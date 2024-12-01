Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SQC4R barra de sonido

La barra de sonido LG SQC4R y el televisor LG se colocan juntos en el salón. El televisor está encendido y muestra una imagen gráfica.


El Sonido Absoluto compacto e
inalámbrico

Con una elegancia sencilla, permite que la barra de sonido se integre
perfectamente en tu hogar. Diseñada específicamente para combinar
y mejorar la experiencia con tu televisor.

En la sala de estar, el televisor LG está en la pared. La barra de sonido LG SQC4R se coloca debajo del televisor. En el lado derecho, hay un subwoofer inalámbrico. Debajo del subwoofer, salen gráficos sonoros que ilustran que tiene unos graves potentes.

Subwoofer inalámbrico,
graves increíbles y potentes sin cables

Coloca el subwoofer donde prefieras sin tener que preocuparte de los cables.

2 altavoces traseros se colocan detrás en el lado izquierdo y derecho del sofá. Los gráficos de ondas sonoras salen de los altavoces traseros.

Altavoces traseros inalámbricos(1) para un escenario sonoro más amplio

Explora nuevas profundidades de sonido con nuestros altavoces traseros inalámbricos. Con un rango de recepción mejorado, amplia el escenario sonoro y experimenta un verdadero sonido envolvente.

(1)Los altavoces traseros están conectados al receptor inalámbrico incluido, pero no se muestran en la imagen.

El televisor LG está en la pared, en la pantalla muestra a 2 parejas acostadas en el césped. Frente a ellos, hay una lámpara. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor LG. El gráfico de sonido sale de la parte delantera de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra en la esquina inferior izquierda de la imagen.

Reproduce lo que quieras por Bluetooth®

Reproduce música de forma inalámbrica directamente desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible para una experiencia de sonido sin interrupciones.

La barra de sonido LG está en la estantería blanca. El gráfico de sonido que sale del altavoz. Muestra iconos USB, ópticos.

Conecta todos tus contenidos

Conécta libremente los dispositivos que prefieras mediante USB, entrada óptica, entrada portátil y Bluetooth.

Se aprecia el mando remoto LG en la mano de alguien, que controla el televisor y la barra de sonido al mismo tiempo. Hay íconos de LG TV y LG Sound Bar.

Controla fácilmente la barra de sonido con el mando del televisor LG

La barra de sonido LG viene con un mando a distancia, pero puedes optar por utilizar el de tu TV(2)(3).

(2)Mandos a distancia de las marcas LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba y Samsung.
(3)Solo puedes controlar el volumen de la barra de sonido con los botones usando el mando de tu TV con VOL+- y Mute.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    Potencia Total: 220W

  • Potencia Subwoofer

    Subwoofer: 100W(Wireless), (85dB)

  • Número de canales

    Sistema: 4.1 canales

SONIDO ESPECIAL

  • Sonido Alta Resolución

    Dolby Digital

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • Modo de sonido

    Standard

  • Modo de sonido

    Bass Blast

FORMATOS DE AUDIO

  • Formato de audio

    LPCM

  • Formato de audio

    Dolby Digital

COMPATIVILIDAD DE ARCHIVOS

  • Compatibilidad de archivos

    MP3 (USB)

  • Compatibilidad de archivos

    WMA (USB)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Versión Bluetooth

    Bluetooth

  • Entrada Óptica

    Entrada Óptica

  • USB

    USB

OTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Modo de sonido

    Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual

    Manual Sencillo

  • Manual web

    Manual Completo en web

  • Accesorio garantía

    Garantía

  • Mando a Distancia

    Mando HA2

  • Pilas

    Pilas incluidas AAA x 2

  • accesorios

    Cables para altavoces traseros

DIMENSIONES

  • Medidas

    Medidas Unidad Principal 660 x 56 x 99

  • Peso

    Peso Unidad Principal 1,31Kg

  • Medidas Sobwoofer

    Medidas Subwoofer 185.5 x 303 x 205

  • Peso subwoofer

    Peso Subwoofer 2,94Kg

  • Medidas altavoces traseros

    Medidas Altavoces traseros: 88 x 80 x 122 (x2) mm

  • Peso altavoces traseros

    Peso Altavoces traseros: 0,73Kg

  • Medidas Receptor Inalámbrico Trasero

    Medidas Embalaje 726x223x372

  • Peso Receptor Inalámbrico Trasero

    Peso Embalaje 7,91Kg

  • TV recomendado

    Recomendado para televisores de 43"

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

