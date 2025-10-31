About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero

Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero

Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero

WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
Vista frontal
vista detallada
vista detallada
vista detallada
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
capacidad
capacidad
etiqueta energética
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
vista lateral
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
Vista frontal
vista detallada
vista detallada
vista detallada
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
capacidad
capacidad
etiqueta energética
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO
vista lateral
LG Horno | LG WS5D5210S.OBSPTO 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero, WS5D5210S.OBSPTO

Características principales

  • 12 modos de cocción Ofrecen flexibilidad y precisión, facilitando la creación de platos con resultados profesionales en casa
  • Función freidora con aire incorporada Cocinado más sano, sabroso y crujiente con tan solo pulsar un botón. Ahorra espacio en la cocina con su gran capacidad
  • Guías telescópicas incorporadas: Guías telescópicas modificables en altura, para meter y sacar las bandejas con mayor comodidad
  • Ventilación tangencial El sistema de ventilación tangencial garantiza una distribución uniforme del calor, consiguiendo una mejor cocción de los alimentos, más eficienciente y homogénea
  • Bloqueo de seguridad Evita que el horno se encienda o se modifiquen los ajustes accidentalmente, lo cual es especialmente útil en hogares con niños pequeños
Más
LG Review

¡200 € en juego! Deja tu reseña

Compra un producto LG, comparte tu reseña con fotos y gana un cupón de 200€ (35 ganadores en total)

¡200 € en juego! Deja tu reseña Descubre más¡200 € en juego! Deja tu reseña ¡Verifica tu reseña!

Una cocina que te facilita la vida

LG ofrece electrodomésticos encastrables de primera calidad con un diseño versátil, elegante y controles sencillos, que se integran perfectamente en cualquier cocina

Imagen lifestyle de cocina

Gran Capacidad 72L

Perfecto para cocinar en recipientes de gran tamaño

Descubre los hornos LG de gran capacidad para cocinar grandes platos con recipientes de todos los tamaños

Cocina como un chef profesional

Lleva el sabor a un nuevo nivel

Horno LG con hasta 12 modos de cocinado que otorgan gran flexibilidad y precisión de cocinado para conseguir unos resultados profesionales en casa

Cocinado uniforme

Di adios a las zonas quemadas o crudas

El sistema de ventilación tangencial del horno distribuye el aire de manera uniforme en el interior alcanzando cada rincón, para conseguir una mejor cocción de los alimentos 

Puerta de cristal removible

Puerta desmontable para una fácil limpieza

Los hornos LG permiten desmontar las distintas capas del cristal de la puerta, para conseguir una mejor limpieza llegando a todos los rincones

Eficiencia energética A

Hornos Lg con alta eficiencia energética

Los hornos LG con eficiencia A permiten ahorrar energía y dinero

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.
SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO