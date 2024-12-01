Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 4K UHD, SmartTV webOS 6.0, Procesador de Imagen 4K Quad Core [Clasificación energética G]
50UP80006LR EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Especificaciones

Reseñas

LG 4K UHD, SmartTV webOS 6.0, Procesador de Imagen 4K Quad Core [Clasificación energética G]

50UP80006LR EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
50UP80006LR

LG 4K UHD, SmartTV webOS 6.0, Procesador de Imagen 4K Quad Core [Clasificación energética G]

(6)
Vista frontal del LG UHD TV
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Categoría

    4K UHD, -, SmartTV webOS 6.0, AI ThinQ

  • Pulgadas

    50

  • cm

    126

  • Resolución

    UHD 4K

  • Resolución Píxeles

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel

    4K UHD

SMARTTV

  • SmartTV

    Si

  • Sistema de AI

    SmartTV webOS 6.0

  • Procesador

    Procesador de Imagen 4k Quad Core

  • Asistente de Google Integrado

    Si

  • Asistente ALEXA Integrado

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Home Kit

    Si

  • Magic Remote

    Magic Remote Incluido

  • Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)

    Air Play 2

  • Navegador Web

    Navegador Libre

  • WiFi

    WiFi (802.11ac)

  • Miracast

    Miracast

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth V5.0

IMAGEN

  • Color

    Mejora de Color Avanzado

  • Formatos HDR

    HDR10, HDR HLG

  • Mapeado de color

    Precisión de Color: 17x17x17

  • 4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding

    Reducción de Ruido 2X

  • Modo FILMAKER

    Modo Director (FILMMAKER)

  • Escalador

    4K Upscaling

SONIDO

  • Potencia/Woofer

    20W(10W por Canal)

  • Canales

    2.0ch

  • Sonido IA

    Procesador de Sonido AI Sound

GAMING

  • VRR

    HDR GiG

  • ALLM

    - / ALLM

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Antena

    Sint. Terrestre DVB-T2/T

  • USB

    2XUSB 2.0

  • Entrada Óptica

    Entrada de Fibra Óptica

  • USB Grabador

    Grabación Antena por USB (Requiere HDD 80GB-2TB)

DISEÑO

  • Color Frontal

    Azul Ceniza

  • Color Trasera

    Azul Ceniza Profundo / Negro claro

  • Peana

    2 patas

DIMENSIONES

  • Dimensiones Sin Peana / VESA

    1121 x 651 x 57.1mm. Peso: 11.7Kg. VESA: 200 x 200

  • Dimensiones con Peana

    1121 x 708 x 232mm. Peso: 11.9Kg

EFICIENCIA ENERGETICA

  • Consumo SDR W

    79.2

  • Eficiencia SDR LETRA

    G

  • Consumo HDR W

    102

  • Eficiencia HDR

    G

OTROS

  • Tecnología

    LED TV

  • Smart/Resolución

    SmartTV 4K

  • Categoría/precio

    Media

  • Novedades

    2021

  • EAN code

    8806091151575

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO