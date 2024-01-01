Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
أبرز الخصائص ما هو نظام webOS؟ الشاشة الرئيسية والتطبيقات الألعاب ونمط الحياة العرض الترويجي

اجعل تجربتك التلفزيونية خاصة بذوقك

استمتع بتجربة مشاهدة تلفزيون مُصممة خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Picture Wizard وAI Concierge وAI Chatbot وAI magic remote وQuick Card.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتكون مختلفة عند إصدارها.
**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.
***يتم توفير AI Concierge وAI Chatbot والتعرف على الصوت بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي فقط في البلدان التي تدعم NLP بلغتها الأم.
****محاكاة صور الشاشة.

Pocket-lint

صُنِّف نظام التشغيل LG webOS كأفضل نظام تشغيل للتلفزيونات الذكية

اكتشف المزيد

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

مرة أخرى تأتي LG في المرتبة الأولى في فئة التلفزيونات الذكية المدمجة

اكتشف المزيد

iF Design Award

حائز على جائزة iF Design Award

اكتشف المزيد

يحوم شعار webOS في المنتصف على خلفية سوداء، والمساحة أدناه مضاءة بألوان الشعار الأحمر والبرتقالي والأصفر. يتم عرض &quot;webOS Re: New Program&quot; أسفل الشعار.

webOS Re:New Program

كل عام تلفزيون جديد لمدة 5 سنوات

دائمًا جديد، حتى عندما نضيف ميزات جديدة ووسائل راحة.

خمسة مستطيلات بألوان مختلفة متداخلة لأعلى، كل منها يحمل علامة سنة من &quot;webOS 24&quot; إلى &quot;webOS 28&quot;. توجد أسهم تشير للأعلى بين المستطيلات، المسماة من &quot;Upgrade 1&quot; إلى &quot;Upgrade 4&quot;.

مع برنامج webOS Re:New، يمكن للعملاء الاستمتاع بأربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، مما يضمن إجمالي خمسة إصدارات webOS، بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي في وقت الشراء.

*يدعم برنامج webOS Re:New ما مجموعه أربع ترقيات على مدار خمس سنوات، والحد الأدنى هو الإصدار المثبت مسبقًا من webOS، ويختلف جدول الترقية من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.
**قد تختلف التحديثات والجدول الزمني لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.
***تتضمن الترقيات المتاحة لعام 2023 طرازات UHD والأحدث.

يعرض LG TV شاشة My Profile. في الثلث العلوي، لافتة Tangible Wonders. أسفل الشعار، يتم عرض الأزرار التالية: Home Hub، Sports، الألعاب، ميزات Accessibility، المكتب المنزلي. يتم عرض الشعارات التالية أسفل الأزرار: LG Channels وNetflix وPrime Video وDisney+ وApple TV وYouTube وSpotify وTwitch وGeForce Now وUdemy. أسفل الشعارات، يتم عرض 5 صور مصغرة لأفلام تحت النص &quot;أفضل الاختيارات لك&quot;. ينقر المؤشر على حرف &quot;S&quot; الأولي في الزاوية اليسرى العليا. يتم فتح القائمة المنسدلة لحساب LG ويتم عرض خمسة أسماء. ينقر المؤشر على الاسم الثاني لتتغير الصور المصغرة والمحتويات الموصى بها على الشاشة.

My Profile

مساحتك مخصصة لك

باستخدام My Profile، يمكنك بسهولة إنشاء ملف تعريف لكل فرد من أفراد العائلة. يحصل الجميع على شاشة رئيسية شخصية، مع توصيات محتوى مخصصة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة واتصال الشبكة.
***يمكن إنشاء 10 ملفات تعريف وعرضها على الشاشة الرئيسية.

ينقر المؤشر على Sports وتتلاشى الشاشة في الصفحة الرئيسية لـ Sports مع النص “Register your favorite team/player for more information about league standing, game schedules or any other updates” (سجل فريقك/لاعبك المفضل للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول وضع الدوري أو جداول المباريات أو أي تحديثات أخرى) و&quot;Popular league list.” (قائمة الدوريات الشهيرة). تم تصنيف خمس صور مصغرة على أنها كرة القدم وكرة السلة وبيسبول وكريكيت وهوكي الجليد. تتلاشى الشاشة للخلف، وينقر المؤشر على اللعبة، وتتحول الشاشة إلى الصفحة الرئيسية للعبة مع النص “Immerse yourself in a game on the large screen You can play games and check out the latest gameplay videos&quot; (انغمس في اللعب على الشاشة الكبيرة، ومارس الألعاب واطلع على أحدث مقاطع الفيديو للألعاب). تعرض الصورة الأزرار المسماة GeForce NOW، وAmazon Luna، وUtomik، وBlacknut، وBoosteroid، وRecently Played. يتم عرض الشعارات التالية: GeForce Now، وAmazon Luna، وUtomik، وBlacknut Boosteroid، وYouTube، وTwitch.

