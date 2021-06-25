[AI Experience] The Next Step in the Evolution of Human-Machine Interaction

“These limitations have inspired the call for a new phase of AI, which will create a more collaborative partnership between humans and machines,” said David Foster, head of Lyft Transit, Bikes and Scooters. “Contextual AI is technology embedded, understands human context and is capable of interacting with humans.”

When the “Age of Contextual AI” arrives, human-AI relationship will take a giant leap forward. Machines and services that can understand context in terms of physical space, the end user’s personality and style of communication – as well as myriad other factors that we take for granted, but are central to our ability to comprehend how society and personal interactions work – will become more like partners and more integrated than ever into the way we live.

Let’s take a look at five different areas that, if successfully navigated, will go a long way toward ensuring that the concept of contextual AI comes to its full fruition.