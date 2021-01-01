Skip to Contents

Professional golfer Jin Young Ko's post-swing full-body shot at The Amundi Evian Championship. Professional golfer Jin Young Ko's post-swing full-body shot at The Amundi Evian Championship.

Road to Perfection Story:
at the Amundi Evian Championship 2022

LG SIGNATURE and golfer Jin Young Ko are alike in their pursuit of perfection. The video shows such parallels between LG SIGNATURE products and Ko’s performance, both of which reflect genuine craftsmanship.
Road to Perfection –
Craftsmanship & Unparalleled Performance

Craftsmanship has always been one of three pillars of LG SIGNATURE, leading the brand to take a disciplined approach to innovation with meticulous attention to detail over time. LG SIGNATURE strives for perfection through craftsmanship, no matter how much it evolves. In their quest for excellence, LG SIGNATURE, the world's top golfer Jin Young Ko, and the major LPGA tournament The Amundi Evian Championship 2022 embark on the "Road to Perfection." In this worthwhile journey, the three identities keep striving for new height in the pursuit of craftsmanship, even when they reach the top, in the pursuit of craftsmanship.

A Major LPGA Tournament:
The Amundi-Evian Championship 2022

This year's Amundi-Evian Championship, sponsored by LG SIGNATURE, took place between July 21 and 24, 2022 in Evian, France. As part of their quest for "Road to Perfection," 120 top-ranked women golfers from around the world participated in this LPGA Major tournament.

A placard with logos of The Amundi Evian Championship against a pink background.

The Instagram contents containing golf players, LG SIGNATURE, and vivid memories of the Amundi Evian Championship 2022 were uploaded between July 21 and 24. Road to Perfection is the story of every participant in the tournament, not just the golf players, but also the caddies and all other staffs who worked hard to make it successful.

Please check out LG SIGNATURE's Instagram posts and Mega Event highlights to learn more about Road to Perfection Story.

LG SIGNATURE Global Ambassador:
Jin Young Ko

A close-up shot of Jin Young Ko, LG SIGNATURE Global Ambassador and world-class golfer.

LG SIGNATURE proudly presents Jin Young Ko, the world’s top female golfer. Sponsored by LG SIGNATURE, she has shown unparalleled performances through her patience, discipline, preparation, and above all, passion to achieve the craftmanship. Her success on the course is and forever will be the best example of the journey of “Road to Perfection”.

The LG SIGNATURE logo on the left and The Amundi Evian Championship logo to the right.