Quick Card

اختصار لمحتواك المفضل

نقرة واحدة فقط. تنقلك بطاقة Quick Card إلى المكان الذي تريده في ثانية واحدة، سواء كان ذلك مركز الألعاب الخاص بك، أو قوائم التشغيل المفضلة لديك، أو مكتبك المنزلي.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد تختلف الميزات والقوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة أعلاه حسب البلد ووقت الإصدار.

Sports Portal

مساحة لمشجعي الرياضة

انغمس في الإثارة من Sports Portal - حيث تجد جميع الأحداث الرياضية المفضلة لك التي تضم الألعاب المباشرة وأبرز المباريات وجداول الدوري والمزيد على شاشة واحدة.

Sports Alert

لن تفوتك مشاهدة أي هدف بعد الآن

اضبط Sports Alert لفرقك المفضلة واحصل على تذكيرات حول المباريات القادمة، وتنبيهات حول الأهداف، والنتائج النهائية فور حدوثها.

Sports Mode

الأهداف والتمريرات دقيقة وواضحة

قم بالتبديل إلى Sports Mode للحصول على صورة مخصصة للرياضة مع السطوع المناسب والتباين والصوت والحركة السلسة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد تختلف الخدمة والدوري المدعومين حسب المنطقة والبلد.
***يجب الاتصال بالإنترنت.
****وظيفة Sports Alert متاحة فقط للفرق واللاعبين المسجلين عبر My Team.

يعرض LG TV فيلمًا، ويتم تقسيم الشاشة بحيث يتم عرض الفيلم على أحد نصفي الشاشة بينما يعرض النصف الآخر Spotify. ينقر المؤشر على زر لإظهار لوحة إعدادات Multi-View وينقر المؤشر على زر Live TV، وتتغير نافذة Spotify إلى شاشة تعرض المشهد الرياضي. نافذة ثالثة تعرض مقطع فيديو لليوجا على YouTube تظهر بشكل منزلق من الأسفل. بعد ذلك، تظهر نافذة رابعة تعرض شرائح Spotify من الأسفل بحيث تعرض الشاشة محتوى مختلفًا في جميع الأجزاء الأربعة.

Multi View

اعرض المحتوى بطرق العرض متعددة، اجعل متعتك متعددة

عندما لا تكفي شاشة واحدة لعرض ما تريده، يمكنك تقسيمها إلى 2-4 أجزاء. استخدم التلفزيون لديك كشاشة مزدوجة لجهاز الكمبيوتر، أو أضف المزيد من الشاشة للبحث على الويب والمشاهدة بتقنية PiP في الوقت نفسه.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**إعدادات الصورة والصوت على كلا الشاشتين هي نفسها.
***يختلف دعم وضع شاشتين / 4 شاشات حسب الطراز والبلد. (يتوفر وضع 3 و4 شاشات فقط في سلسلتي M4 وG4).

AI Picture Wizard

صورة مصممة على ذوقك

حدد صورك المفضلة، وسيقوم AI Picture Wizard بإنشاء صورة مصممة خصيصًا لتناسب ذوقك الفريد من بين 85 مليون احتمال، ثم احفظها في ملفك الشخصي.

*يتوفر AI Picture Wizard على OLED M4، وOLED G4، وOLED C4، وOLED CS4، وOLED B4، وQNED99، وQNED90، وQNED89، وQNED85، و86NANO80.

Always Ready

مساعدك جاهز دائمًا لخدمتك

حتى عندما يكون التلفزيون مغلقًا، يمكنك معرفة معلومات مثل الوقت والطقس والتنبيهات الرياضية وتحديثات تقويم Google. مساعدك جاهز دائمًا لمساعدتك.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**ميزة Always Ready متوفر في طرازات LG OLED M4، وG4، وC4، وCS4، وB4، وQNED99، وQNED90، وQNED89، وQNED85، و86NANO80.

LG Magic Remote يحتوي على الزر الدائري الأوسط، حيث ينبعث ضوء زهري نيون حول الزر لتمييزه. إشارة وردية تأتي من جهاز التحكم عن بعد مع فقاعة كلام وردية أعلى LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

حرية الاستخدام بين يديك

حرر نفسك من قيود الأزرار القديمة. يفتح LG Magic Remote الوظائف الذكية لـ LG TV بنقرة أو بالتمرير أو بالتعرف على الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي التي تغير القناة أو توصي بالمحتوى عندما تتحدث في الميكروفون.

*قد يختلف دعم Magic Remote ووظائفه وميزاته حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة لنفس الطراز.
**يجب الاتصال بالإنترنت.
***يتم توفير ميزة التعرف على الصوت بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي فقط في البلدان التي تدعم NLP بلغتها الأم.

يعرض LG TV صورة سيدة وكلب في حقل واسع. في الجزء السفلي من الشاشة، يتم عرض النص &quot;Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control” (التوصية بكلمات رئيسية جديدة في كل مرة تضغط فيها على زر الميكروفون في جهاز التحكم عن بُعد) بجوار رسم لدائرة باللونين الوردي والأرجواني. تعرض الأشرطة الوردية الكلمات الأساسية التالية: أفلام مع كلاب، عرض الكلاب، وثائقي، استرخاء، رسوم متحركة للحيوانات. يتم توجيه جهاز LG Magic Remote نحو التلفزيون أمام LG TV مع وجود دوائر متحدة المركز باللون الأرجواني النيون حول زر الميكروفون. بجانب جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، يتم عرض رسم لإصبع يضغط على زر ويتم عرض النص &quot;Short press” (ضغطة قصيرة).

