Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Kit de unión para lavadoras LG con una profundidad de 55 - 65 cm | DK2W | Pieza de unión para lavadora y secadora con bandeja extraíble | Blanco

Kit de unión para lavadoras LG con una profundidad de 55 - 65 cm | DK2W | Pieza de unión para lavadora y secadora con bandeja extraíble | Blanco

Kit de unión para lavadoras LG con una profundidad de 55 - 65 cm | DK2W | Pieza de unión para lavadora y secadora con bandeja extraíble | Blanco

DK2W
Front view
Front view
side perspective view
Front view
Front view
side perspective view

Características principales

  • Marco intermedio diseñado para colocarse entre la lavadora y la secadora, proporcionando espacio de almacenamiento adicional.
  • Instalación sencilla.
  • Compatible con todas las lavadoras y secadoras LG de carga frontal con una profundidad de 55–65 cm.
  • La bandeja extraíble es ideal para apoyar o clasificar la ropa lavada o secada.
Más

Guía de compra de lavadoras LG

Descubra cómo elegir la mejor lavadora para su hogar seleccionando el tamaño, la capacidad, las funciones y el consumo de energía adecuados. Conozca también la tecnología más avanzada de LG, que garantiza un lavado eficaz y eficiente en cada uso.

Descubre más
Torre de Lavado (Lavadora + Secadora)

Torre de Lavado (Lavadora + Secadora)

Posibilidad de instalar un kit de unión con bandeja extraíble entre la lavadora y la secadora (se vende por separado).

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096365410

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.
SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO