Cesta para copas de vino para lavavajillas LG

Cesta para copas de vino para lavavajillas LG

AGM30091511
Vista de uso de ejemplo
vista de 15 grados
vista frontal
vista superior
vista lateral
vista inferior
Características principales

  • Cesto exclusivo para lavavajillas LG

Cómo se usa

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual correspondiente al modelo de tu producto.

Carga de la cesta para copas de vino

La cesta para copas de vino es adecuada para copas altas.

Se pueden colocar hasta 4 copas con seguridad.

Optimizada para colocar la cesta para copas de vino

Para un lavado más eficaz, sigue siempre las instrucciones.

- Las copas deben colocarse boca abajo.

- Asegúrate de que los artículos no se toquen entre sí.

- Asegúrate de que el tallo de la copa está seguro en el soporte.

- Optimizada para copas con una altura: 170 ~ 250 mm

* Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener lenguaje publicitario y pueden diferir del producto real. La apariencia, especificaciones y otros detalles del producto quedan sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso para su mejora.

* Todas las imágenes y fotografías del producto pueden diferir del producto real. El color del producto puede variar según la resolución del monitor, la configuración de brillo y las especificaciones de cada ordenador.

* El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso y su disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

DIMENSIONES

AGM30091511-dimension

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Referencia

    AGM30091511

  • Categoría

    Estante

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Dimensiones del producto (An x Al x Pr, mm)

    262 x 262 x 219

