Altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM La Bestia XL7S con 250W de potencia y hasta 20h de batería

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM La Bestia XL7S con 250W de potencia y hasta 20h de batería

XL7S

Altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM La Bestia XL7S con 250W de potencia y hasta 20h de batería

(0)
XL7S vista frontal
LG XBOOM XL7S está colocado en el escenario con una iluminación degradada rojo-naranja encendida. Detrás del escenario, la gente disfruta de la música.


Sonido de alta potencia para tus fiestas

Déjate liar con La Bestia LG XBOOM XL7S.
Monta las mejores fiestas con su sonido potente y diviértete con su pantalla e iluminicación LED.
Vídeo corto del altavoz LG XBOOM XL7S. Reproduce el vídeo.
LG XBOOM XL7S está colocado en el espacio infinito. En la pared se muestran gráficos sonoros cuadrados. En el centro del altavoz, un woofer gigante de 8 pulgadas se agranda para enfatizar su gran potencia de 250W. Del woofer salen ondas sonoras.
Un woofer bestial

Siente sus graves potentes

LG XBOOM XL7S cuenta con un gran woofer de 8 pulgadas. Reproduce unos graves potentes, ofreciendo un sonido profundo e intenso que animará a la multitud.

Optimizador dinámico de graves

Siente los graves, incluso a un volumen bajo

Vibra con los graves de La Bestia gracias al optimizador dinámico de graves que te permite disfrutar de un sonido equilibrado sin distorsión de los graves.

*La calidad del sonido puede variar en función de la fuente del mismo.

Tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas

Sonido nítido y claro

Estés donde estés, ya sea en el interior o en el exterior, podrás escuchar con claridad las notas de alta frecuencia. LG XBOOM XL7S cuenta con dos tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas, que ofrecen un mejor sonido.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos

Vista frontal del altavoz. Hay una línea para informar de cada parte de la iluminación. En la parte superior e inferior, la iluminación estroboscópica doble. En el centro, iluminación de anillo multicolor con gradiente rosa y azul. Arriba, la pantalla con efectos que muestra el carácter de los cactus.
Luces de fiesta XBOOM

Haz que tu fiesta sea memorable

El altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM XL7S pone la luz y el color a tus fiestas. Puedes crear un espectáculo de luces de fiesta mientras te diviertes enviando mensajes de texto o animaciones a su pantalla. Los destellos de luz de las luces estroboscópicas te transportarán al centro de la discoteca.
Primer plano de la mantalla. Muestra el texto ¡Baila! . Abajo, un anillo de luz naranja multicolor está encendido. Detrás del altavoz, la gente baila en la playa.
Pantalla de LEDs dinámicos

Diviértete y exprésate mandando mensajes

Experimenta la evolución con LG XBOOM XL7S. Puedes enviar a su pantalla mensajes con diferentes colores y animaciones. Escribe tu mensaje a través de la App XBOOM y lía a todo el mundo.
El texto se coloca en la zona de degradado púrpura, debajo hay una zona diagonal de color negro. El altavoz se sitúa en medio, mostrando efectos y un anillo de iluminación multicolor.
Pantalla de LEDs dinámicos

Personaliza tu fiesta a través de animaciones.

Con su pantalla de LEDs puedes enviar animaciones preestablecidas. Reproduce patrones de colores, ecualizaciones de sonido y otras animaciones como emojis en el panel LED.
Solo texto
El texto se coloca en la zona de color negro, y se muestra el pictograma de los movimientos de la iluminación de anillo multicolor: en el sentido de las agujas del reloj, en sentido contrario, semicírculo superior e inferior, semicírculo izquierdo y derecho, y efecto flash. El altavoz está situado en un ángulo de 45 grados a la izquierda. Y hay un área de color degradado púrpura debajo con fines de diseño. El woofer de 8 pulgadas está exagerado para resaltar sus distintos colores.
Iluminación LED multicolor

Ilumina la fiesta con su anillo de luces de colores

LG XBOOM XL7S crea un espectáculo de luces al ritmo de la música con su anillo multicolor de iluminación LED. La luz se mueve al ritmo de la música y levanta el ánimo de la fiesta.

Personaliza la iluminación de la fiesta

Personaliza la iluminación de la fiesta

Con la app de LG XBOOM personaliza la iluminación de tu fiesta. También puede elegir una animación o escribir un mensaje para animar la fiesta como nunca antes.

Captura de pantalla de la APP XBOOM. Puedes personalizar la iluminación a través de la app.

Imágenes ilustradas de LG XBOOM XL7S. Desde la parte superior, siluetas de personas, una mujer transporta el altavoz con el asa y ruedas. Vista superior del altavoz y el asa. La gente está disfrutando de una fiesta en la piscina, detrás hay dos LG XBOOM XL7S con gráficos de sonido. Vista trasera del altavoz y de la gente disfrutando en la playa, primer plano de la rueda.

*Todas las imágenes mostradas tienen fines ilustrativos. El producto real puede variar.

Una mujer cantando.
Hay gente disfrutando de un concierto acústico con LG XBOOM XL7S. Debajo de la imagen, hay una guitarra.
Con entrada para micrófono y guitarra

Monta tu propio concierto donde quieras

Con LG XBOOM XL7S, puedes convertir tu fiesta en un karaoke. Conecta tu micrófono y canta a pleno pulmón. También puedes conectar una guitarra y dar tu propio concierto acústico.

Llévatelo a todos lados para disfrutar en cualquier momento

Con LG XBOOM XL7S puedes llevar la fiesta a donde quieras ya que ha sido fabricado para aguantar en el exterior, así que viaja contigo a todas partes sin preocupaciones.

Muévete con facilidad

Con el asa retráctil y las ruedas, transportar LG XBOOM XL7S es extremadamente fácil. También se inclina hacia atrás, para que puedas llevarlo como una maleta de viaje.

Resistente al agua IPX4

LG XBOOM XL7S cumple con una clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4; puede soportar salpicaduras de agua.

*Producto protegido contra el contacto y contra las salpicaduras de agua. La tapa de protección contra la intemperie debe estar completamente cerrada para evitar la entrada de agua.

20 horas de batería

LG XBOOM XL7S tiene una batería de larga duración, para que puedas disfrutar de la música en cualquier momento y que nada te pare.

*20 horas teniendo el volumen al 50% y sin iluminación. La duración de la batería varía según el uso, los ajustes y las condiciones ambientales.

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • 250W

  • 1.1 Canales

  • Woofer

CONECTIVIDAD

  • USB

  • Bluetooth

  • Entrada Micro (6.3mm) / Entrada Guitarra (6.3mm)

FUNCIONES

  • Formatos de Audio

    MP3, WMA, Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

  • EQ

    Usuario / Standard / Sound Boost

  • Compatible con App Xboom (Android / iOS)

  • Display LEDs para mostrar mesajes y emoticonos

  • Altavoz con iluminación Multicolor

  • Wireless Party Link (Dual/Multi)

  • Efectos DJ (Por App)

    Efectos voz, Cancelador de voz, Cambio de Registro, modo Echo

  • Resistencia al agu

    IPX4

DIMENSIONES

  • Dimensiones Equipo ( An x Al x Fn)

    310mm x 700mm x 316mm

  • Peso unidad principal

    15.5Kg

  • Dimensiones Embalaje (An x Al x Fn)

    436mm x 812mm x 380mm, 18.5Kg

OTROS

  • Batería Ion Litio

    88Wh

  • Tiempo de carga

    3.5h

  • Duración de la Batería

    20h

  • Asa Telescópica y Ruedas

  • Manual Sencillo

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

