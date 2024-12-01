We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Frigorífico American Combi, Clasificación F, Ancho 83cm, 570l
RESUMEN
DIMENSIONES
Todas las especificaciones
CAPACIDAD
-
Volumen Bruto Total (l)
570
-
Volumen Congelador Total (l)
220
-
Volumen Frigorífico Total (l)
320
-
Volumen útil Total (l)
517
-
Volumen Frigorífico Útil (l)
286
-
Volumen Congelador Útil (l)
231
CARÁCTERÍSTICAS GENERALES
-
Display
Sí (LED Exterior)
-
Congelación Rápida
Sí
-
Dispensador de agua hielo y hielo picado
Sí
-
Necesidad de toma de agua
Sí
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Sí
-
Wifi - ThinQ™
Sí
-
Nivel acústico en db (A) re 1 pW
40
-
Eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)
E
-
Clase de Nivel acústico
C
-
Consumo energético (Kwh/año)
397
-
Autonomía sin corriente (h)
10
-
Capacidad de congelación
10
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Sí
-
Color de las puertas
Inox Antihuellas
-
Sistema de Refrigeración
Total No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow™
Sí
-
Sistema Antibacterias Bioshield
Sí
COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO
-
Luz interior
LED
-
Pure N Fresh
Sí
-
Cajón de verduras
Sí (2)
COMPARTIMENTO CONGELADOR
-
Luz interior
LED
-
Fabricador de hielo en puerta Space Plus™
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Ancho x Alto x Fondo (sin puertas) mm
836 x 1787 x 610
-
Ancho x Alto x Fondo (con puerta) mm
836 x 1787 x 735
-
Dimensiones embalado (Ancho x Alto x Fodo) mm
885 x 1889 x 768
-
Peso neto/con embalaje
125/135
GARANTÍA
-
Garantía en el compresor
10 años
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
-
-
