We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Más opciones,mayor disfrute
LG QNED ahora se presenta en más tamaños, con mejor tecnología y con más opciones que nunca. Tanto si buscas un TV LG QNED 4K como un impresionante TV LG QNED MiniLED, podrás disfrutar de cualquier contenido, ya sea cine, gaming o deportes.
|CARACTERÍSTICAS
|QNED85
|QNED80
|QNED75
|
|
|
|Pantalla
|4K 86“/75“/65"/55"
|4K 86“/75“/65"/55"/50"
|4K 75“/65"/55"/50"/43"
|Mini LED
|QNED MiniLED
|-
|-
|Precision Dimming
|Precision Dimming
|Precision Dimming (86”) / LED Perimetral (75/65/55/50”)
|LED Perimetral
|Color
|QNED Color Pro/100 % Volumen de color
|QNED Color
|QNED Color
|Ultra Contraste
|Ultra Contraste
|Ultra Contraste
|Ultra Contraste
|Audio
|2.2 canales/40 W/Dolby Atmos/AI Sound Pro
|2.2 canales/40 W (86")/2.0 canales/20 W (75/65/55/50")/AI Sound Pro
|2.0 canales/20 W/AI Sound Pro
|Soporte
|Montaje en la pared, soporte opcional
|Montaje en la pared, soporte opcional
|Montaje en la pared, soporte opcional
|Procesador
|Procesador Inteligente α7 4K Gen6
|Procesador Inteligente α7 4K Gen6
|Procesador Inteligente α5 4K Gen6
|HDR
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|Banda ancha
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.0
|Funciones HDMI
|ALLM/eARC
|ALLM/eARC
|ALLM/eARC
|VRR
|AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR
|AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR
|-
|Juegos
|Panel de juego y Optimizador/HGiG
|Panel de juego y Optimizador/HGiG
|Panel de juego y Optimizador/HGiG
|Inteligente
|Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home
|Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home
|Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home
|Control por voz
|Magic Remote Incluido
|Magic Remote Incluido
|Magic Remote Incluido
|Plataforma
|webOS 23
|webOS 23
|webOS 23
*Las imágenes y especificaciones de cada producto pueden variar según la región, el país o el tamaño de la pantalla.
*Las especificaciones y diseño del producto pueden variar según el país o tamaño de la pantalla.