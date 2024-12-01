Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 17Z90R + Monitor Portátil LG +view 16MR70/ i7/ 32GB/ 1TB SSD

LG gram 17Z90R + Monitor Portátil LG +view 16MR70/ i7/ 32GB/ 1TB SSD

17Z90R-E.AD78Z

LG gram 17Z90R + Monitor Portátil LG +view 16MR70/ i7/ 32GB/ 1TB SSD

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Sistema operativo

    Windows 11 Home

  • Tamaño (Ench)

    17

  • Procesador

    i7-1360P

  • Memoria

    32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

  • SSD

    1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • peso(kg)

    1.45

  • Resolución

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Grafico

    Nvidia RTX3050 4GB

  • Gamut de colores

    DCI-P3 99% (típico, min 95%)

  • Dimensión (inch)

    14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70

SISTEMA

  • Sistema operativo

    Windows 11 Home

  • Procesador

    i7-1360P

  • Grafico

    Nvidia RTX3050 4GB

  • Memoria

    32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría de productos

    gramo

  • Año

    Y23

DIMENSIÓN / PESO

  • Dimensión(mm)

    378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8

  • peso(kg)

    1.45

  • Dimensión (inch)

    14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70

  • Dimensión de envío(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60

  • Peso de envío(kg)

    2.5

  • Peso(lb)

    3.2

  • Peso de envío(lb)

    5.6

  • Dimensión de envío(inch)

    19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4

BATERÍA

  • Batería

    90Wh

DISEÑO

  • Materiales de chasis

    Magnesio, PC-ABS

  • Color

    Obsidian Black

MOSTRAR

  • Brillancia

    400nit

  • Gamut de colores

    DCI-P3 99% (típico, min 95%)

  • Contrasto

    1500:1 (Typical)

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS sin tocar

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Relación

    16:10

  • Tasa de refresco

    VRR(31Hz~144Hz)

  • Resolución

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    N/A

  • Tamaño (Ench)

    17

  • Tamaño (cm)

    43.18

SEGURIDAD

  • impresión de dedos

    NO

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    Opción

  • Cerradura Slim Kensington

    Sí.

  • Seguridad SSD

    Sí.

  • Modo seguro

    NO

  • Seguridad HDD

    NO

ALMACENAMIENTO

  • eMMC

    N/A

  • HDD

    N/A

  • Ficha de MMC

    Micro SD

  • SSD

    1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

SONIDO

  • Audio

    Audio HD con Dolby Atmos

  • El orador

    Estereo Speaker 3.0W x 2, Max 5W(Amp inteligente)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • BT MATERIAL

    BT 5.1 TECNOLOGÍA DE DERECHOS HUMANOS

  • Interfaz

    N/A

  • TV Tuner

    N/A

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam con Dual Mic (Reconocimiento de la cara)

  • inalámbrico

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

POTENCIA

  • Adaptador de AC

    65W

  • Tipo de adaptador AC

    USB Tipo-C

ACCESORIO

  • Accesorio

    Adaptador USB-C a RJ45 (opción B2B)

CERTIFICADO

  • Certificado

    N/A

SW PREINSTALADO

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Director de fotos LE*, Director de energía LE*, Director de audio LE*, Director de colores LE*

    NO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sí.

  • DTS X:Ultra

    NO

  • Suite de rendimiento de la conectividad Intel®

    Sí.

  • Unidad Intel®

    Sí.

  • Centro de Control LG

    NO

  • Extensión de la pantalla LG

    Sí.

  • Guía sencilla / Guía de solución de problemas de LG

    NO

  • LG Glance por Mirametrix®

    Sí.

  • LG en pantalla 3

    Sí.

  • Manuales de PC LG

    Sí.

  • Configuración de la pluma LG

    NO

  • Gerente de energía LG

    NO

  • Modo de lector LG

    NO

  • Guardia de Seguridad LG

    Sí.

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NO

  • Actualización y recuperación de LG

    Sí.

  • Centro de actualización LG

    NO

  • McAfee en vivo seguro (30 días de prueba)

    Sí.

  • Microsoft 365 (30 días de prueba)

    Sí.

  • Nebo para LG

    NO

  • PCmover Profesional

    Sí.

  • Sincronización en móvil

    Sí.

  • Notas de Wacom

    NO

  • LG Smart Assistant

    Sí.

  • Guía rápida LG

    NO

  • LG Lively Theme

    Sí.

DISPOSITIVO DE ENTRADA

  • teclado

    Teclado con iluminación completa (US: 100 Key, UK: 101 Key, JP: 104 Key w/ Numérico Keypad)

  • Dispositivo de señalización

    Tecnología táctil de precisión w/ Función de pergamino y Gestión (tamaño: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

LED

  • LED

    Potencia, DC-In, Bloqueo de Caps, Webcam

TÉRMICO

  • térmico

    N/A

BOTÓN

  • Botón

    Botón de alimentación

PUERTA DE ENTRADA/SALIDA

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Tipo A

    USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)

  • USB Tipo C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Tipo C (x2, con alimentación, puerto de pantalla, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    Sí.

  • DC-in

    N/A

  • RJ45

    N/A

  • Etc.

    N/A

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

