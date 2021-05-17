[On the Job] Accelerating UX Design Into the Future

In this segment of On the Job, we take a look at user experience (UX) designers and the crucial role they play in LG’s Vehicle component Solutions Company.



The future of mobility is fast approaching, with software predicted to account for 90 percent of all vehicle-related innovation within a decade.1 According to some estimates, around 461 million vehicles will have been equipped with digital head units – the control center for an automobile’s information and entertainment center – and 115 million with digital cockpit architecture, between the years 2020 and 2030.2

And it’s software that gives digital dashboard displays, head units, cockpits among other in-vehicle systems, their ability to enhance the overall driver and passenger experience. And as an expert in both plastic OLED (P-OLED) and user experiences (UX), LG is helping to shape the future of mobility with advanced in-vehicle digital displays.