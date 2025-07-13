Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Mando Magic MR22GN (2022) con NFC

Características principales

  • Mando Magic MR22GN (2022) con NFC
  • Remote con sensor de Movimiento para navegar por tu TV con puntero inalámbrico.
  • Incluye Micrófono integrado para interactuar por voz mediante comandos compatibles con Google y Alexa.
  • Teclas de canal 1-9, 8 de ellas programables para disponer de acceso directo a diferentes aplicaciones, entradas, canales o entradas.
  • Accesos Directos a Netflix, Prime Video, WuakiTV y Disney+.
  • Compatible con los modelos de TV de LG de 2022 y 2021. - OLED Z2/1, G2/G1, C2/C1, B2/1, A2/1. - QNED MiniLED 996Q/P, 966Q/P, 916Q/P, 90Q/P, 87Q, 86Q, 82Q, 81Q. - NANOCELL NANO9_6P, NANO8_6Q/P, NANO786Q/P, NANO766Q/P. - UHD Series UQ y UP. - HD Series LQ/LM, TQ
Más

Cómo registrarlo

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual correspondiente al modelo de tu producto. 

Cómo registrar el mando a distancia Magic Remote.

Para usar el mando a distancia Magic Remote, en primer lugar emparéjalo con tu televisor. 

1. Ponle las pilas al Magic Remote y enciende el televisor.

2. Apunta al televisor con el mando a distancia Magic Remote y pulsa el botón de rueda (OK) del mando a distancia.

 

* Si no se puede registrar el mando a distancia Magic Remote en el televisor, prueba de nuevo después de apagar y volver a encender el televisor.

Cómo anular el registro del mando a distancia Magic Remote.

Mantén pulsados los botones (HOME) y (Atrás) del mando a distancia a la vez durante cinco segundos para anular el emparejamiento del mando a distancia Magic Remote con tu televisor.

 

* Mantén pulsados los botones (Home) y (Ajustes) a la vez durante más de 5 segundos para desconectar y anular el registro del mando a distancia Magic Remote al mismo tiempo.

* Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener lenguaje publicitario y pueden diferir del producto real. La apariencia, especificaciones y otros detalles del producto quedan sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso para su mejora.

* Todas las imágenes y fotografías del producto pueden diferir del producto real. El color del producto puede variar según la resolución del monitor, la configuración de brillo y las especificaciones de cada ordenador.

* El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso y su disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Referencia

    AKB76040001

  • Categoría

    Magic Remote

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Dimensiones del producto (An x Al x Pr, mm)

    41 x 190 x 31

  • Peso neto (g)

    96

