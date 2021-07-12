[AI Experience] The Future of Human-AI Relationship

In this final episode of our six-part AI Experience series, we examine the dynamics of the human-AI relationship and what that will mean for the evolution of the technology.

Throughout history, humans have always been masters of the technologies and machines they have created. But with artificial intelligence, the dynamics of this relationship may change. Distinct from other technologies in that it can learn from interactions and usages, AI is perhaps most recognizable today as the virtual assistants we call by name when we want something, whether that be information or the kitchen lights to turn off. As AI continues to evolve, it is expected to outgrow this role as helper to become more of a companion.