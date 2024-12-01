We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM1560, Microcadena con 10W de potencia, conexión bluetooth y USB
Todas las especificaciones
REPRODUCTORES
-
CD
Sí
DESCRIPCIÓN
-
Potencia del altavoz
2 * 5 W
-
Sintonizador
Sí
-
USB
Sí
-
Portable In
Sí
-
Bluetooth
Sí
-
Antena FM
Sí
-
Antena AM
No
-
Tipo de pantalla
DIGITAL
ALTAVOCES
-
Derecha
Sí
-
Izquierda
Sí
PRESTACIONES DE AUDIO
-
Salida total
10 W
EFECTOS DE SONIDO
-
Bypass
Sí
-
Rock
Sí
-
Jazz
Sí
-
Pop
Sí
-
Bass Blast
Sí
-
Clásico
Sí
FUNCIONES
-
FLAC
Sí
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Sí
-
Reloj/Temporizador/Reposo/Ajuste
Sí
-
Silencio
Sí
-
MP3/WMA CD
Sí
FUNCIONES DE REPRODUCCIÓN
-
Repetir (Una vez y Todo)
Sí
-
Selección aleatoria
Sí
-
Suprimir archivos
Sí
-
Reanudar
Sí
-
Programa
Sí
-
Etiqueta ID3 MP3/WMA en pantalla
Sí
-
Bluetooth
Sí
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
