Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Frigorífico Combi 2m, Clasificación C, capacidad de 419l, Inox antihuellas, serie 700
GBB72PZVCN1 C Grade 172 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Frigorífico Combi 2m, Clasificación C, capacidad de 419l, Inox antihuellas, serie 700

GBB72PZVCN1 C Grade 172 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
GBB72PZVCN1

Frigorífico Combi 2m, Clasificación C, capacidad de 419l, Inox antihuellas, serie 700

(0)
GBB72PZVCN Frigorífico
Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Volumen total (L)

    384

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    595*2030*675

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    172

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    C

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter

  • Acabado (Puerta)

    Inox antihuellas

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Frigorífico Combi

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    C

CAPACIDAD

  • Volumen total (L)

    384

  • Volumen congelador (L)

    107

  • Volumen frigorífico (L)

    277

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

  • Congelación rápida

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    79

  • Altura total (mm)

    2030

  • Fondo sin puerta (mm)

    608

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    595*2030*675

  • Peso del producto con embalaje (kg)

    83

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • Puerta reversible

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Acabado (Puerta)

    Inox antihuellas

  • Metal fresh

  • Tipo tirador

    Integrado

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    172

  • Clase climática

    SNT

  • Potencia acústica (dB)

    35

  • Potencia acústica (clase)

    B

COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

  • Luz del frigorífico

    LED Panel (Top)

  • Balda de cristal templado

    Sí(2)

  • Botellero (vino)

  • Multi Air Flow

  • Balda plegable

    Sí(1)

  • Fresh Balancer CON Magic Crisper

  • Fresh converter

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR

  • Balda de cristal templado

  • Cajón_Congelador

    Sí(3)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO