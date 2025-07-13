Outlet Lavasecadora Inverter | LG W4X1085NWH, Direct Drive,6 Motion, 8/5kg, 1400rpm, Serie 140, Clasificación A (Lavado) / E (Secado), Blanca

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
W4X1085NWH.OBSEXC
Muestra la sección interna de la lavadora

Diseño minimalista y funcional

La nueva lavadora LG, un toque de estilo para tu hogar.

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

La solución perfecta para tu colada

Muestra la sección interna de la lavadora

Tapa superior desmontable

La cubierta superior puede retirarse

En el centro del chorro de agua redondo está el logotipo dd con seis movimientos

6 Motion DD

Cuidado suave y eficaz de la colada

Hay un motor de la lavadora y el logotipo del MOTOR DEL INVERSOR DE POTENCIA DIRECTA GARANTÍA DE POR VIDA.

Garantía de por vida en el Motor(1)

El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

Muestra el tejido y el polvo de la fibra

Programa anti alergias

Reduce los alérgenos en tu ropa

*Válido para compras entre el 01/11/2024 y 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del motor de la lavadora ofrece una cobertura de 30 años sobre la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 de garantía comercial. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza (gastos adicionales a cargo del cliente). La cobertura ofrecida supera la vida útil media del producto (11 años, según un estudio independiente). Modelos excluidos e información adicional en https://labuenavidalg.es/garantia-electrodomesticos.

Tapa superior desmontable

Diseñada para encajar incluso en espacios reducidos

Ideal para espacios reducidos, basta con retirar la cubierta superior (encimeras más bajas)

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Diseño elegante

Completa el diseño de tu hogar

Elige la lavadora que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades

Video lifestyle lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

6 Motion DD

Lava tu ropa de fórma óptima

Cuida tu ropa gracias al motor con 6 movimientos diferentes, que adapta el movimiento del tambor a las necesidades de los tejidos

Muestra los seis movimientos de la lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Steam™

Cuidado anti alergias

Reduce los alérgenos en tu ropa gracias al vapor de la tecnología Steam™.

La ropa sucia se elimina con vapor

*El ciclo Antialergias ha sido testado por BAF (British Allergy Foundation): reduce los alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo doméstico

Limpieza de cuba

Limpieza desde dentro

Mantén tu lavadora limpia e higiénica

El motor de la lavadora remueve el agua

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Tiene el motor y el logotipo de una lavadora sobre un fondo negro ondulado

Garantía de por vida en el Motor

El producto más duradero
es el más sostenible

En LG, llevamos años trabajando para ofrecer productos durareros que te hagan la vida más fácil.
Y ahora damos un paso más ofreciendo garantía de por vida en el motor*

*Válido para compras entre el 01/11/2024 y 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del motor de la lavadora ofrece una cobertura de 30 años sobre la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 de garantía comercial. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza (gastos adicionales a cargo del cliente). La cobertura ofrecida supera la vida útil media del producto (11 años, según un estudio independiente). Modelos excluidos e información adicional en https://labuenavidalg.es/garantia-electrodomesticos.

LG ThinQ™

Lavado y secado sincronizado

Controla tu secadora estés donde estés

La aplicación LG ThinQ™ te permite controlar tu secadora desde cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento. Pon en marcha tu secadora con solo pulsar un botón.

Fácil control y mantenimiento

Controla el consumo energético y el mantenimiento de tu secadora a través de la app ThinQ™

Compatible con altvoces inteligentes

Dile a tu altavoz inteligente o a tu asistente de IA lo que necesitas y deja que tu secadora se encargue del resto

*La compatibilidad con dispositivos domésticos inteligentes compatibles con Alexa y Google Assistant puede variar según el país y la configuración individual de su hogar inteligente.

*Las imágenes del producto en la imagen y el vídeo son solo con fines ilustrativos y podrían diferir del producto real

Diseño duradero y elegante

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Todas las especificaciones

