدفق ماء قوي.

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

في الخلفية توجد غسالة، وفي الأمام يوجد غسالة ملابس نظيفة وأيقونة حركة الغسالة عليها

حركة ذكية

غسيل متقدم ثلاثي التدفق 

يتميز بثلاث حركات مصممة خصيصًا لكل نوع من أنواع الأقمشة: التحريك والدوران والتأرجح

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

باب مقاوم للخدوش، وسلس الإغلاق

تصميم نحيف ومتين يوفر الراحة والأمان والكفاءة والابتكار.

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

فلتر الوبر العريض لملابس نظيفة

يقوم فلتر الوبر بالتقاط الغبار والوبر، مما يضمن بقاء ملابسك وحلة الملابس نظيفة.

يُظهر الحوض طريقة عمل الغسالة

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

قوية لكن هادئة، ومصممة بشكل جميل لتدوم طويلاً

  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج

الأسئلة الشائعة

Q.

ما هي أفضل سعة للغسالة؟

A.

توصي LG بغسالة سعتها 8-9 كجم للغسالة المنزلية متوسطة الحجم. فكّر في استخدام طراز أكبر تتراوح سعته بين 11 و13 كجم لعائلة كبيرة أو إذا كانت أحمال الغسيل كبيرة بشكل ملحوظ. كما يمكن للطرازات الأكبر حجمًا أن تتسع لحاف كبير. تذكّر أن تقنية LG المبتكرة تعني أن أجهزتنا يمكن أن توفر سعة أكبر لنفس حجم الغسالة.

Q.

لماذا غسيلي مغطى بالغبار والوبر؟ 

A.

1. يتم تصفية الغبار المتولد أثناء الغسيل من خلال فلتر تنظيف. إذا كان فلتر التنظيف ممتلئًا، فقد لا يتم تصفية الغبار بشكل صحيح. يمكن تنظيف فلتر التنظيف يدويًا قبل كل غسلة لمنع الغسالة من ترك الغبار والوبر على الملابس.

2. يُستحسن فصل الملابس الملونة والبيضاء عن الملابس السوداء والملابس المنتجة للوبر. نوصي بغسلها في دورة غسيل منفصلة لمنع الغبار والوبر عن الملابس.

Q.

[IE] ماذا أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

A.

1. يحدث هذا الخطأ عندما لا يتم ملء وعاء الغسيل بالماء لفترة زمنية معينة.

2. تحقق مما إذا كان الصنبور مغلقًا أو أن خرطوم المياه غير موصول

3. تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه مضغوطًا أو مثنيًا

4. يرجى التحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه متجمدًا بسبب برودة الطقس

Q.

[OE] ماذا أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

A.

1. فقد ينقطع تدفق المياه وقد لا يتم تصريفها بشكل جيد، إذا كان خرطوم التصريف ملتويًا أو مثنيًا، أو إذا كان خرطوم التصريف مثبتًا على ارتفاع عالٍ جدًا. في هذه الحالة، تأكد من عدم ارتفاع خرطوم التصريف عن الأرض بأكثر من 6 سم، وقم بتهيئته بحيث يسقط الجزء السفلي من الخرطوم بشكل متساوٍ دون إعاقة.

2. تأكد من عدم انسداد خرطوم التصريف بالأتربة أو المواد الأخرى.

3. تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم الصرف قد تجمد بسبب الطقس البارد.

Q.

[De] ماذا أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

A.

إذا تم إغلاق الصمام الذي يتم فيه توفير مياه المصدر أو صمام التوزيع في الصنبور، فلن تعمل ميزات تعقيم أنبوب المياه وتعقيم مخرج المياه. يُرجى فتح صمام مصدر المياه أو صمام التوزيع.

طباعة

المواصفات الأساسية

  • السعة - الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    15

  • الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎632x970x670 ‎

  • الميزات - ezDispense

    لا

  • الميزات - Steam

    لا

  • تكنولوجيا ذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

جميع المواصفات

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • لون الهيكل

    اسود وسطي

  • نوع الغطاء

    زجاج مقوى

السعة

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    15

البرامج

  • غسيل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • ملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • عناية باللون

    لا

  • غسيل ناعم

    نعم

  • تنزيل الدورة

    لا

  • صرف + عصر

    لا

  • لحاف

    نعم

  • توفير اقتصادي

    لا

  • تنظيف إضافي

    لا

  • غسيل عادي

    نعم

  • غسيل مبدئي + غسيل عادي

    نعم

  • غسيل سريع

    نعم

  • الشطف + التجفيف

    لا

  • عناية مدرسية

    لا

  • حمولة صغيرة

    لا

  • الشطف الذكي

    لا

  • الملابس الرياضية

    لا

  • موجة قوية

    لا

  • مناشف

    لا

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • صوف

    لا

  • صامتة

    لا

التحكم والشاشة

  • موقت التأجيل

    لا

  • نوع الشاشة

    قرص + لمس + أزرار صلبة وشاشة LED

  • إشارة قفل الباب

    لا

  • مؤشر الشكل

    88

الميزات

  • المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

    لا

  • تقنية TurboWash

    لا

  • محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • النوع

    غسالة تحميل علوي

  • إشارة نهاية الدورة

    نعم

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • ezDispense

    لا

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    نعم

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    لا

  • نظام كشف الرغوة

    لا

  • LoadSense

    نعم

  • Steam

    لا

  • قواعد التسوية

    نعم

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

    لا

  • الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

    نعم

  • مستشعر الاهتزاز

    لا

  • تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

    سخن وبارد

  • JetSpray

    لا

  • فلتر نسالة

    نعم

  • خليط + 3

    لا

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ جزئيًّا

    نعم

  • شلال مياه جانبي

    نعم

  • محرك محوّل ذكي

    نعم

  • الحركة الذكية

    نعم

  • إقفال مرن للباب

    نعم

  • مرشح نسالة لا يصدأ

    لا

  • TurboDrum

    نعم

  • TurboWash 3D

    لا

  • مستوى الماء

    تلقائي/يدوي

  • WaveForce

    لا

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • ارتفاع المنتج أثناء فتح الغطاء (مم)

    1330

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎632x970x670 ‎

  • الوزن (كجم)

    39.0

خيارات إضافية

  • تشغيل/إيقاف العملية

    نعم

  • Wi-Fi

    لا

  • التجفيف بالهواء

    لا

  • احتياطي مائي

    لا

  • ملء عميق

    لا

  • شطف إضافي

    لا

  • غسل ساخن

    نعم

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

    نعم

  • غسل على البارد

    نعم

  • نقع

    لا

  • عصر فقط

    نعم

  • العناية بالأوساخ

    لا

  • الغسل الأولي

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

    لا

  • موجة قوية

    لا

  • الشطف

    5 مرات

  • الشطف + العصر

    نعم

  • زمن التأخير

    لا

  • تجفيف في الحوض

    لا

  • عصر

    لا

  • Steam

    لا

  • درجة الحرارة

    بارد / دافئ / ساخن

  • مستوى الماء

    5 مستويات

  • تنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • ماء إضافي

    لا

  • TurboWash

    لا

  • غسل

    نعم

الرمز الشريطي

  • الرمز الشريطي

    8806096849491

تكنولوجيا ذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي

    نعم

  • تنزيل الدورة

    لا

  • مراقبة الطاقة

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

  • وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • الاقتران الذكي

    لا

رأي المستخدمين

اختياراتنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

العثور عليه محليًا

Experience this product around you.
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 