Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Más opciones,mayor disfrute

LG QNED ahora se presenta en más tamaños, con mejor tecnología y con más opciones que nunca. Tanto si buscas un TV LG QNED 4K como un impresionante TV LG QNED MiniLED, podrás disfrutar de cualquier contenido, ya sea cine, gaming o deportes.

Table Caption
CARACTERÍSTICAS QNED85 QNED80 QNED75
En el QNED85, se ve una acuarela con colores verdes y rojos que se extienden.
En el QNED80, se ve una acuarela con colores verdes y rosas que se extienden.
En el QNED75, se ve una acuarela con colores morados y turquesas que se extienden.
Pantalla 4K 86“/75“/65"/55" 4K 86“/75“/65"/55"/50" 4K 75“/65"/55"/50"/43"
Mini LED QNED MiniLED - -
Precision Dimming Precision Dimming Precision Dimming (86”) / LED Perimetral (75/65/55/50”)​ LED Perimetral
Color QNED Color Pro/100 % Volumen de color QNED Color QNED Color
Ultra Contraste Ultra Contraste Ultra Contraste Ultra Contraste
Audio 2.2 canales/40 W/Dolby Atmos/AI Sound Pro 2.2 canales/40 W (86")/2.0 canales/20 W (75/65/55/50")/AI Sound Pro 2.0 canales/20 W/AI Sound Pro
Soporte Montaje en la pared, soporte opcional Montaje en la pared, soporte opcional Montaje en la pared, soporte opcional
Procesador Procesador Inteligente α7 4K Gen6 Procesador Inteligente α7 4K Gen6 Procesador Inteligente α5 4K Gen6
HDR Dolby Vision/HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Banda ancha HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.0
Funciones HDMI ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR -
Juegos Panel de juego y Optimizador/HGiG Panel de juego y Optimizador/HGiG Panel de juego y Optimizador/HGiG
Inteligente Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home
Control por voz Magic Remote Incluido Magic Remote Incluido Magic Remote Incluido
Plataforma webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23

*Las imágenes y especificaciones de cada producto pueden variar según la región, el país o el tamaño de la pantalla.
*Las especificaciones y diseño del producto pueden variar según el país o tamaño de la pantalla.

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO