Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

  • Front view
  • front view with dimention
  • feature image1
  • feature image2
  • feature image3
  • feature image3
  • feature image4
  • feature image5
  • feature image6
  • feature image7
  • Right side view
  • Closer view
  • Top view
  • Bottom view
  • Feature image8
Front view
front view with dimention
feature image1
feature image2
feature image3
feature image3
feature image4
feature image5
feature image6
feature image7
Right side view
Closer view
Top view
Bottom view
Feature image8

La solución perfecta para tu cocina

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

 El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

Diseño Premium y elegante

Puerta completamente plana, diseño minimalista

NatureFRESH™

Alimentos frescos más tiempo

Total No Frost

Temperatura uniforme, sin escarcha en el interior

 El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

El compresor Smart Inverter Compressor™ ajusta la velocidad del motor para enfriar de manera eficiente mientras reduce el consumo de energía y garantiza un rendimiento duradero ahora con garantía de por vida

Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.

Diseño Premium y elegante

Perfectamente integrado en el diseño de tu cocina

Puerta plana que completa el diseño minimalista y premium de este frigorífico. Quedará perfectamente integrado y alineado con tu cocina.

Cocina moderna con un frigorífico que se integra perfectamente en los armarios circundantes, asemejándose a un modelo empotrado.

También disponible en otros colores

Chip de color para el color de acero negro esencia.

Inox Antihuellas

Ficha de color para el color sorbete metálico.

Negro Mate

Ficha de color para el color plata

Blanco

Vista aérea del frigorífico instalado junto a la pared con espacio libre nulo de la bisagra de la puerta.

Apertura de puerta 90º

Primer plano de la suave iluminación LED, que distribuye eficazmente la luz por todo el frigorífico y lo hace agradable a la vista.

   Luz Led

Primer plano del asa de bolsillo cuadrada con un diseño elegante y minimalista

   Tirador integrado

NatureFRESH™

Alimentos frescos durante más tiempo

Controla de forma precisa la temperatura de tu frigorífico para conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Tazón de verduras frescas como recién recogidas de una granja con la ayuda de la tecnología de refrigeración de un frigorífico.

Gráfico de enfriamiento lineal con verduras frescas cerca, que muestra las fluctuaciones de temperatura mantenidas dentro de ±0,5℃ para la frescura de los alimentos.

Alimentos frescos hasta 7 días

Linear Cooling™  Mantiene una temperatura estable (+/- 0.5ºC) evitando las fluctuaciones para conservar los alimentos frescos pasados 7 días

*La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.<br>

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que se tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5 % del pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE Linear Cooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en función del uso y de las condiciones del entorno.

Detalle de las salidas de aire situadas en la parte delantera del frigorífico, que garantizan una refrigeración eficaz y uniforme.

Enfría más rápido y de manera uniforme

Único con cascada de aire frío en la parte superior frontal del frigorífico que permite enfriar bebidas y alimentos más rápido y reduce la diferencia de temperatura entre el interior y la puerta del frigorífico.

*La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.
*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo necesario para que la temperatura de la canasta de la puerta superior baje de 24,8 ℃ a 8 ℃ entre el modelo sin refrigeración de puerta+ (GBB60NSZHE) y el modelo con refrigeración de puerta+ (GBB72NSDFN) de LGE. *Se supone que DoorCooling+™ deja de funcionar cuando se abre la puerta.

FRESHConverter™ Adapta la temperatura

Cajón multitemperatura "especial cervezas": adapta la temperatura del cajón (entre -2ºC y 3ºC) a cada tipo de alimento: cerveza, verduras, carne o pescado.

Primer plano de un convertidor fresco relleno de carne, ajustado a la temperatura adecuada para la carne entre las opciones de carne, pescado y verduras.

Enfriamiento al instante

La función Express Cool refresca el interior del frigorífico con una rápida y potente ráfaga de aire frío

Detalle del botón de enfriamiento rápido situado en la parte superior del frigorífico.

Congelador no frost con refrigeración uniforme y aire frío circulante para mantener los alimentos frescos en todos los rincones.

Multi Air Flow

Evita la creación de escarcha para un mejor mantenimiento y funcionamiento del frigorífico.

*La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué tipo de frigorífico necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de tu estilo de vida, como regla general: el frigorífico combi LG (capacidad: 340-384 L) es ideal para un hogar pequeño de 1-2 personas; Los modelos de frigoríficos Americanos (506-508L) se adaptan perfectamente a una familia de 3-4; para una familia más grande, recomendamos los modelos de gran capacidad LG American Combi (capacidad 625-705L). Dado que en LG deseamos que cada cliente encuentre el frigorífico que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades, ofrecemos una selección de tamaños por rango.

Q.

¿Es útil un frigorífico Combi?

A.

Estos frigoríficos ofrecen la comodidad de tener el espacio distribuído de la siguiente forma: 70% frigorífico y 30% congelador, lo que te permite acceder fácilmente a las secciones de uso más frecuente.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo ajustar la temperatura de mi frigorífico LG?

A.

Usa el panel de control del exerior del frigorífico. Si no tiene, tienes un pequeño menú en el interior donde podrás seleccionar la temperatura que desees. Además, si el frigorífico tiene wifi, podrás hacer esto mismo desde la app ThinQ.

Q.

¿Qué significa No Frost?

A.

Que evita la creación de escarcha en el interior del frigorífico, mejorando el mantenimiento, rendimiento y funcionamiento del mismo.

      Qué opina la gente

      Recomendado para ti

      SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO