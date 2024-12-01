We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Barra de Sonido inalámbrica de 2.1 canales y 40W de Potencia, Diseño Compacto y TV Sound Sync
Todas las especificaciones
CANALES Y POTENCIA
-
Potencia
100 Watts
-
Canales
2.0
-
Potencia de los Parlantes
50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)
INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES
-
SPL
82dB
-
Diseño
Compacto
-
Tweeter - Solo Frontal
2cm
-
Woofer
2.2"
-
Impedancia
4ohm
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Portable In (3.5Ø)
Sí
-
Optico Digital
Sí (1)
-
USB
Sí
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
MODOS DE SONIDO
-
ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)
Sí
-
Standard
Sí
-
Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)
Sí
-
EQ Usuario
Sí
-
Modo NocturNo
Sí
-
Control de rango dinámico
Sí
FUNCIONALIDAD
-
Control por Bluetooth App.
Android
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Sí
-
Funciones desde el control remoto de TV
Vol + , - , Mute
-
Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)
Sí
-
Sound Sync Óptico digital
Sí
-
Encendido Automático on/off
Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Mute
Sí
FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCIÓN
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
-
WMA
Sí
INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA
-
Cable de Poder
110~220V, 50/60Hz
-
Consumo de energía apagado
↓0.5W
-
Consumo de energía
27W
ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS
-
Manual de Usuario
Sí
-
Control Remoto
Sí
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
Sí
-
Cable Óptico Digital
No
DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD)
-
Unidad Principal
95 x 7.1 x 4.7
-
Peso Neto
2.47 Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