AI Concierge

مشاهدة محتواك المفضل بكل سهولة

يتعرف عليك AI Concierge من خلال سجل البحث الخاص بك، ويوصي بالمحتوى والإعدادات المسبقة للكلمات الرئيسية بما في ذلك "لك"، و"موصى به"، و"الرائج الآن"، و"النصائح".

*لا يمكن توفير “المخصص لك” في AI Concierge إلا في البلدان التي تدعم البرمجة اللغوية العصبية بلغتها الأصلية.
**تعتمد توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية على سجل البحث وتختلف وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

يتم عرض الصور قبل وبعد لـ LG TV جنبًا إلى جنب. تحتوي شاشة &quot;قبل&quot; على صورة داكنة مع نافذة منبثقة لمكتب مساعدة الذكاء الاصطناعي. يكتب المستخدم في المحادثة &quot;الشاشة معتمة&quot;. الرد يقول: &quot;مرحبًا، يبدو أن هناك مشكلة في الشاشة. سوف أحل هذه المشكلة بسرعة. ومن خلال تحسين إعدادات الشاشة، يمكنك المشاهدة على شاشة أكثر سطوعًا ووضوحًا.&quot; يقوم المستخدم بالنقر على زر التحسين. تحتوي الشاشة اللاحقة على صورة أكثر سطوعًا ووضوحًا. تقول نافذة المحادثة المنبثقة لمكتب مساعدة AI: &quot;تحسين إعدادات الشاشة. وضع الصورة = ساطعة. توفير الطاقة = الحد الأقصى. تقليل الضوء الأزرق = تشغيل. اكتمل إعداد التحسين.&quot;

Accessibility

AI Chatbot يجعل التلفزيون في متناول المزيد منا

LG TV مناسب للجميع بفضل المساعدة الذكية من AI Chatbot وقوائم الوصول السريع التي تتيح لك التحكم في جميع إعدادات Accessibility في التلفزيون بسهولة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد تختلف الخدمة حسب المنطقة والبلد.
***يجب الاتصال بالإنترنت.
****يتم توفير AI Chatbot فقط في البلدان التي تدعم NLP بلغتها الأم.

Home Hub

تحكم في منزلك الذكي من مكان واحد

تتيح ميزة Home Hub التحكم السلس في نظامك البيئي الذكي من جهاز التلفزيون لديك، بما في ذلك الهاتف المحمول وsoundbar وأجهزة إنترنت الأشياء (IoT) مثل الإضاءة الذكية والتدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء، وما إلى ذلك.

*LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات التي تدعم "Matter" وفقًا للأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال الأولي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.
**لا يمكن استخدام وظيفة الصوت باستخدام سماعات الرأس بدون جهاز تحكم عن بعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI وalpha 11 AI. وقد يختلف حسب المنتجات والمناطق.
***قد لا تكون خدمة Chromecast المدمجة متاحة بعد وقت شراء OLED CS4، ولكن ستتمكن من الاستمتاع بالخدمة بعد تثبيت تحديثات برنامج webOS.

LG TV معلق على الحائط في غرفة معيشة، ويعرض أسدًا وشبلاً. رجل يجلس في المقدمة ويحمل هاتفًا ذكيًا في يده ويعرض نفس صورة الأسود. يظهر رسم لثلاثة أشرطة منحنية باللون الأحمر النيون أعلى الهاتف الذكي مباشرة ويشير نحو التلفزيون.

Mobile Connectivity

اعرض تطبيقاتك مباشرة على التليفزيون

شاهد المحتوى من هاتف iPhone أو Android على شاشة LG TV لديك دون عناء مع Apple AirPlay وChromecast المدمج.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc.، ومسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
***دعم AirPlay 2، وHomeKit، وChromecast المدمج قد يختلف حسب المنطقة واللغة.
****LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات التي تدعم "Matter" وفقًا للأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال الأولي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.
*****قد لا تكون خدمة Chromecast المدمجة متاحة بعد وقت شراء OLED CS4، ولكن ستتمكن من الاستمتاع بالخدمة بعد تثبيت تحديثات برنامج webOS.

LG OLED evo TV C4 وevo G4 وB4 في صف مقابل خلفية سوداء مع دوامات دقيقة من الألوان. يوجد شعار &quot;OLED TV رقم 1 في العالم لمدة 11 عامًا&quot; في الصورة. نص إخلاء المسؤولية كالتالي: “المصدر: Omdia. شحنات الوحدات من 2013 حتى 2023. النتائج لا تعتبر مصادقة من LG Electronics. أي اعتماد على هذه النتائج يكون على مسؤولية الطرف الخارجي. يرجى زيارة https://www.omdia.com/ لمزيد من التفاصيل.”

شاشة LG OLED جديدة تمامًا

بعد 11 عامًا لا يزال على القمة

بعد 11 عامًا لا يزال على القمة Learn more
