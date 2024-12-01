Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor 31.5'' Full HD IPS con AMD FreeSync™, E

Especificaciones

Monitor 31.5'' Full HD IPS con AMD FreeSync™, E

32MN500W-B.EEU

Monitor 31.5'' Full HD IPS con AMD FreeSync™, E

Qué opina la gente

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    31.5

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    Monitor PC

  • Año

    2020

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    31.5

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.3637 x 0.3637

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1200:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    700:1

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    SÍ(2ea)

  • Salida de auriculares

    3-pole (Sound Only)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Debilidad de Color

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

  • Estabilizador de negro

  • Retículo

  • Modo Lector

  • Super Resolución

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    813 x 516 x 150

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    729.4 x 513.3 x 209.3

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    8.2

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.6

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    5.1

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    27W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    Menos de 0,3 W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    25W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    Menos de 0,3 W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

APLICACIÓN SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

ESTÁNDAR

  • RoHS

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

