Frigorífico American Combi, Clasificación F, Ancho 83cm, 570l

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Dimensiones con puerta (Ancho x Alto x Fondo mm)
836 x 1787 x 735
VOLUMEN ÚTIL TOTAL (L)
570
Eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)
F
Función clave
Medidas especiales: Ancho especial de 83cm

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Volumen Bruto Total (l)

    570

  • Volumen Congelador Total (l)

    220

  • Volumen Frigorífico Total (l)

    320

  • Volumen útil Total (l)

    517

  • Volumen Frigorífico Útil (l)

    286

  • Volumen Congelador Útil (l)

    231

CARÁCTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Display

    Sí (LED Exterior)

  • Congelación Rápida

  • Dispensador de agua hielo y hielo picado

  • Necesidad de toma de agua

  • Smart Diagnosis™

  • Wifi - ThinQ™

  • Nivel acústico en db (A) re 1 pW

    40

  • Eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    E

  • Clase de Nivel acústico

    C

  • Consumo energético (Kwh/año)

    397

  • Autonomía sin corriente (h)

    10

  • Capacidad de congelación

    10

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Color de las puertas

    Inox Antihuellas

  • Sistema de Refrigeración

    Total No Frost

  • Multi-Air Flow™

  • Sistema Antibacterias Bioshield

COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO

  • Luz interior

    LED

  • Pure N Fresh

  • Cajón de verduras

    Sí (2)

COMPARTIMENTO CONGELADOR

  • Luz interior

    LED

  • Fabricador de hielo en puerta Space Plus™

DIMENSIONES

  • Ancho x Alto x Fondo (sin puertas) mm

    836 x 1787 x 610

  • Ancho x Alto x Fondo (con puerta) mm

    836 x 1787 x 735

  • Dimensiones embalado (Ancho x Alto x Fodo) mm

    885 x 1889 x 768

  • Peso neto/con embalaje

    125/135

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía en el compresor

    10 años

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

