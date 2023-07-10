[Future Tech] The Post-Smartphone Era: Ambient Computing

Ambient computing – AI decisions made without human intervention – is all about realizing the people’s visions of the future. This broad term depicts an environment of smart devices, AI and data designed to enable flawless computer actions to make everyday life easier.

Though this may sound like mobile computing, ambient computing is much more as it demands that multiple devices work unison to offer a customized, seamless experience to several users simultaneously. To fulfill the needs of all its customers with this ubiquitous technology, LG is incorporating ambient computing technology, such as its AI smart home companion ATOM (Ambient computing Technology of Multiverse), into its home appliances and TVs.

As soon as someone walks through the front door, ATOM identifies who they are, sets the room temperature and recommends recipes for later, all based on their unique preferences and tastes. Ultimately, it aims to understand the users’ behavioral patterns and make assumptions based on the data it constantly collects, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of LG products. When fully developed, ambient computing will free customers from the time and effort spent on operating devices or learning how to use certain functions.