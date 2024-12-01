Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor gaming LG UltraGear QHD 32''
32GN650_EU new Erp label.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Monitor gaming LG UltraGear QHD 32''

32GN650_EU new Erp label.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
32GN650-B.BEU

Monitor gaming LG UltraGear QHD 32''

(0)
LG UltraGear un monitor gaming súper potente

Cambia la historia con LG UltraGear

El LG UltraGear™ 32GN650 es un monitor gaming potente con funciones de alto rendimiento y que se adapta a las más altas exigencias de tus videojuegos.
Reducción del efecto fantasma y de las imágenes desenfocadas jugando con 1 ms MBR
1 ms MBR

Máxima velocidad de respuesta

El 1ms MBR minimiza el efecto fantasma y te permite obtener la máxima velocidad de respuesta, para que disfrutes de tus videojuegos en un nivel gaming de alto desempeño.
La pantalla HDR con sRGB 99% típico conserva la autenticidad de los colores en las escenas del juego.
HDR10 con sRGB 95%

Experimenta un verdadero combate con un color real

El LG UltraGear™ Monitor 32GN650 con HDR cubre un mayor abanico de color, mostrando por encima del 95% del sRGB, expresando gran confianza de color al reproducir escenas con colores más vividos.
Una comparación de dos escenas de juego entre el modo convencional y el modo Crosshair que ayuda a mejorar tu puntería
Crosshair

Mejora tu puntería

Al colocar el punto de mira en el centro de la pantalla, la función Crosshair mejora la precisión en los juegos de disparos en primera persona.

Velocidad

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Calidad de imagen

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Funcionalidades

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.
Tecnología AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Más nítido, más fluido y más rápido

Con la tecnología FreeSync™ Premium, los jugadores pueden experimentar un movimiento fluido y perfecto, eliminando los cuadros interrumpidos y minimizando la fragmentación de la imagen, para una experiencia gaming aún más rápida.

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

Frecuencia de actualización de 165Hz

Increíble fluidez de movimiento en videojuegos

Una velocidad ultrarrápida de 165Hz permite ver el próximo frame rápidamente y hace que la imagen aparezca mucho más suave. Identifica más rápido a tus enemigos y apunta a tu objetivo más fácilmente.

Comparación de la fluidez del videojuego, entre el modo convencional 60Hz y la frecuencia de actualización de 165Hz.

*Imágenes simuladas para dar a conocer mejor el uso de la funcionalidad. Pueden diferir del uso convencional.
*Comparación de la fluidez del videojuego, entre el modo convencional 60Hz y la frecuencia de actualización de 160Hz.
*Imágenes simuladas para dar a conocer mejor el uso de la funcionalidad. Pueden diferir del uso convencional.
*1 ms Motion Blur Reduction reduce la luminosidad y estando activada, las siguientes funciones no se pueden utilizar: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.
*Parpadeo puede ocurrir con la función 1 ms MBR activada.
*Imágenes simuladas para dar a conocer mejor el uso de la funcionalidad. Pueden diferir del uso convencional.
Diseño ergonómico

Ambiente Gaming Impresionante

Tiene un diseño de 3 lados prácticamente sin bordes y la nueva peana en V se puede ajustar para modificar la inclinación, el giro y la altura del monitor, para que puedas jugar más cómodamente.

Monitor con un diseño elegante y prácticamente sin bordes con un soporte regulable en altura, inclinación y giro

*Las imágenes superiores situadas en la izquierda ilustran el modo convencional en el que la función no es compatible.
*Imágenes simuladas para dar a conocer mejor el uso de la funcionalidad. Pueden diferir del uso convencional.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO