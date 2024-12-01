We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SN8YG. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con Dolby Atmos, 440W de potencia, Asistente de Google, Chromecast integrado, subwoofer inalámbrico, Wifi y Bluetooth con tecnología Meridian.
SN8YG. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con Dolby Atmos, 440W de potencia, Asistente de Google, Chromecast integrado, subwoofer inalámbrico, Wifi y Bluetooth con tecnología Meridian.
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
440W, (82dB)
-
Subwoofer
220W (Inalámbrico), (85dB)
-
Sistema
3.1.2ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Meridian Sound
Sí
-
Hi-Res Audio
24bit/96kHz
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Sí
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Sí
-
Preparado para Altavoces Traseros SPK-8
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Atmos
Sí
-
Dolby TrueHD
Sí
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
AAC / AAC+
Sí
-
FLAC
Sí
-
OGG
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
-
AAC
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Sí
-
Bluetooth 5.0
Sí
-
Optical
Sí
-
4K Pass Through
Sí
-
USB
Sí
-
HDMI 2.1 (1in/1out)
Sí
-
Compatible con LG WOWCAST
Sí
OTRAS CARACTERÍSITCAS
-
Google Assistant Integrado (2 Mic in)
Sí
-
Funciona con Google Assistant.
Sí
-
Chromecast
Sí
-
Sound Sync Óptico
Sí
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Sí
-
Modo Noche - Mando/App
Sí
-
App de control: iOS / Android
Sí
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - App
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Pilas
AAA x 2
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad Principal
1060 x 57 x 119 mm, 4.4Kg
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm, 7.8Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf